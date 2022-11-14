Welcome to the final week of this Idaho State season.
So much has unfolded. The Bengals, 1-9 on the year, have kept things reasonably close in losses to powerhouses. They’ve lost by margins big and small, beat Cal Poly in the program’s first win in more than a calendar year, lost key players to injury, and we’re going to end things here because we could go on and on.
In its season finale, Idaho State will host No. 21 Idaho at 1 p.m. Saturday, a rivalry tilt to bring this season to an end. That’s where things get interesting. Tyler Vander Waal, the team’s original starting quarterback who has been out since early September with a collarbone injury, has been cleared to return — but whether he’ll play this weekend remains unclear.
Vander Waal has not practiced in a long while, Ragle said, which is why the team feels hesitant to make him Saturday’s starter. Coaches plan to monitor his progression throughout practices this week, watching for things like his connection with receivers and throwing shape, then make a decision on his availability for this final game.
What’s intriguing is this: At Monday’s press conference, ISU coach Charlie Ragle said that among the team’s three quarterbacks — Vander Waal, Hunter Hays and Sagan Gronauer — Vander Waal is the healthiest. In the Bengals’ blowout loss to No. 7 Weber State last weekend, Gronauer made the start, only to exit the game in the third quarter when he scrambled for a short gain, then limped off the field. That prompted Hays, the team’s original No. 2 quarterback, to take over for the remainder of the game.
After that game, Ragle shared that Gronauer started for two reasons: One, the Bengals wanted to shake things up at the position in hopes of generating some spark. Two, Hays was still recovering from a high ankle sprain he suffered back on Sept. 24, in ISU’s loss to Northern Colorado. That injury, Ragle said, was supposed to keep him out 4-6 weeks. Hays returned in three. He was still feeling the effects of such an early return, so ISU looked to Gronauer to fill in.
“But again,” Ragle said, “it's kinda those things that I've mentioned in the prior conversation: Is he able to do those things? So that’s where the week of practice is going to determine that. Saying anything else would just be irresponsible.”
On Monday, Ragle shared a few other injury updates. In Saturday’s game, cornerback Jihad Brown tried to make a tackle on a running play. He has broken his leg and will miss this weekend’s game against Idaho. Starting running back Raiden Hunter, who has been out since Oct. 22 with a shoulder injury, is unlikely to play this weekend.
Here’s another interesting tidbit Ragle shared: ISU ranks second-to-last in the Big Sky in kick returns, taking back just 14 kickoffs for an average of 16 yards, and the Bengals check in at last in punt returns, taking back just three of those for an average of five yards. Punt returns are a little trickier, since most coverage units get down the field fast enough to prompt a fair catch, but the Bengals have been fair-catching even standard kickoffs. They’ll catch a kickoff at their own 3, with plenty of running room, only to wave for a fair catch.
Ragle explained that phenomenon like this, indicating coaches are making those decisions, not players: “Special teams and good special teams play is derived from good depth, and we don't have that right now, to be very candid with you. Every little yard of field position matters, and if we can get the ball to the 25, versus we hit a return and we get tackled inside the 25, it's all about efficiency. So in our kick returns, we've had several solid kick returns this year, but what we do is we really concentrate on one scheme in the kickoff return, and then we have facets off of that different versions of return off that main return. So we present different looks.
“But ultimately, some of the same stuff, if you will. But if you lose certain pieces of that return unit, then it's hard for the lack of time to prepare and work and get to that same level. Special teams is a little bit different in the sense of offense and defense where you’d like to think that your ones and twos have gotten a ton of reps and they're gonna be able to come in and perform on a decent level. Special teams that's a little bit harder to do, because there's less time, less reps. And so your backups — not saying they're not capable, but they haven't taken as many reps and probably, where we're at specifically, the depth isn't isn't what we want.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.