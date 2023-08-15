POCATELLO — The Gate City Grays may have been stopped short of a championship this season, but with their legions of Pocatello fans rallying behind them the outlook for the future is optimistic and bright.
The Grays finished with a winning record of 14-7 which was good enough for the second overall placement and a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Grays played Logan in a best of three playoff round, falling to them 2-1 in the first game and then a disappointing 9-0 defeat to close out the season.
Co-owner of the Grays Terry Fredrickson contemplated the team's general success and its strengths despite the playoff losses.
“It's hard because you have a really good season and have two rough nights in a (three) game elimination and you don't want that to reflect your entire season,” Fredrickson said. “But really, overall, I felt like this is one of the better teams we've had in 10 years. Collectively they gelled really well together, they played really well. Our fans were really supportive this year. They turned up, turned out and had a lot of fun.”
Expectations for next season are already high as the Grays look to bounce back stronger — not only strengthening the team in all aspects but to continue to bring quality baseball to their dedicated fans.
"Always trying to bring back a championship to Pocatello, that's the ultimate goal,” Fredrickson said. “Our fans deserve it. (The Grays) deserve it. As we go forward, we continue to look for the few gaps that we did have and figure out ways to fill those gaps as far as production on the field, always looking for ways to be more entertaining and fun for the fans. That's our expectations. To continue to provide a friendly family environment.”
The Grays are always scouting for new talent, recruiting players from not only Pocatello but surrounding areas like American Falls and Inkom. The litmus test for these newcomers is simple, show up and be the best version of yourself. Rally around your team and the community that lifts and supports the players every step of the way.
“We try to give preference to locals," Fredrickson said. "If we have a guy that's from this area (that’s) always a preference. That's why the Grays exist, to provide baseball for guys that are in Idaho that have a high school season. We want guys that can come in and be positive, support one another and (understand) that they're not just playing for themselves, they're playing for the community. They're playing for Pocatello.”
There are also plans to improve Halliwell Park, the Grays' home field, and collaborating with sponsors and supporters to improve the experience for not only the team but fans as well. The work that goes into those enhancements begins soon after the season ends.
“(We’re) always looking for ways we can collaborate with all the people that are involved to try and improve the quality of that stadium that's there," Fredrickson said. "What can we do this year, even if it's something small, to try and make the stadium better for the fans that go and attend. Then of course, always looking for sponsors and people that can help us have more fun events and things during the game. We take about a week off and then we're right back to work, getting ready for the next season.”
Certainly, the Grays' fans show up in force, ready to cheer their hearts out. Rain or shine, turbulent wind or a beautiful summer day, the citizens of Pocatello are prepared to pack Halliwell in support of the Grays.
“Pocatello has been accused of being a rural town,” Fredrickson said. “We've been accused of that. But when that count is three and two and the bases are loaded, we don't sound like a small town. We sound like a pretty big town. Our fans can get loud, they know how to, they love cheering and they love cheering for the Grays and I'm so grateful. I'm so grateful for that experience. I'm so grateful to be part of this town. I'm so grateful for our fans. You know we do have a home field advantage because of our fans."
Fredrickson said the Grays have the best fans in the Northern Utah League as well as the best ballpark.
"You know if they gave that award out (for best fans), we'd be champions 10 years in a row," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.