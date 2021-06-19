The Gate City Grays split a doubleheader on the road Saturday, beating the Providence Wolverines 10-0 in the first game before falling 4-2 in the nightcap.
Blackfoot alum Brayden Pieper threw a five-inning, three-hit shutout in the opener for the Grays, striking out five.
Braden Palmer had three hits and drove in three runs as the Grays capped their offensive onslaught with six runs in the third.
Pocatello alum Trei Hough got the ball for the Grays in Game 2 and struggled with his control, walking eight in five innings. Despite that, he kept Providence off the board in every inning but the second, when the Wolverines pushed across four runs.
That was all the hosts would need, as Gate City managed just three singles, two by Trent Cooper.
Gate City (6-3) hosts the Brigham City Peaches on Friday.
GATE CITY GRAYS 10, PROVIDENCE WOLVERINES 0 (5)
Gate City 226 00 — 10 12 0
Providence 000 00 — 0 3 5
Gate City — WP: Brayden Pieper. 2B: Thomas Anderson, Julian Loera. 3B: Easton Watterson.
Providence — LP: Coughlin.
PROVIDENCE WOLVERINES 4, GATE CITY GRAYS 2
Gate City 000 002 0 — 2 3 2
Providence 040 000 x — 4 4 3
Gate City — LP: Trei Hough.
Providence — WP: Warner.