Raiden Hunter was an Idaho State freshman when he saw the news. Three years in the future, sometime in a year called 2022, the Bengals had set up a date with his hometown team: San Diego State.
“It was like, wow, that's pretty cool,” Hunter said. “Like, can I just go back. My whole family can’t make it to every game.”
The game was scheduled three years in advance, though, so for the 18-year-old Hunter, it might as well have been set for 2050. What teenager has any concept of something three years down the line? He was excited, to be sure. “But 2022,” Hunter remembers thinking, “that’s way too far away.”
So now that it’s here, Idaho State’s road matchup with San Diego State at 6 p.m. MST Saturday evening at the new Snapdragon Stadium, Hunter laughed as he assessed his emotions. “I’m getting old,” he said. If he’s getting old, then so is defensive lineman Tyler Gonzalez, another San Diego native. For both, this amounts to a meaningful opportunity: A chance to see friends, a chance to play in front of family, a chance to show those who saw them play high school ball how far they’ve come.
“It's been a dream to play (at) before it was Qualcomm Stadium,” Gonzalez said. “Now their new stadium. So I'm just playing in front of all my friends, family, old coaches. It’s gonna be a good time.”
“I'm just excited to go back and play in San Diego,” Hunter said. “They just built the new stadium, nice place to play. Play against a good team. San Diego State’s always been a pretty good team. It’s just exciting. Just playing in San Diego one more time.”
To be sure, ISU rosters several players from southern California, guys who will also be playing in front of family and friends. That includes wide receivers Jalen Johnson, Brandon Johnson and Chedon James, tight end Cyrus Wallace, brothers Calvin and Camron Pitcher, safety Quantraill Morris-Walker, cornerbacks Josh Alford and Jihad Brown, linebacker Charles Ike, the list goes on.
For Hunter and Gonzalez, though, this feels a little personal. They remember growing up in San Diego, eating at their favorite spots — Gonzalez liked his grandfather’s diner, 37th and Broadway; Hunter prefers places like Imperial Fish Market and Tacos El Gordo — and starring for their high school clubs. Hunter played at San Diego High, Gonzalez at Chula Vista. Hunter was in the class of 2019, Gonzalez the class of 2018.
Both will have tons of family in the stands. Hunter’s estimate was around 15-20 people. “I don’t compare to Gonzo,” he chuckled. Gonzalez’s number: More than 100. “I have my whole family, their friends,” Gonzalez said, “old classmates, old coaches.”
For both guys, the people who show up will be the ones who watched them in high school, the family members and coaches who saw them grow up as players and people.
“It was so much hype around us,” Hunter said, “just because, one, my school has historically been just San Diego High — it’s right there in Balboa Park. It's the heart of San Diego.”
What makes Hunter’s story intriguing is this: During his freshman and sophomore years, the Cavers languished to the tune of a combined 3-17 record. Then, during Hunter’s junior year, San Diego went 12-1 with an appearance in the state championship game. The following year, the Cavers rattled off a 12-2 season, complete with a state championship. “We were selling out games,” Hunter said.
Hunter remembers it so vividly: Standing on the field, looking up at the stands, not a seat open. Fans crowded around the fence around the stadium to watch games. That’s how important Hunter’s group was to its community. They captured San Deigans’ attention like they were a new TV show.
Sound familiar? The first half should. As Hunter plays his sophomore season at ISU, he’s trying to be a part of a similar turnaround. If you squint hard enough, you see parallels: The team struggles for a couple seasons, adds a group of key transfers, then enjoys postseason success in the seasons that follow.
“Before my time is up here, that's what I want to try to make happen,” Hunter said. “We had our trials for the past couple years. By the time I graduate here — and I think I have like three seasons left of eligibility, which is insane — I want to see us be a good program. The same thing that happened in high school. I left it a lot better than what it was when I came into it.”
Gonzalez’s story unfolded a little differently. He grew up in El Cajon, which is roughly 17 miles east of downtown San Diego, where he played at Granite Hills High. There, he played defensive line and running back — “I mean, I wasn't slow. Don't get me wrong,” Gonzalez laughed — for the Eagles, who consistently churned out solid seasons, but never secured a state title.
Still, Gonzalez picked up recruiting interest for his defensive line savvy. He heard from Sac State and Utah. He walked on with the Utes’ program, where he played for three seasons, where he never got on the field, redshirting his first season and playing on the scout team for the next two. “During covid, it was just time for something new, time for a switch-up,” Gonzalez said. “I was looking around, wanted something more kinda close, where I can come in and make an impact. Felt like that was ISU.”
For both Hunter and Gonzalez, so much of their journey to Pocatello involved their desire to grow up, to see a different part of the country. Sure, they felt compelled to follow their recruiting interest, to stick with football, but they left San Diego because they saw it as a way to develop as men.
In part, it was easy for them to do so because they didn't receive offers from San Diego State. Hunter doesn’t harbor many hard feelings. “I still had the opportunity to play Division I football,” he said. For his part, Gonzalez feels a little differently. When he thinks back, he remembers going to SDSU games at the old Qualcomm Stadium, cheering for the Aztecs.
“So it’s gonna feel good,” he said, “to go hit some of those guys.”