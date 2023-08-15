Gate City Grays

The Gate City Grays and their mascot stand for the national anthem before a game in July at Halliwell Park in Pocatello.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — The Gate City Grays may have been stopped short of a championship this season, but with their legions of Pocatello fans rallying behind them the outlook for the future is optimistic and bright.

The Grays finished with a winning record of 14-7 which was good enough for the second overall placement and a first-round bye in the playoffs. The Grays played Logan in a best of three playoff round, falling to them 2-1 in the first game and then a disappointing 9-0 defeat to close out the season.

