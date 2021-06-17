On the road at the Hyrum Hornets, the Gate City Grays’ bats struggled to wake up Thursday in an 8-4 loss.
The Grays didn’t score for the first three innings, at which point Hyrum had already taken a 4-0 lead against starter Thomas Anderson.
Anderson surrendered eight hits and six runs (five earned) while striking out two in 3 2/3 innings of work.
Brayden Pieper had two of the Grays’ seven hits, and Chans Arce drove in two for Gate City.
The Grays (5-2) play a doubleheader at Providence on Saturday, with first pitch set for 6 p.m.