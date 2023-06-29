I haven’t been inside the new Idaho State University Alumni Center yet, but I’m hoping they added an extra wing just for the Hays family.
The Hays ISU legacy all started in the 1990s, when Josh Hays walked on to the Bengal football team and became one of the best defensive players in school history. He still holds the ISU records for career sacks (42.5) and most sacks in a game (five, against Boise State), and was inducted into the ISU Hall of Fame in 2012. (I’m assuming he’ll be appropriately honored when they complete the new Hall of Champions, inside the Alumni Center).
While attending ISU, Hays met Tammy Hunter, a pretty good athlete in her own right. She was a two-time all-conference performer for the Bengal volleyball team, under three different coaches. Josh and Tammy got married and moved back to her hometown of Cody, Wyoming, an idyllic western town of about 10,000 people that also serves as the eastern gateway to Yellowstone National Park.
There Tammy taught and coached, Josh coached and worked as a guidance counselor, and together they produced the next generation of Bengals – beginning with son Hunter, a four-sport (yes, four – basketball, football, soccer and baseball) letterman who turned down scholarship offers to other schools to attend his parents’ alma mater as a walk-on quarterback.
Hunter has played in 23 games for ISU over his first three seasons in Pocatello, starting several at quarterback last season, when he completed 63% of his passes for five touchdowns, and six interceptions. Like his mother, he’ll be playing for this third coach in three years at ISU, with Cody Hawkins replacing Charlie Ragle, who replaced Rob Phenicie, who first recruited him. After his first spring football session, Hawkins made it clear he hasn’t settled yet on a starting quarterback for next season, but Hunter will definitely be in competition for the job.
That leads us to the next Bengal in the Hays family – daughter Molly, who led the Cody High girls team to an undefeated record and a Wyoming large school state championship last season as a junior, and was named the Wyoming Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year. Molly announced on social media this week that she accepted a scholarship offer to join Seton Sobolewski’s ISU women’s team in 2024, and she’ll be signing a letter of intent to that effect in the November early signing period.
“I really love the coaches, the program – I felt really at home with all the players,” Molly said in a recent telephone interview. “It’s also really nice that my brother is there and a lot of family have gone there – both my parents. And the degree I want to go into – speech pathology – they have that. Not every school has that.”
Hays, a 5-foot-8 guard, led Class 4A (the largest in Wyoming) in scoring at 20.5 points per game, and in steals, at 4.7 a contest. She ranked in the top 10 in the state in assists (3.3), she was third in field goal percentage (57%), fifth in 3-point shooting (41%) and first in free throw shooting – 84%.
“I think my strengths are I’m really good at finishing and getting to the rim,” she said. “I also think I’m good at defense and rebounding, having good vision, and I can make the people around me play better.”
She’s planning on working to increase her 3-point range, and improving her footwork, especially in getting off her jump shot moving to her left.
Sobolewski can’t comment on Hays’ commitment until she officially signs in November, but she was obviously a recruiting priority for the Bengals given that all 14 players on the current roster have eligibility left after the coming season, and theoretically, Hays could be the only early signee for ISU.
As for Molly’s parents, they’re thrilled that she’s following the family path to Pocatello.
“We are so excited that she decided to commit early,” Tammy Hays said. “She knew exactly what she wanted to do. She’s always had her eye on Idaho State, partly because of us and Hunter. She just felt so much comfort there…. We’re just excited to have both kids at the same school, and one place to go to see the kids. So that’s nice.”
Tammy is taking a break from coaching right now so she can take in as many of her children’s athletic events as possible. In addition to Hunter and Molly, younger sister Grace will be playing varsity basketball for the Filly team this year as well. That means Tammy and Josh will continue to split up cheering assignments and get to as many of their kids’ games as possible.
“This year, I’ll probably go to more football games than Tammy,” said Josh, who retired from coaching football after Hunter went to ISU, but still works as a guidance counselor at Cody High. “She’ll go watch Molly play volleyball. We try to split it up and I think we made six football games last year, and we’ll do that again this year. Then we watch a lot of Molly’s stuff. We’ll probably do similar things with Grace. One of us might come watch Molly (when she starts playing at Idaho State), and one of us stay here.”
Living in Cody, the Hays family has mastered travel on rural, mountainous roads. When Yellowstone Park is open, Josh says it’s about a five-hour drive from Cody to Pocatello. “If the park’s not busy, you can make it in four-and-a-half hours,” he said. “It just depends on how many buffalo are on the road, and how many tourists are out.”
When the park roads close, then they have to travel up to Bozeman, Montana, and come down through West Yellowstone. That’s a seven-hour drive. “Even that’s not a bad drive,” Josh said. “Seven, seven-and-half hours, depending on if the (Gallatin) Canyon is bad.”
Only a Wyoming resident would characterize a seven-hour drive through a narrow mountain canyon as “not bad.”
But given the travel experiences the Hays family has had, it’s not surprising.
“Oh yeah, we will drive, like, six hours for a conference game, and then come back the same day,” Molly Hays said. “So you spend a lot of time on the bus in Wyoming, because it is spread apart. It can be kind of grueling sometimes, but it’s kind of fun because you get to hang out with your team a lot. Bond, I guess.”
Last winter, the Cody boys and girls teams shared a bus to Casper for basketball games. After the games were completed, they got 10 miles out of town and found out the road back to Cody was closed. So they spent two nights in a hotel in Casper, practiced in a small church gym, watched a movie and played in the snow while they waited for the roads to reopen.
“It was an interesting experience,” Molly said. “I’ve never done that before. But it was fun, we went to a gas station at 9 o’clock at night and ran through the snow.”
Cody High, which has about 500 students, is the smallest school in the Wyoming 4A division, where it competes with some schools that have as many as 2,000 students. But the town has produced a lot of good athletes, and it rallies around the Filly teams, which provide a good deal of the entertainment for the community once the snow flies and tourist season ends.
“It’s awesome. We love it here,” said Tammy, whose parents and siblings still live in the area. “It’s pretty slow-paced, but sports are the big deal. Our community is extremely supportive. Everybody knows everybody, and everybody goes to all the Cody Filly basketball, soccer and football games. It’s a good community to raise kids in.”
“One of the cool parts about our girls sports in Cody – I don’t know if Molly’s lost 10 games in three sports (volleyball, basketball and soccer) over her entire high school career,” Josh said. “So there are a lot of really good athletes here. We had two Gatorade Players of the Year, and a state senior athlete award, all being from Cody.”
Molly will be mentoring her sister Grace, who is already starting for the Cody summer team, and will probably be the varsity point guard as a ninth grader. Is Grace the next Hays family member to become a Bengal?
“We’ve gone to some tournaments this year, and Grace is playing varsity and starting,” Josh said. “And so she’s gotten some interest from Big Sky schools in some camps, and Molly’s like, ‘Are you kidding me? You’re just going to be in the ninth grade and they’re already talking?’
“So it’s kind of funny,” Josh continued. “So we’re hoping, it would be awesome if she could (play at Idaho State). “
The Hays clan are all good students, and hard workers. Josh says the best part about seeing his children succeed in athletics or academics is their being rewarded for that effort.
“What people don’t see is the work,” Josh said. “It’s awesome when it pays off and they’re recognized for all the things they do that nobody else is doing. It started with Hunter and his work ethic. The amount of time he put in outside of football. He still does that. Anytime you go down to the practice field, he’s probably throwing with his receivers. That’s just the way he works.
“And Molly, starting in third grade, we’d hear the ball in the garage just dribbling – didididididididid… over and over and over. They just have always done that. So nobody knows that, nobody sees that… To see that pay off – because it doesn’t always pay off – it’s a pretty cool deal that they’re getting to live their dream, in a place where they want to live it.”
For the Hays family, that place is Pocatello, Idaho.
