Cody Hawkins ISU FB

Idaho State head coach Cody Hawkins addresses the team after the team's spring showcase in April.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

My journalism professors at Northwestern used to say you never start a story out with a quote unless it’s from the Gettysburg Address. OK, but when it comes to explaining his recruiting philosophy, nobody does it better than the man himself: Idaho State football coach Cody Hawkins.

“I like to tell everybody that I recruit like you hope your daughter dates,” Hawkins said in a recent interview. “I take my time, I do my due diligence… We have gotta see transcripts, we have gotta see film, we have gotta see a workout in person, we have gotta talk to your parents, we have to talk to your coach and you’ve got to come to Pocatello before we offer you.”

 

