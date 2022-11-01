When you think of places that produce tennis talent, warm, sunny climates come to mind, like…
Ireland?
“Yeah, so we come from a climate where, obviously, it rains a lot,” said Sol O’Lideadha, who, along with her twin sister, Lola, nurtured their tennis games by playing in the rain, when necessary, near their home in Dublin. “And we’re not part of an indoor club, so everything’s outside. We didn’t want to miss any training. My whole family thought we were crazy. My parents were like, ‘What are you doing playing in the rain? But you know, we had each other…”
The O’Lideadha sisters still have each other, but now they are teammates on the Idaho State women’s tennis team. And while ISU’s indoor courts mean they don’t have to play in the rain anymore, the sisters are still working overtime to continue to improve their games. That effort was recently rewarded for Sol, who became the first Idaho State player to win an Intercollegiate Tennis Association regional championship when she won the second flight in the ITA tournament in Las Vegas.
“Sol has really worked hard on her game this year, so to see her do that (win the regional title) wasn’t surprising, it was exciting,” said Bengal tennis coach Gretchen Maloney. “…She was so coachable and she just took one match at a time, did all the things she needed to do. She adapted her game style so that was really cool to see.”
The regional title was validation for the hard work the O’Lideadha sisters have put in ever since they made the decision back in Ireland that they wanted to play collegiate tennis. “We weren’t that good,” Sol said. “But then we were like, ‘We love tennis.’ We just started to work really, really hard. Even our first year here (at ISU), we worked so hard. And now I think my game’s starting to come together later in life.”
Maloney said when Sol arrived at ISU as a freshman, she wanted to end points quickly, and she hit a flat, low ball. She worked at adding some spin to her shots, and some patience to her approach.
“She’s just worked really hard in the last couple of years to have some diversity in her game style so that when she plays a certain way, if it’s not working, then she can adjust to try a different way to get a win,” said Maloney.
Nowhere was that adaptability more evident than in Sol’s semifinal win over Yijia Jiao of Brigham Young University in the semifinals of the regional tournament. Jiao had beaten O’Lideadha in the first round of the same tournament last year, and Sol was eager for a rematch. After winning the first set, 6-3, Sol was dominated by Jiao, 6-1, in the second. During the break before the third and final set, she sat down with Maloney and tried to figure out a more successful approach.
“I think in that third set, I was like I need to be the aggressor, because she was definitely controlling the points,” O’Lideadha said. “For the third set, I just went back to my freshman way. I just decided to hit the ball lower and flatter over the net, and it ended up working. I was really happy I changed it, because another thing I struggled with is changing my game during the match, but I think throughout that tournament, every match I had to change my game some way.”
O’Lideadha went on to a 6-4 win the in the third set to advance to the regional championship. She was awarded the title when Hsuan Huang of New Mexico had to withdraw.
“We’ve never had anyone advanced past the round of 16, so this is really an amazing thing for Sol this year,” Maloney said. “You see all the top players there, you have Utah there, you have Colorado there and BYU. It’s really a strong level of competition, and for us to do that well is amazing.”
The O’Lideadha sisters first came to Maloney’s attention through an international recruiting contact. Having coached twins before and enjoying the experience, Maloney was excited about the opportunity to do it again.
“Sometimes it’s a challenge, if they fight,” Maloney said. “But most of the time, I really love it because I think they’re here together, so they have each other, so they don’t get homesick as much. There’s a real weird twin mental thing where, when they play doubles, they don’t really have to talk, they just play and it works. I love it. I love coaching twins.”
The O’Lideadha sisters earned all-conference recognition playing together as a doubles team when they were freshmen. Maloney split them up last season – “we just needed to for the team’s sake,” she said – but they were back together for the regional tournament, where they beat the No. 1 doubles team from Wyoming.
Playing doubles with your twin sister can be a mixed bag, Sol says. “It’s so fun, so exciting,” Sol said, “and it’s also a nightmare. It’s a bit of everything. I feel like once we’re getting along, it’s the best thing ever. But when you’re playing with your teammate, you’re not going to say exactly what you feel the whole time. But when it’s your sister, sometimes it’s hard… It’s good and it’s bad, but mostly it’s good.”
Both sisters are majoring in sports management, and Sol loves the idea of going to class to talk about sports. “I used to hate school growing up, but now that I’ve got to college, going to class and all we talk about is sports, I love it,” she said. “It’s the best thing ever.”
Because athletics isn’t taken as seriously in Ireland, both sisters hope to stay in the United States after graduation and get jobs in their sports management fields.
In the meantime, they have a very specific goal in mind before graduation: winning a Big Sky Conference championship.
“I feel like we’re a good enough to win conference,” Sol said. “We just need to do it. Last year, we were so close. We lost in the semifinals against a team I thought we were better than. So for us, it’s winning conference.”
Sol, whose name ironically is the same as the Roman god of sun, is grateful for the opportunity Maloney and Idaho State have given she and her sister to continue their tennis careers.
“I wouldn’t have won the tournament if it wasn’t for her (Maloney),” Sol said. “I wouldn’t be the player I am today if it wasn’t for Gretchen and my teammates. I feel so lucky to be here, and I’m so glad to be at Idaho State.”
Brad Bugger has observed athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years, as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, questions and column suggestions at bpbugger@gmail.com
