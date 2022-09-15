ISU Tim Schaffner and Jihad Brown

Idaho State defensive coordinator Tim Schaffner (left) and cornerback Jihad Brown (right) talk on the field during Saturday’s game against UNLV.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Tim Schaffner has the perfect metaphor for his Idaho State defense, and so as practice wraps up on Thursday morning and players leave the Holt Arena turf to head up the tunnel to the locker room, he grins slightly as he starts to tell it.

It starts like this: You find a girl you like. You guys date for awhile.

DJ Hagler sack

Idaho State linebacker DJ Hagler sacks UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield during Saturday's game.
ISU tackles UNLV

Idaho State players take down UNLV tight end Shelton Zeon III during an Aug. 27 game.

