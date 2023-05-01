Idaho State football coach Cody Hawkins wrapped up a hectic spring practice session a week ago, hopped on a plane to take part in a buddy’s wedding in California, and then took his young son to the Davis fire station so he could he climb all over the fire trucks. With the sound of truck horns occasionally blasting in the background, Hawkins reflected via phone on his first spring practice as Bengal head coach.
“The most important thing I learned is we’ve got a lot of really good kids who are willing to improve and listen and adapt on the football team,” Hawkins said. “And over the last three months, it’s impressed me a lot how many people in the community are really invested in Bengal football… Probably during my six years at Davis, we had a total of 10 people at practice. We probably had 10 to 15 people every day at practice at Idaho State, and we dealt with some really serious weather.”
Hawkins also relearned the importance of a versatile practice wardrobe during spring sessions in the Rocky Mountains. There were a few warm, sunny days – and a lot of snowy, blustery ones, including one day when Pocatello had a record 20-inch snowfall.
That reinforced to Hawkins the need to get spring football back in the covered confines of Holt Arena next spring. He’s thankful for the renovations to Holt that will improve the experience of his football team and ISU fans, but he’ll be glad when they no longer alter his spring practice schedule. The Bengals started spring ball late this year to try to dodge Eastern Idaho’s notoriously fitful March weather patterns, but winter hung on longer than usual.
As a result, Hawkins and his new coaching staff didn’t get to prepare as well as they would have liked for the beginning of recruiting season, which started April 15.
“Doing spring ball this late really puts you behind the 8-ball in recruiting,” Hawkins said. “…You’d like to spend a week or two getting ready for it, and we were kind of parachuting right in the middle of it.”
Once they got on the field, Hawkins saw a lot of what he expected to see from a team that went 1-11 last year, its only season under Charlie Ragle, who departed for an assistant’s job at Arizona State after his inaugural campaign. The Bengals lost some talented players off that team to graduation and the transfer portal, and at 1-11, there wasn’t a great deal of depth to begin with. So Hawkins came into spring ball fully aware of the challenges he and his staff will face in this inaugural campaign.
That doesn’t mean he didn’t see some talent on the ICCU Practice Field. Offensively, he was impressed with the work of junior wide receiver Christian Fredericksen, a Rigby native who averaged almost 20 yards on his 14 catches last season.
“I like Freddy a lot,” Hawkins said, comparing him to two former Bengal star receivers from recent years. “He’s not as fast as Tanner Conner, not as physical as Mitch Gueller, but he’s a mixture of both. A lot of guys think he’s a leader. He’s got strong hands and he works hard. He’s very smart. He’s probably not the premier talent, but when you talk about work ethic, he was the premier guy this spring.”
Hawkins also can’t stop raving about Mike Davis, who moved this spring from tight end to tackle. In talking to Hawkins, it becomes clear very early on that work ethic and “culture” are two extremely important values that he places on his players. Davis rings the bell in both of those areas.
Returning players told Hawkins that “culture” was an issue among the offensive linemen last season. New Bengal offensive line coach Mark Webber, who is in his 44th season in the coaching profession, is working to address those issues, and Davis, a 6-4, 264-pound senior from Nampa, is providing leadership from his new position on the offensive line.
“Everybody knows he’s new to the position, but he’s probably one of the toughest guys on the team and everybody knows he’s all in on being a Bengal,” Hawkins said. “He’s running voluntary meetings already, and he’s been an O-lineman for about two months. He’s a smart guy, a super physical kid, and he’s had a big impact there.”
Defensively, Hawkins has been impressed with the secondary under new defensive coordinator Josh Runda, who is installing a 3-3-5 look that relies heavily on a lot of physical, athletic defensive backs to be successful. Hawkins mentioned a number of returners in the secondary as standing out, and also praised Herman Smith, a 5-11, 195-pound freshman transfer from Jacksonville State who made an immediate impact this spring.
Upfront, Cortland Horton, a 6-3, 244-pound junior from Eagle, is making a case as a potential all-conference performer.
“Cortland Horton is a fantastic player,” said Hawkins. “He’s got an unbelievable motor. He wants to play at the next level, and the intangibles and everything are there – we just need to see more production on the field… He’s still a young guy, he was a true sophomore last year, but he’ll be a darn good Big Sky player.”
There is some talent, then, on this struggling team, but Hawkins is realistic about the need to bring in more impact players and more depth. ISU had about 55 scholarship players during spring ball, which is about a dozen fewer than they would normally have, Hawkins said. The Bengals still have about eight scholarships available to fill between now and the start of fall camp, which can be divided among as many as 15 players. Hawkins said he’d like to add two more offensive linemen, and then about one player per each of the other position groups between now and June 1, when summer workouts begin.
If he can’t fill all those slots with new players, he’s not averse to giving scholarship aid to some of the walk-ons who helped fill out the roster this spring. But he’s probably not going to bring in a lot of players from the transfer portal.
“I don’t know if the transfer portal is going to be super fruitful for us,” Hawkins said. “…You’re going to be bringing in kids on visits, and they’re going to go to places with shinier toys. Guys are going to be looking for greener pastures, they may not be able to see the substance and the relationships that we’re providing.
“(Although), if you look at what the athletic department has done with cost of attendance and with nutrition, and I think the atmosphere that people can feel in Pocatello right now, we could get a few kids,” he continued. “But I’m excited about bringing in some of the over-looked high school seniors… This isn’t a quick fix. It’s not, ‘Now we’re going to be here for two years and turn it around.’ I want to build something sustainable…”
Hawkins played college football at Colorado under his father, Dan, and I was curious about his take on Deion Sanders’ approach as new coach at Hawkins’ alma mater. Sanders, the Hall of Fame defensive back who took over the head coaching helm at Colorado after last season, has gutted the Buffalo roster, with 23 players entering the transfer portal in one day last week. Most of them were directed to do so by the Colorado coaching staff.
Hawkins said running off players is not his modus operandi, but he’s also realistic about how the transfer portal and name, image and likeness have changed the college football landscape, especially at the highest levels.
“It’s not the type of football I want to coach,” said Hawkins. “But I’m not disagreeing with it. I think Deion Sanders is one of the smartest coaches in football right now. The only difference between Deion and some of the other big time guys right now is that Deion isn’t afraid to say what’s happening… If you really look it, he’s bringing the NFL model to college. …I know some people are in denial about that, but collegiate athletics are inching closer and closer to the professional model, especially at the Power 5 level.”
Hawkins said for many years Colorado was placing the blame for its lack of success on a string of coaches, including his father, who came through the institution. Now, the school has gone all-in on the big-time model with Sanders, and they’ll either give him what he needs to succeed, or pay a price.
“They chose to get in bed with the beast and said, ‘Hey we’re going to go all in on this,’ ” Hawkins said. “Colorado is either going to do everything they can to get a run, or they’re not, and Deion will call them out on it and they’ll be embarrassed by a big time coach.”
Hawkins seemingly has joined the “adapt or die” coaching fraternity, embracing the transfer portal and its many implications for roster management. ISU kicker Ian Hershey, a former Highland High School All-American, recently entered the portal after hearing through the grapevine that several Power 5 schools were interested in his services. Hawkins shrugs off the apparent “tampering” by the Power 5 schools, and he’s maintaining a strong relationship with Hershey, even making calls for him to other schools.
In Hawkins’ eyes, Hersey has earned that respect based on his hard work in the program, and the coach says he’ll never stand in the way of one of his players taking advantage of an opportunity to play at the Power 5 level. And besides, you never know when a player who enters the transfer portal will change his mind, or find out the grass isn’t as green on the other side as they anticipated.
“His goal has always been to play Power 5 football, which is not unlike a lot of guys on our football team,” Hawkins said. “But he’s going to have that opportunity. Whether we like it or not, there are avenues in which kids get wind of Power 5 schools that are interested in them. If some reason, they don’t materialize, or he smells a rat and wants to come back, we’ll be happy to have him… I’m going to do right by all the kids on our roster, not just the stars or the local kids. If you have an opportunity go to a Power 5 school, let’s go.”
Hawkins’ priorities between now and the beginning of fall camp in August are to complete filling out the roster, and maximizing the returns on the expanded amount of time coaches can spend with their athletes during the summer.
“Everybody thinks the season starts on Aug. 1-- it does if you don’t want to be a very good football program,” he said. “There usually is a direct correlation between a team’s won loss record and their culture, and their buy-in during the summer.”
Hawkins said the ISU administration stepped up to provide summer school stipends to encourage players to stay on campus. The NCAA approved coaches spending two hours a week during the summer for walkthroughs and team meetings.
“The right things are in place, now we have got to take all the guys we were loving on this spring, and we’ve got to start chiseling away at the marble,” Hawkins said. “Summers are hard. The first part was getting to know guys. Now that we know what guys are capable of, now we have to hold them to that standard.”
Brad Bugger has been observing athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com.
