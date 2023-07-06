My journalism professors at Northwestern used to say you never start a story out with a quote unless it’s from the Gettysburg Address. OK, but when it comes to explaining his recruiting philosophy, nobody does it better than the man himself: Idaho State football coach Cody Hawkins.
“I like to tell everybody that I recruit like you hope your daughter dates,” Hawkins said in a recent interview. “I take my time, I do my due diligence… We have gotta see transcripts, we have gotta see film, we have gotta see a workout in person, we have gotta talk to your parents, we have to talk to your coach and you’ve got to come to Pocatello before we offer you.”
That’s a lot of hoops to jump through, especially for a coach who inherited a 48-man roster when he was hired late last year. In FCS football, you’re allowed a roster of up to 110 players, with 63 scholarships spread across 85 players. Hawkins and his staff had to work hard in order to get enough players to have a decent spring practice session. By adding several junior college players and a few four-year transfers, he was able to put together a 70-player roster by the time spring ball started in April.
His ultimate goal, however, is to get to that 110-player limit by the time fall camp starts, on Aug. 2. He’s still working on a few late recruits, but he says they Bengals will reach that goal.
Which is quite remarkable when you think about the high bar Hawkins and his staff have for offering recruits. And let’s face it – not every kid who can play FCS-level college football is clamoring to come to Pocatello, Idaho.
But Hawkins is OK with that. He knows he’s not going to regularly out-recruit the Montanas, Montana States and Weber States in head-to-head battles, based solely on talent. So he’s not only looking for football talent — he’s looking for “fit.”
“There’s lots of talent that could play at our level, but I think the secret sauce is having the culture and the team fit all kind of come together,” Hawkins said.
Since spring football ended in May, Hawkins and his staff have been methodically adding to the roster. Some new players are already in Pocatello for voluntary summer workouts. They include:
• Logan George, a 6-foot-4, 238-pound defensive end from Highland High School. George, who was offered a scholarship by ISU and Southern Utah in 2021, his senior year at Highland, originally committed to be a preferred walk-on at Utah State. He went on a two-year LDS mission to Chicago, and signed with ISU upon his return. A state champion wrestling at 220 pounds, he battled current Bengal defensive lineman Cortland Horton on the mat during their high school days.
• Malik Richardson, a 6-foot-2, 270-pound defensive lineman from McClymonds High School in Oakland, California. Richardson had 17 sacks as a senior and will add depth to one of the Bengals’ better position groups.
• Jackson Sharman, a quarterback from southern California, who we discussed in a previous story.
Hawkins confirmed all of those players in a recent interviews because they are enrolled and on campus working out. There are several other recruits he can’t confirm or comment on yet because they haven’t been formally accepted into school. But several athletes have announced their commitments to Idaho State via social media. They include:
• Ross Bolger, probably the most intriguing of the new recruits. Bolger was a soccer player in Ireland who decided he wants to give American football a try. He connected with a kicking coach who has been marketing him to U.S. colleges. A video of Bolger kicking with both his left and right foot has gone viral. He’ll be a graduate student at ISU, where he will be one of the kickers competing to replace the departed Ian Hershey, who transferred to Arizona State.
• Damir Abdullah, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound wide receiver/tight end, who is transferring from Colorado State. Abdullah, who is from California, was originally a three-star recruit before signing with CSU. He didn’t record any stats last year at CSU.
• Robert Vega, a 6-3 200-pound wide receiver/tight end, who is transferring from Citrus Community College in California. Vega caught 32 passes for 549 yards and 6 TDs at Citrus last fall.
• Jagger Giles, a 6-1, 230-pound linebacker who comes from Grossmont Junior College in California. Giles was his conference’s defensive player of the year after recording 87 tackles in nine games last season.
In addition to those recruits, wide receiver Shane Dailey, Jr., who caught 19 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown last year at ISU, has changed his mind about transferring and will rejoin the team, Hawkins said.
The intense focus on getting to a full roster before fall camp has kind of crimped the recruiting style of the Bengal coaching staff when it comes to next year’s class. The University of Idaho has 13 commits for next year. Montana has six high school commits including quarterback Luke Flowers of Rigby. Hawkins, meanwhile, says ISU has offered one – yes, one – high school player in the class of 2024.
“We’ve got to take care of right now before we look to the future,” Hawkins said. “Which is one of the bummers about the current situation we’re in. We had 48 kids and you’ve got to get to 110 by Aug. 1. You can’t worry about next year’s class.”
But Hawkins says he’s not concerned about falling behind in the race for 2024 commitments. He goes back to following the process and building a culture that is sustainable at Idaho State.
“We’ll get there,” Hawkins said of recruiting for next year. “If you get a commitment now, it means nothing. All commitments are fake, everything verbal. I mean even offers some kids think they have. What’s real are the relationships and communications we’ve had with local players and coaches. I think we’re making progress there.”
Brad Bugger has been observing athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40years as a sports writer, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com.
