Here are grades from Idaho State’s 24-10 loss to Northern Arizona Saturday afternoon.

Offense: C-

Hays vertical

Idaho State quarterback Hunter Hays looks to the sideline during Saturday's game against NAU.
Ian Hershey ISU punt

Idaho State kicker Ian Hershey punts the ball away during Saturday's game against NAU.
Benji Omayebu TD

Idaho State receiver Benji Omayebu jogs into the end zone for a touchdown during Saturday's game against NAU.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.