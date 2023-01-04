Cody Hawkins’ mission to assemble a full Idaho State staff took a setback on Wednesday.
That’s because Byron Hout, who had recently moved from director of football operations to defensive flex coach when Hawkins took over, has left. He will become Lake City High’s next head football coach, he confirmed on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.
“Thank you to the community of Pocatello and to the people at Idaho State University that have helped me grow and be able to experience new things during my time here,” Hout wrote. “I've been fortunate to spend the last 15 years of my life in college football and build (lifelong) relationships with many friends, players and fellow coaches along the way. I'm excited to announce that I've been offered the opportunity to apply all of this knowledge back to where it all started, as the new head coach at Lake City High School in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. I can't wait to get back home and begin transforming lives in a profession that I love!”
Hout, a Lake City alumnus who came to ISU from Montana State, became the Bengals’ defensive line coach in 2021. He was retained by former head coach Charlie Ragle, who made Hout the program’s director of football operations. When new head coach Cody Hawkins was hired, he also retained Hout, moving him over to a new coaching role — defensive flex coach, a purposefully ambiguous title that would have allowed him to be assigned to a specific position group later.
“Byron’s appeal was he’s been there for two years, he’s been at Montana State, he knows the conference, he knows Idaho, and he is a good coach,” Hawkins said in an interview with this newspaper. “So I wanted to get him hired and get working on the recruiting.”
That development only lasted about a week. Accepting his first high school gig, Hout will now take over Lake City’s team, which was previously coached by Brian Fulp, who resigned in November for family reasons.
“Everything I did in my coaching career, in the 16 years I’ve been in this thing, playing and coaching, it’s led me to bring all this knowledge back,” Hout said. Just felt like it was the right time. I’m going back to my alma mater. My family lives in the area. I have a lot of connections in the area. I get to transform some lives, hopefully.”
That leaves Hawkins with, at least, two positions to fill: Defensive flex coach and defensive coordinator. In that earlier interview, Hawkins indicated he hopes to name the defensive coordinator — Hawkins declined to reveal the name, but this person currently has an off-the-field position with a Power 5 program — this week.
Now another item has landed on his to-do list: Find another defensive coach.
“It was something I always wanted to do, be a high school coach,” Hout said. “It’s been a dream of mine to get back there.”
