Idaho State was expected to lose its season opener against Weber State, and the Bengals did just that, 49-21, on Saturday at Holt Arena. But on a day with some encouraging ups and some troublesome downs, who performed well for the Bengals? We graded every position group after ISU's loss.
Quarterback: C
Wyoming transfer Tyler Vander Waal threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns in his first start — against the Big Sky's best defense, no less. He also threw two interceptions and could have thrown more. He moved the Bengals relatively efficiently in the first half — but also couldn't finish drives, throwing a brutal pick into triple coverage on one promising possession and taking a sack to move back out of field-goal range on another. The lows outweighed the highs, but there were plenty of good moments and we'll give him credit for the toughness of the assignment, averaging it out to a C. All three of Vander Waal's touchdown throws were in the second half, but his best plays probably came in the first 30 minutes — a lasered slant to Xavier Guillory for his first Bengal completion, a nice deep ball to Guillory, an improvised scramble and toss to tight end Nate Shubert to move the chains on third down.
Running backs: B-
All three backs to get carries — Malakai Rango, Raiden Hunter and Soujah Gasu — averaged over four yards a carry. ISU's running game only had a very short window to be effective, as Weber's vaunted defense shut it down early. The Bengals stuck with it and had a great second-quarter drive almost exclusively running the ball — highlighted by a 31-yard jaunt from Rango — but Weber started pulling away shortly after, forcing ISU to throw to keep up and limiting the running backs, who didn't contribute as receivers.
Wide receivers/Tight ends: B
Tanner Conner re-affirmed his status as one of the best receivers in the Big Sky, catching six passes for 167 yards and two touchdowns. He's not likely to run up big volume, but when two of your catches are a 74-yard touchdown and a 52-yard touchdown, you don't need many touches to influence the game. Freshman Xavier Guillory looked great with two catches early, but faded out of the game after that. His debut would have looked better if he'd come down inbounds with a second-half fade at the goal line. Slot receiver Jalen Henderson, also a freshman, was nearly invisible with just three targets and no catches. Freshmen Christian Fredrickson and Jeff Harris were solid off the bench, with Fredrickson catching five balls for 48 yards and Harris catching his first touchdown. Like Guillory and Henderson, they were getting their first college action. Shubert seemed to have a little chemistry with Vander Waal as a safety blanket over the middle. There were some drops, but a solid day for ISU's passcatchers.
Offensive line: C-
It was a tough day for ISU's new-look O-line, which got beaten up pretty badly by Weber State's top-tier front seven. It was clear it was going to be a difficult matchup from the beginning, as Hunter ran for a yard on ISU's first play of the game, Vander Waal was sacked on the second, and his pass was batted down with rushers in his face on the third. Right tackle Tyler Clemons had the lowlight of the day, getting blown past by Weber's Sherwin Lavaka for a crucial sack on third down with ISU right at the edge of field-goal range in the first half. To its credit, the line kept grinding. ISU was able to run the ball successfully for a short period in the second quarter, and Vander Waal was only sacked twice in the second half after going down three times in the first half. He also had plenty of time on all of his second-half touchdown passes, none of which were quick throws.
Defensive line: C
Same old story for the defensive line, which was solid against the run but didn't get much, if any, of a pass rush going. That helped Weber State attack the ISU secondary with deep throws, making things difficult for the Bengals' defensive backs. Terrance Jones, making his first start, had five tackles and split ISU's only sack with linebacker Rasheed Williams. To be fair, the Bengals were more than solid against the run to start the game, holding Weber State to 26 yards on eight carries in the first quarter, but like everything else for ISU, that started to slip as the game went on and the Wildcats ran almost at will in the second half.
Linebackers: B-
Middle linebacker Connor Wills led the Bengals with 12 tackles, but was at fault for Weber's first touchdown, as running back Josh Davis ran right past him out of the slot for a 27-yard pitch-and-catch. Williams, as mentioned, got into the backfield to split ISU's only sack. Kennon Smith went down early in the game, with Darian Green replacing him. Outside linebacker Oshea Trujillo didn't show up much in the stats, with three tackles and one quarterback hit. The 'backers should split credit with the D-line for ISU's early success stopping the run and share blame for how that changed later in the game. Altogether, a decent performance, which is arguably not good enough for ISU's most experienced unit on defense.
Secondary: C-
Weber State made it a mission to pick on freshman cornerback Josh Alford and did just that, hitting a 48-yard deep ball and drawing a pass interference penalty on the youngster in the first couple of drives. Alford was also in coverage on Rashid Shaheed's 38-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The freshman finished second on the team with seven tackles, a bad number for a cornerback, showing just how much the Wildcats went after him. Opposite him, Jayden Dawson had a big third-down run stop on Weber's first drive and broke up a pass, but he also got beat on a deep ball in the second half as ISU's pass rush didn't get home and the Wildcats kept taking shots. Manase Time and Quantraill Morris-Walker were relatively anonymous at safety, splitting seven tackles between them. Jacob Jones, splitting time with Morris-Walker, had three tackles, but other than that had about the worst DI debut he could imagine. The JUCO transfer missed a crucial tackle on Josh Davis on the Weber running back's 64-yard third-quarter touchdown run, and was later ejected for targeting on a kick return.
Special teams: D
Kevin Ryan punted twice from the Weber State 35-yard line and once from the 34 — and put all three in the end zone for touchbacks. It's bad enough that ISU doesn't have somebody who can attempt a field goal from there, but not backing Weber State up in that situation is painful. On the flip side, ISU didn't have a touchback on four kickoffs. Ryan also missed a 46-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, well after the game was decided. The Bengals were equally toothless in the return game. After trying to return Weber State's first three kickoffs of the game and ending up at the 14, the 11 and the 16, ISU started fair-catching kickoffs, even if they weren't in the end zone, and just starting on the 25. Rango finished with four kick returns for 65 yards and a long of 19 yards.