Idaho State’s women’s basketball team will look a little different next season.
That’s because junior Tomekia Whitman, senior Montana Oltrogge, junior Jordan Sweeney and freshman Paisley Specht have entered the transfer portal and will move on from the team, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation.
A previous report stated redshirt junior guard Diaba Konate had also entered the portal, but according to a source, she has withdrawn her name.
Head coach Seton Sobolewski declined to comment on these developments.
Whitman’s departure amounts to the biggest loss for ISU. A first-team all-conference selection who averaged 12 points and seven rebounds this season, she developed into one of the Bengals’ best players, shooting 35% from beyond the arc and winning Big Sky co-defensive player of the year honors. In a Jan. 13 contest against Eastern Washington, Whitman totaled a career-high 30 points, and she pulled down double-digit rebounds on six occasions.
The Bengals will also lament the loss of Oltrogge, who started 13 games and averaged 10 points a contest. This season, she shot just 30% from deep, but the team relied on her for her shooting acumen. In a Dec. 8 home game against Carroll College, she knocked down a triple to send the game into overtime, and on Jan. 8 against Weber State, she hit a game-winning trey with three seconds left. Injuries shuffled Oltrogge into the starting lineup, but even when she didn’t start, she logged heavy minutes for Idaho State.
ISU will have an easier time adjusting to the losses of Sweeney, who averaged two points in nine minutes per game, and Specht, who redshirted this season.
In any case, these transfers cement what was already becoming true for Idaho State: Change is coming to the program. Super seniors Dora Goles and Estefi Ors have graduated and will move on, as will senior forward Ellie Smith. Those players were three of the team’s best, and most experienced.
All told, Idaho State is losing a lot of what fueled this season’s run, which included a second-straight Big Sky regular-season championship, a quarterfinal loss in the conference tournament and a first-round loss in the women’s NIT. Those early-round losses added up to a disappointing ending for the Bengals, who advanced to the 2021 NCAA Tournament, solidifying their case as one of the country’s best mid-major programs.
The team does retain two starters, Konate and rising super senior Callie Bourne. The Bengals can also look forward to the return of junior guard Carsyn Boswell, who missed this season with an injury, plus the development of six freshmen who played sparingly this season. Earlier this month, ISU also landed a commitment from Kacey Spink, a guard at Ferris High in Spokane, Washington.
So Idaho State will have to look inward to cushion the losses of a total of seven players. It’s also possible ISU looks to the transfer portal or the junior college ranks to fill out its roster. One thing is for sure: Now that seven players are leaving the team, only time will tell the way ISU’s team looks next season.