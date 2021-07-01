With all-Big Sky Conference selection Tanner Conner returning alongside four youngsters who played well in the spring, one could argue the position group where Idaho State football needs the least help heading into the 2021 fall season is wide receiver.
But like Da Vinci adding another brushstroke to the Mona Lisa, the Bengals have continued to augment their receiver room throughout the summer.
Former Hillcrest High star Oakley Hussey confirmed to the Idaho State Journal on June 28 that he’s transferring from Utah State to ISU to play receiver, becoming the second former FBS player to transfer to Pocatello to play wideout in recent weeks.
Hussey, listed at 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, joins former Wyoming, Prairie View A&M and Jacksonville State receiver Jared Scott, who announced his commitment to Idaho State on June 19.
“I think we’re going to surprise people, I really do,” Hussey said. “It’ll be interesting to see what I can do and how I can produce, which I think can be a lot. Really, I don’t mean toot my own horn, but that’s just what I think it is.”
It’s been a busy month or so for Hussey, who recently married former Skyline basketball player Tanneyce Jensen. He decided to transfer from Utah State four days before the wedding, entering his name in the transfer portal when they returned from their honeymoon.
“It’s just been crazy,” Hussey said. “It was definitely not my smartest move, but it was a move worth making. It’s been a good experience.”
Hussey was named the Post Register’s All-Area Player of the Year as a senior in 2018 after playing receiver and running back and tearing up the field at both positions for Hillcrest.
His father, Pono Hussey, played football at Ricks College (now BYU-Idaho) under former USU coach Gary Andersen. Andersen saw the younger Hussey at a camp and recruited him to Utah State.
Hussey came to Utah State as a running back, redshirted his freshman year with the Aggies, and then switched to safety as a redshirt freshman but missed the spring 2021 season with an injury.
He didn’t need to transfer — “I love Utah State with all my heart, it’s just about moving on to better opportunities,” Hussey said — but in the end, his connections to southeast Idaho and Idaho State were like a magnet pulling him back, too strong to ignore.
There’s his family, and Jensen’s, who both live in the Idaho Falls area. Pono transferred to Idaho State after playing at Ricks, and Oakley’s uncle Nick Olsen also played football at ISU.
“The thing that excites me the most about Idaho State is being able to come back to my hometown, or at least close to my hometown,” Hussey said. “You know, represent and hopefully make a really big difference for Idaho State, and ultimately bring exposure to this area in sports.
“I think it’s a positive thing for me and I think it’s positive for Idaho State. Everywhere it’s a win-win-win, however many wins you want to say.”
BENGALS ADD TRANSFER DT LIAVA’A
Former Dixie State defensive lineman J.J. Liava’a announced his transfer to Idaho State on June 18.
Liava’a, originally from Inglewood, California, played two years at West Los Angeles Junior College out of high school.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 305 pounds, he had 27 tackles and 6 1/2 tackles for loss in his sophomore season.
He announced his commitment to Dixie State on Feb. 15, but didn’t play for the Trailblazers in the spring 2021 season.
Liava’a will have a chance to play right away at a thin position for Idaho State. Idaho State lost starting defensive linemen T.J. Togiai, who opted out of the spring season and appears to be done with football, and Kainoa Fuiava, who transferred to Western Michigan in early June.