“I’ve been everywhere, man
I’ve been everywhere, man
Crossed the deserts bare, man
I’ve breathed the mountain air, man
Of travel I’ve had my share, man
I’ve been everywhere.”
— From Johnny Cash’s song, “I’ve Been Everywhere”
If you’re a country-western fan, you know this song continues with a litany of towns and cities that the singer has visited. If you were to customize the song for Idaho State Hall of Famer and current football coaching vagabond Telly Lockette, that verse would read:
“I’ve been to Miami, Pocatello, Mobile, Tampa,
Corvallis, Tallahassee, Huntington, West Virginia,
Got a big win in South Bend, yeah,
Then a heart breaker in Bowling Green, eh.
I’ve been everywhere, man, I’ve been everywhere.”
Or something like that. A week ago Saturday, Lockette, the Marshall running game coordinator, was on top of the world along with the rest of the Thundering Herd in South Bend, Ind. Marshall shocked Notre Dame, a 20.5-point favorite, 26-21, in the shadow of Touchdown Jesus. A week later, Lockette and the Herd were shaking off an overtime loss at Bowling Green, a 16.5-point underdog.
Such is the life of a career college football coach. Here today, gone tomorrow. Up one Saturday, down the next. When I spoke with Lockette, who played at Idaho State from 1993-97, in the afterglow of the Notre Dame upset, it was almost like he could sense the trouble ahead in Bowling Green, Ohio.
“Like our head coach said, we gotta take care of one week at a time, one game at a time,” Lockette said before the Bowling Green loss. “Looking down the line, you get misled and you forget about what you’re trying to do. The next game is the next game… Last week was a huge win for the community, but for us it’s back to work.”
For Lockette, it’s always back to work somewhere. The question is where. He grew up the son of a single mom in a rough neighborhood on Miami’s northwest side. He found success as a running back at Northwestern High School, where his quarterback was Alfredo Anderson. Lockette followed Anderson 2,500 miles west to Pocatello, where a position switch was in store for both athletes. Anderson, who was an option QB in high school, moved to running back, where he eventually became Idaho State’s all-time leading rusher.
That meant Lockette was going to have to find another place to play outside ISU’s one-back offense. New defensive coordinator Rob Bolks convinced Lockette to take his athleticism to the defensive side of the ball, where he became a team captain and was a two-time All-Big Sky Conference performer. He achieved those honors playing with a metal plate in his head after suffering a severe head injury during a bar room dust-up in Miami the summer after his freshman season.
“I was pretty glad I made the switch,” Lockette said of moving to linebacker. “It was kind of fun and I took it on as a challenge and became pretty good at it.”
Lockette was part of a cadre of south Floridians who were attracted to Idaho by the late head coach Brian McNeely and his assistant Gary Anderson. After two tough seasons under McNeely, who came to ISU from a Kansas junior college, the Bengals showed some spark. ISU went 6-5 in 1994 and 1995, getting wins against conference powers Boise State, Montana State and Montana during that period. But despite closing 1994 with five wins in the final seven games, and opening 1995 with five straight wins, the Bengals couldn’t sustain those runs.
“I had a great time at Idaho State,” Lockette said. “We were competitive. It’s just that we couldn’t get over the hump. We were prepared, we were coached well, but we couldn’t get over the hump, man. Around that time Montana was making their run, and it was hard to beat those guys.”
The frustration with those talented Bengal teams not “getting over the hump” eventually led to McNeely’s dismissal after the 1996 season, and former Los Angeles Raiders offensive coordinator Tom Walsh came on board for Lockette’s senior season. Walsh’s brief and tumultuous tenure came to an end just two seasons later, and when he departed Pocatello, he went to the Mobile (Alabama) Admirals in the Regional Football League. Walsh recruited Lockette to play linebacker for the Admirals.
The Admirals lasted just one season before folding, and Lockette headed home to Miami to ponder his next move. “I got the itch to be around football again and started coaching,” Lockette said. “I became pretty good at it. I won a couple of state championships and the rest is history.”
Yeah, he was “pretty good” at it. At Miami Central, Lockette posted a 60-10 record, won two Florida 6A state championships, and his team was ranked No. 1 in the nation following its 2012 state title. Lockette was the first coach in South Florida history to coach a team to three straight title game appearances.
Prior to taking over Miami Central, Lockette was the offensive coordinator at his alma mater, Miami Northwestern, where his team averaged 43 points a game on the way to a 15-0 season and a state title. During his time as a high school coach, Lockette coached 70 players who earned college scholarship offers, including two future NFL 1,000-yard rushers, Dalvin Cook and Devonta Freeman.
As a steady stream of college coaches wandered through the halls of his high schools to recruit, naturally, Lockette started developing relationships. Gary Anderson, who had moved on to be head coach at Utah State, was the first to try to lure Lockette to the college ranks, but Lockette’s daughter was just born and he was reluctant to leave Miami. A year later, Lockette was approached again by a number of college programs, and he decided to cast his lot with Willie Taggart of the University of South Florida in Tampa, where he coached running backs for two seasons.
Anderson, who by this time had been to Wisconsin and now was on to Oregon State as head coach, remained persistent and finally convinced Lockette to join his program in Corvallis, where he coached running backs from 2015-2017. Then it was off to Florida State and working for Taggart again, this time as tight ends coach. When Taggart and his staff were fired, Lockette found employment at the University of Miami as a quality control analyst, then on to Marshall as running backs coach/running game coordinator under Charles Huff, beginning last year. There Lockette coached Rasheen Ali, who tied for the national lead in rushing touchdowns with 23.
Whew. That’s a lot of moving vans, school changes, house hunting and difficult conversations with the spouse, in Telly’s case, his wife Shikira.
“Yes, your significant other has to be OK with it,” Lockette said of the unsettled lifestyle. “And at the time we were doing it, the kids were younger. Now they’re a little older and the moves have to be a little more calculated. Obviously, it’s always a revolving door in this business of college football. Yes, it is.”
Lockette likes the small-town atmosphere of Huntington, and he compares it to other small-town outposts where he’s been, like Pocatello and Corvallis. “It’s middle class, just hard-working people, so for me, that’s good,” Lockette said. “(The players) just buy in, they are all about ball and school, because there’s not that much to do. So you get into these rural towns like these, you gotta love ball and you gotta love school.”
Despite the disappointing loss to Bowling Green, Lockette, who says he’s a “young 40,” sees the win at Notre Dame as a building block for the Marshall program.
“We had a great win there (Notre Dame), and hopefully you want that to prepare you to go to the next level,” Lockette said. “To help with the recruiting part of it, and helping as far as facilities are concerned, and stuff like that… What the next level is, ultimately, is to prepare for conference championships and moving on to bigger and better things.”
And if anybody knows about moving on to bigger and better things, it’s Telly Lockette.
