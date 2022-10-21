If you go to the Idaho State athletic department website and scroll down to “Bengal Vision,” you’ll find a long list of videos that you can watch. Right below the football coaches show, at least as of the middle of this week, there is a video of ISU football players walking down the ramp at Holt Arena before practice, answering the following question: “Wrong answer only: what do you do for a living?”
“People don’t know, I’m a Jedi. People don’t know,” one player says.
“I sell insurance,” says the next.
“I’m a butler.”
“I’m a rock star.”
“I own a chain of vegan restaurants.”
“I’m a model.”
Welcome to the world of athletic communications in the 21st century.
This is Steve Schaack’s world, at least for a few more weeks, at Idaho State. Schaack, the senior associate athletic director for external operations, is in charge of the images that ISU’s athletic department projects to the outside world. In the old days, we’d call Schaack’s job “sports information director (SID).” But his current job has changed and expanded so much that SID just doesn’t cover it.
“We do fun little things that show that our student athletes are real people,” Schaack said. “We have a random question of the day. The question to day is, ‘Does a straw have one hole or two holes?’ Just getting them bantering back and forth, just on a meaningless topic, but it shows the human side.”
Schaack, who is leaving Idaho State in a few weeks for a new adventure with his family in Texas, says the evolution of social media is the biggest change he’s seen over the 18 years he’s been involved in the “sports information” world. His job still involves putting out game notes, managing the official stats for each sport, making sure the PA announcer and scoreboard operators are in place — all the traditional duties of an SID. But social media has become a major piece of his department’s responsibilities, and it’s not just to provide some fun but frivolous content for student athletes. Social media is now a major part of how coaches recruit.
“I remember sitting in a meeting in Fresno (where Schaack worked in the communications department at Fresno State), talking about the benefits of Twitter,” Schaack said. “That was in 2008 or 2009. Now it’s just what you do. You have to use it. Social media has changed the game for coaches and recruiting. The stuff we put out affects how coaches recruit.”
Now, it’s not just SIDs putting out information about their teams. Coaches get directly involved in the content of teams’ social media accounts. They’re also creating their own content that goes directly to recruits, players, families and fans.
“I’ve had coaches tell me that everything we do is about recruiting,” Schaack said. “So we have to have that mindset as well if the content we put out affects recruiting. I think we also know that its creating positive engagement with fans and the community as well.”
Schaack came to Idaho State in September of 2010, replacing Frank Mercogliano, who took a job at New Mexico. Ron Loughry, formerly assistant commissioner at the Big Sky, contacted his boss at Fresno State to tell him that ISU was looking for a new SID.
“My boss at Fresno State said, ‘I’ve got the guy for you,’” Schaack recalled. “My boss told me before I came here, ‘I could see Pocatello being a place that you retire at.’ I didn’t really think much of it, but as I hit year 12 and knowing I’m getting ready to leave, but I realized he was pretty close to being right.”
Schaack is leaving now because his wife, Alli, finished her degree in occupational therapy and was offered a good opportunity in the Dallas area. Schaack is close to finalizing a new job in Texas himself. Jon Match, his current assistant, will move up to take on his responsibilities when the time comes.
Schaack has only three full-time employees in his department, including Match and Caroline Lipka, the director of marketing. So he relies heavily on student interns to get the day-to-day responsibilities covered, as well as producing the kind of social media content that is required these days. He takes pride in preparing those student workers for the next phase of their careers. Match is a good example. He started working for Schaack as a student member of the statistics crew, then joined the staff permanently shortly after his graduation when the assistant’s job opened up.
“I’ve seen a lot of other student workers I’ve had that have gone on to full-time jobs at other schools,” Schaack said. “Seeing Jon come in six years ago as he just started doing stats and hadn’t finished school, not knowing what he wanted to do — seeing him grow into this. Emily Christensen had no idea what she wanted to do. I discovered she was very good at creative content and now she’s working at Kentucky. I’ve just been trying to give students an opportunity to grow and to build them, and to help them in their career.”
Schaack also takes pride in working with Bengal student athletes in their ability to communicate with the public.
“Seeing a Mitch Beckstead (former ISU linebacker who is now the color announcer on Bengal radio broadcasts) come in as a freshman and a sophomore and hate talking to people, but by the time he’s a senior, his growth and how well he speaks in front the camera,” Schaack said. “Seeing their growth, that’s what drives me, and that’s what keeps me getting up in the morning.”
During Schaack’s dozen-year tenure, football and men’s basketball — the two traditionally marque programs for any athletic department — have struggled. But Schaack has not let that dampen his enthusiasm for his job of producing positive messages about the student athletes and coaches who call the ISU athletic department home.
“I tell my team that we can’t control wins and losses, but we can control our presentation and the work we do, the messages we put out and how we present ourselves,” Schaack said. “So I’ve always prided myself on that — making sure we’re the best at what we can control.”
The social media effort has certainly paid off. Skullsparks, a company that tracks social interactions for all 350 Division I athletic departments, shows Idaho State is one of the most interactive athletic departments in the nation.
“We’ve been in the top 100 for social interactions for three straight months now,” Schaack said. “Out of all the Division I schools, for us to be in the top 100, that’s very impressive. And I give our students a lot of credit for it, because they create a lot of the content. They go to practices and do it all on their own.”
That social interaction serves the student athletes, coaches, recruits, fans and the community, Schaack said. It also fills a hole that has been created with the shrinkage in traditional media coverage of college athletic programs.
“I think we do a lot for the players, because for them it shows we care about their program,” he said. “But we want our fans, recruits and all that to get to know who we are. I think as the media markets change, with less newspaper (and mainstream) reporting, I think that’s why schools are hiring content creators. We’ve got to create our own content and tell our own stories, because the media coverage isn’t the same as it used to be.”
Brad Bugger has been observing athletics in southeast Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, questions and column suggestions at bpbugger@gmail.com.
