Tim Schaffner has the perfect metaphor for his Idaho State defense, and so as practice wraps up on Thursday morning and players leave the Holt Arena turf to head up the tunnel to the locker room, he grins slightly as he starts to tell it.
It starts like this: You find a girl you like. You guys date for awhile.
“And then you get married and move in together, things are different,” Schaffner says. “You know, it changes.”
Hear him out and it makes sense. Back in January, when Schaffner took over as ISU’s defensive coordinator, he made sure to get to know all his players. “Coaching is relationships,” he likes to say. They practiced and practiced and practiced, went through spring ball and then fall camp, feeling confident in the progress they made.
Then, three weeks ago in Las Vegas, they slung on their uniforms to record exactly zero stops in the first half and yield 45 first-half points to UNLV, falling in an ugly blowout. Last week, they showed significant improvement in a loss to San Diego State, but the group still allowed a handful of huge plays, too many to upset the Aztecs.
It changes when you get married and move in together.
“That first game, I got a lot of information from them,” Schaffner said, “and I'm sure they got some from me. And then the second game, you begin to see, I think, a clearer picture of what things are going to be like for us hopefully on the defensive side.”
The tale bears telling because for as ghastly a showing as the Bengals posted in Sin City, they looked like an improved group in southern California. They recorded stops on each of San Diego State’s first two drives, then they forced punts on the Aztecs’ final three of the first half. They forced two fumbles — and recovered both. ISU stayed within two scores for nearly three quarters. That wasn’t enough for ISU to win the game, but that’s beside the point. Idaho State’s defense made an upset feasible, which is saying a lot for a team coming off a one-win season and acclimating to an entirely new coaching staff.
How they did it — and how they can keep it up for ISU’s next game, a home matchup with Central Arkansas set for 1 p.m. Saturday — is equally intriguing. There were the players themselves, like linebacker Charles Ike and safety Quantraill Morris-Walker and defensive linemen Raemo Trevino and Terrance Jones, and then there’s the way they’ve collaborated on changes they can make right now.
For Ike, the one helped this most was this: Communication. Part of what went wrong against UNLV, he said, was just that. “Half the team would check to one defense,” Ike said, “and the other still be playing a different defense.” So when the Bengals played the Aztecs, they cleaned that up by doing what college kids like doing most: Talking. Some guys felt a little starstruck playing in Allegiant Stadium, Ike said, and it was a lot of players’ first game action in a long while. So those fixes came rather easily.
They’ve also drilled creating turnovers, and Schaffner bristled at this idea, but there is some truth here: For ISU, that becomes even more important without starting quarterback Tyler Vander Waal, who engineered his team’s only score last weekend. In that game, Trevino and Jones each forced fumbles, and their teammates hopped on both. Neither led to an Idaho State score, but again, that belies the point. The Bengals defense is giving their offense a chance, and they need all the chances they can get.
“We have a running joke on the defense,” Ike said, “like, get to the quarterback first. You gotta make the play, get to the ball first, make the plays. Practice stripping the ball. And we got two opportunities in the game.”
If stripping the ball sounds like a straightforward thing — just punch it out, right? — well, it shouldn’t. For ISU, it’s a skill to improve, a talent to develop. Once a week during practice, Idaho State defenders will practice ripping the ball. If they’re on the side of the ballcarrier, they’ve learned, they can wrap up try to rip the ball. “If you're in front you might just punch,” Ike said. “It just depends.”
They figure to get chances to try it against Central Arkansas. Through two games — losses to Missouri State and No. 23 Ole Miss — the Bears have racked up 270 yards on 81 carries, good for 135 yards per game, second in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Running back Darius Hale has led the charge on that front, chasing a 99-yard game against Missouri State with a 46-yard effort against Ole Miss.
The interesting part will be how the Bengals’ defense responds on Saturday. They gave up a grisly 380 rushing yards to San Diego State, which torched ISU for six rushes of 20-plus yards — two of which turned into touchdowns. Sure, it was a money game for the Bengals and they were facing a running back with a 4-4 40-yard dash, but those big plays have become a point of emphasis for ISU.
“It just comes down to leverage and controlling your body, and then making sure you secure the tackle,” Schaffner said. “And it doesn't always have to be a big hit. Because obviously, we can't go live every day in every session. So it's about using leverage points and controlling your body.”
For ISU, now is when things start mattering, when the Bengals start showing themselves for who they really are. They showed marked improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, but they received six-figure checks to lose those games. In Central Arkansas, they get an opponent closer to their skillset. They’ve moved in together now. Time to start divvying up chores.
Game details
What: Central Arkansas at Idaho State
Where: Holt Arena
Time: 1 p.m.
TV: ESPN+