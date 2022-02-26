When fall turned to winter this year, the complexion of Idaho State’s season changed. Injuries descended on the Bengals like a dark cloud, robbing them of the lineup that helped them win last season’s conference tournament, forcing them to confront the only reality that might prevent them from repeating: What if we don’t have the lineup we want?
So in December, when Dora Goles injured her finger, the Bengals had to think even harder about it. Their star guard, the one who had spurred them to wins by the bushel and taken the team to new heights, couldn’t do what made her special. Her shot abandoned her. Her handle vanished. She supplied a calming veteran presence, but because she didn’t feel comfortable twirling the ball like a magician, she couldn’t do much more.
Which is what made Goles’ performance in Idaho State’s 67-64 win over Portland State Saturday afternoon so mesmerizing. She looked like the Goles of old. In the fourth frame, she tallied eight straight points, pulling the Bengals out of a four-point hole and planting them atop a one-point lead. In a win that helped ISU stay in position to secure a share of the conference title, Goles authored her finest outing of the season, completing her final game at Reed Gym with an outing that felt all too appropriate.
“I have one word for today: Dora,” said Estefi Ors, Idaho State’s other sixth-year player. “It’s special. She’s a role model for young people, how she didn’t lose faith, she came back with confidence. The younger people see that, and I think in the future, they might be (like her).”
Only even after Goles finished her onslaught, Idaho State hadn’t finished off Portland State. After Diaba Konate knocked down a pair of free throws, widening the Bengals’ lead to three with 90 seconds left, Portland State trimmed the lead with a layup from Syd Schultz.
But that’s also who forced Goles out of the game. With around 10 seconds left, Portland State ran a play to try to take the lead, but Goles took a hard charge from Schultz. Goles went to the floor, holding her head. She stayed there for a moment before trainers helped her walk back to the sidelined. She stayed there for the rest of the game.
The good news for the Bengals (19-9, 15-4) was they no longer needed her services. They forced a stop, and Ors made one of two free throws. Then they produced another, and Montana Oltrogge produced another 1-for-2 trip at the stripe. That gave ISU a three-point cushion. On the other end, Portland State guard Jada Lewis clanged a trey, Idaho State corralled the rebound and in breathless fashion, the Bengals vanquished the Vikings.
“We obviously did not shoot the ball well,” said Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski, whose team hit just 37% of its shots. “We got some nerves. We had some good, open shots and Portland State played smart. There’s just some more Reed Gym magic that we’ve seen a lot over the years.”
Result aside, this amounted to a surprising game for the Bengals. Idaho State is one of the conference’s best teams. Portland State is one of its worst. In fact, the Vikings entered the weekend still searching for their first conference win, languishing under an 0-16 league record.
When you watched the game, though, you would never have guessed. Possessions passed like molasses. Whistles blew. The Bengals struggled to complete stops with rebounds. Oltrogge tallied a team-best 18 points and Tomekia Whitman added 11 for Idaho State, but the hosts never found rhythm, never found the motion offense that has unlocked so many wins this year.
It prompts what feels like a fair question: How much did the day’s emotion — the final game in this gym for seven seniors, including Goles and Ors, who finished their sixth season playing here — factor into the way the game unfolded?
“A lot,” Oltrogge said.
“You wanted to make shots. You wanted your night to be special,” Ors added. “Then you rush shots. You feel like, oh, I need to score. So I feel like that played a part of the game today. You try and not think about it, but you still think about it.”
For Idaho State, the blueprint headed into Saturday was simple enough: Win these final two regular-season games, assure themselves at least a share of the conference regular-season title and head into the Big Sky tournament with a first-round bye and a top seed. All the Bengals had to do was beat the worst team in the league.
They did it, just barely, which gave them a chance to reflect on what the moment meant: Why everything felt so emotional, why Ors teared up before the game, taking pictures with her family, a Spanish flag wrapped around her shoulders. Why time seemed to freeze when this one went final, the end of an era on the doorstep, one of the program’s best players ever arriving just in time like Batman, playing the hero when the team needed it most.
“Thinking back on it now, it’s really cool. It’s totally fitting,” Sobolewski said. “Dora swoops in and saves the day like she has in some games in the past, hitting deep 3s, the things she’s always done.”