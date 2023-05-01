Cody Hawkins ISU FB

Idaho State head coach Cody Hawkins addresses the team after last week's spring showcase.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Idaho State football coach Cody Hawkins wrapped up a hectic spring practice session a week ago, hopped on a plane to take part in a buddy’s wedding in California, and then took his young son to the Davis fire station so he could he climb all over the fire trucks. With the sound of truck horns occasionally blasting in the background, Hawkins reflected via phone on his first spring practice as Bengal head coach.

“The most important thing I learned is we’ve got a lot of really good kids who are willing to improve and listen and adapt on the football team,” Hawkins said. “And over the last three months, it’s impressed me a lot how many people in the community are really invested in Bengal football… Probably during my six years at Davis, we had a total of 10 people at practice. We probably had 10 to 15 people every day at practice at Idaho State, and we dealt with some really serious weather.”

Ian Hershey ISU FB

Former Idaho State kicker Ian Hershey, who has since entered the transfer portal, lines up a punt during last week's spring showcase.
 

