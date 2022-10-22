Here are grades from Idaho State’s 24-10 loss to Northern Arizona Saturday afternoon.
Offense: C-
When this season wraps up and the Bengals look back on their offensive outings, they might remember this as one of their worst. Quarterback Hunter Hays compiled these numbers: 22-for-37 passing for 216 yards, one touchdown and one interception, plus 21 carries for 90 yards. That’s not bad, but he threw a costly interception late in the second quarter, which allowed NAU to score right before the break, pushing its lead to two scores.
Asked about Hays’ outing, head coach Charlie Ragle said this: “As my kids would say: mid.”
If you’re in the know, you know these days, “mid” is a particularly cutting way to describe something.
Even more problematic for ISU was its offensive line, which permitted six sacks. The Bengals felt the absence of center Terron Carey, who missed the game with a hip-flexor injury he suffered last week, quite acutely. The Bengals’ line struggled in pass protection and run blocking. They did open up some nice holes, like one that allowed Raiden Hunter to hit a 38-yard run, but take that out and ISU totaled just 120 rushing yards — an average of 2.8 yards per carry.
As is becoming standard, Xavier Guillory did his part, snagging five catches for 88 yards, and Benji Omayebu scored on an 18-yard checkdown pass. But transfer running back Damir Collins, who figured to get more carries after working his way back into game shape, carried just once, for 10 yards. Keep an eye on this, too: After his only run of the game, a 38-yarder, starting running back Raiden Hunter exited the game and returned to the sideline with his arm in a sling.
After the game, ISU coach Charlie Ragle said he didn’t know about Hunter’s status, but that he should know more by Monday.
Defense: B
The Bengals’ defense produced several highlights in this one. Midway through the fourth quarter, NAU quarterback RJ Martinez rolled out and completed a pass to a receiver — but safety Cam Minor leveled him with a vicious hit, causing him to pop the ball up, and ISU linebacker DJ Hagler snared it. Earlier in the game, the Bengals also supplied a pair of stops on a red zone drive, forcing the Lumberjacks to settle for a field goal to open the scoring.
But ISU’s defense struggled defending the play NAU utilized most: The screen pass. That’s how the Lumberjacks scored their final touchdown, which put them up 24-7, and it’s how the visitors racked up yards. Martinez sprayed it to the outside to his receivers, who got nice blocks and scampered upfield. It’s hard to say how much ISU safety Quantraill Morris-Walker’s absence affected that part of the game — he watched the game with his foot in a walking boot — but this much is certain: It certainly didn’t help.
The Bengals’ other problem was this: They failed to generate pressure on the quarterback. Last week, in their win over Cal Poly, they registered six sacks. On Saturday, they did not record any. They pressured Martinez on a few occasions, including on the Hagler interception, but they couldn’t bring him down. Defensive linemen Raemo Trevino and Tyler Gonzalez might have been able to make differences on that front, but Trevino is out for the year with a torn pectoral, and Gonzalez will likely miss the rest of the year as well with a shoulder injury.
Special teams: C-
Mark this down as one of ISU’s more forgettable special teams outings. The Bengals had a field goal blocked, got penalized for kick-catch interference, averaged just 30 yards on three punts and on the only punt they did not fair-catch, they logged a 10-yard return.
Kicker Ian Hershey did connect on one field goal, a 24-yarder midway through the fourth quarter, but he also sent away three rocky punts. Coaches will likely stick with him in that role, but in the offseason, they also signed punter Regan Baker out of Australia — so it’ll be interesting to see if he gets any opportunities in the Bengals’ final three games of the season.
Overall: C+
When this game ended, Ragle voiced frustration with lots of things, but he kept coming back to two things: Effort and execution.
“If you can't play that hard, you shouldn't play college football, especially at the Division I level,” Ragle said, his voice rising. “So, hey man, that’s great and all, but go get a cookie and do something productive with your life. Besides playing hard, you gotta execute on plays, and when you get in, your job is to be accountable for what your freakin’ assignments are.”
Hays lost one fumble and threw one interception, turnovers the Bengals cannot afford, especially not when they come in their own territory. Those themes have followed them around all season. On Saturday, they showed up as clearly as ever.
Can they clean those up? Certainly. ISU now gets a week off, which it can use to get a few players healthy, before traveling to play UC Davis on Nov. 5.
