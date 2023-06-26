Back in May, after the Gate City Grays wrapped up their first practice of the season, it was time for players to organize their lockers. The team doesn’t assign lockers in their Halliwell Park clubhouse, so players are free to choose their own. One rookie was setting his up when a veteran approached him.
“Hey man,” the vet said, “that’s Chris’ locker.”
“Chris who?” the rookie asked.
“Chris Needham,” the veteran answered.
Start there to understand the legend of Chris Needham, the 38-year-old pitcher who has played every season for the Grays since their inception in 2014. Teammates mention his name with the highest order of respect — “with this reverence,” owner Terry Frederickson said — for several reasons: He’s synonymous with the Grays. He’s helped them win three Northern Utah League championships. And he’s still a real weapon on the mound, mixing his fastball and changeup in ways that still baffle hitters, even as he approaches 40 years old.
All of which makes Needham one of the team’s most interesting players, a father of two playing with teammates who could feasibly be his children. What might be more intriguing is this: What on Earth keeps him coming back every summer?
Consider all this: Needham lives in Boise, so he makes the three-hour drive to Pocatello for games. He works as a delivery driver of office supplies and pharmaceuticals. He coaches a 12U baseball team. Those are just the logistical barriers. There’s also the interpersonal circumstances, like the fact that he plays for a manager 16 years his junior and the reality that, at some point, he’ll have to bid farewell to baseball and retire. For the rest of the college players on the team, that word might as well be in a foreign language.
Yet here Needham is, striding out of the clubhouse moments after recording five scoreless innings in the Grays’ 18-0 walloping of Providence in Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader. He’s been doing this for a decade now. Why keep going?
“I just love competing,” Needham said. “It’s the atmosphere, it's the fans, it's the teammates. It's just fun. It's fun to compete and go out and do things I've been doing since I was, like, six years old. So as long as I can do it, I'm proud to do it.”
***
On occasion, Needham feels his baseball mortality set in when he’s warming up. He’ll be tossing a baseball, loosening up for his start, when the feeling hits him.
“I’m like, how long can I keep doing it?” Needham said with a smile.
By all accounts, Needham will be able to keep doing it at least for the rest of this summer. If you were in the stands for Saturday’s first game, which the Grays used to move to 8-5 on the season, you might understand why. The Wolverines looked overmatched, sure, but Needham treated them the way he has bushels of teams over the past 10 years. He logged 10 strikeouts in five innings. He made his changeup vanish. He made his fastball zip. “That’s all I really need,” Needham said, explaining those two pitches make up his entire repertoire.
“I don't wanna sound cocky or anything,” Needham continued, “but I'm confident in that, and so I don't need to throw or mess around with a pitch that's so-so. Fastball, change is good for me.”
How he’s kept both pitches effective across 10 years, well, even Needham doesn’t know for sure. Part of the magic, he figures, is that it isn’t magic. “It’s like riding a bike,” he said. He’s a lifelong player, with a playing career that began at age 6 and a pitching career that began at age 9, so he’s gotten the hang of the two pitches that keep him afloat. For Needham, playing every summer provides the rhythm he needs to keep both sharp.
As each year passes, though, he feels time catching up to him like a marathon runner kicking into gear on the last lap. “Staying in shape is different,” Needham said. “Sometimes it’s easy to start, and other times, I’ve gotta change a couple things.” He still feels the urge to throw, though, that itch that he can only scratch by suiting up and taking the mound. That’s why he doesn’t mind making the three-hour road trip from Boise several times a month.
Here’s how those days go for Needham: Wake up. Watch some baseball on TV. Lounge around. The time will come to hit the road, so he’ll stop for lunch before he leaves, or sometimes he’ll eat on the way over. When he arrives at Halliwell, he’ll relax for around an hour, chat with teammates. Then he heads out to the field with the rest of the team, stretch, throw, everything. “Get ready to go,” he said.
Heading back home is a little different. Sometimes he’ll make the full drive back the same night. Other times he’ll get a hotel somewhere in between Pocatello and Boise, then finish the drive the next day.
“It all depends on how I feel,” Needham said.
The compelling part is that, even this far into his playing career, Needham still feels good enough to keep the routine going every summer. It’s earned him a certain standing among teammates, around brass, around the Grays franchise at large.
“He’s a legend,” Frederickson said. “He’s a legend throughout our league.”
“He’s a Grays freakin’ legend,” manager Rhys Pope said.
That part isn’t going anywhere. How much longer Needham will keep playing is a little more uncertain. Even he can’t answer that question for certain, but in his start on Saturday, his first appearance of the summer, he looked like the same guy who’s been logging innings for the Grays since the team opened its doors. Maybe that’s all he needs to stay fresh.
“I've kinda joked and said that I wanna do it until I'm 40 — and now I'm two years away,” Needham laughed. “I'm like, I'm really close. I don't know. I don't think I can give up now, you know?”
