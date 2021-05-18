Ryan Looney wants to build a winner in Pocatello, which is like someone hoping to see a music video on MTV: It’s happened before but, man, has it been a long time.
So how does one bring a culture of success to a program that hasn’t witnessed much of it since the ‘80s? The Idaho State men’s basketball coach believes the answer lies in experience, infusing the program with winners in hopes the program will grow into one.
At Point Loma Nazarene, Looney reached the NCAA Division II Tournament in nine of his 10 years, advancing to the national title game in 2019. Before he and guard Tarik Cool jumped from Lane College to ISU, assistant Joe White led the Titans to a NWAC Southern Region Championship. And young assistant Davis Furman was a manager on a quartet of Butler teams that experienced March Madness.
In hiring Rosbie Mutcherson Jr. to his bench, Looney’s quest to fill his program with prosperous individuals has only increased after former assistant Chris McMillian accepted the same position at Central Michigan. Mutcherson, who was officially announced Monday, arrives in Pocatello fresh off a one-year stint as the director of video operations for Cleveland State, which won the Horizon League and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in a decade this past season.
“That was an important part of the resume,” Looney said of Mutcherson’s postseason experience. “Winning is a tough thing and doing it consistently is really hard. The more people who you can add to your program that have experienced that and know how to get it done, I think it’s extremely important.”
Even in a role where his on-court coaching was limited, even in a year where the normal was disrupted, even as a 30-year-old, Mutcherson had an inside vantage point for grand achievement – a perspective which will only aid him as a Bengal.
“For us it was, the most connected team wins,” Mutcherson said. “Staying connected as a team throughout the year, talking to guys, building relationships with our players – our staff was really close with our players and our community.”
One could look at this hire as Looney taking a chance on a young guy, an up-and-comer notching his first DI assistant gig. Instead, Looney pinned the hire to a few things.
He wanted someone who could construct sound scouting reports, a skill bolstered by Mutcherson’s video role in Cleveland. He sought out Mutcherson’s winning pedigree. He wanted someone skilled in player development, an area that Mutcherson came highly recommended in. And, lastly, Looney was keen on adding another deeply-connected recruiter to his staff.
Mutcherson plans to arrive in the Gate City this weekend, another move for a young coach who should probably add “expert packer” to his resume. And if a rolodex was determined by the amount of states one has lived in, Mutcherson’s would be the size of a phone book.
He played his college ball in his home state of Georgia and, in just the last six years, has held coaching gigs in Ohio, Colorado, Minnesota, Tennessee, Florida and Utah, where he was a Salt Lake Community College assistant back in 2019. In Idaho, his sixth stop in seven years, that Beehive State connection may be the most important.
“Like with any place, it’s relationships. (While at SLCC), I had never been that far west and it was a unique scene,” Mutcherson said. “Just getting my foot on the ground, getting to AAU events, just talking with people.
“Utah basketball, Idaho basketball gets a bad rep sometimes, but I went to a high school game in Burley, Idaho one random weeknight. So I’ve seen basketball there and I think it’s awesome.”