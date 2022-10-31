Charlie Ragle sat in the Moon Valley locker room, chatting with two seniors who sensed skepticism in their defensive coordinator’s demeanor. This was back in 2004, when Ragle was a mid-20s assistant coach in the Phoenix area, and the Rockets had just pulled an upset in the state playoffs. Back then, Ragle says, he was energetic and lively — “the rah-rah guy,” in his own words.
So afterward, when the team was basking in the win, two players with whom Ragle had grown close came up to him.
“Coach,” one said, “you didn’t think we were gonna win tonight, did you?”
“What makes you say that?” Ragle replied.
“You weren’t the same as you are every Friday night,” another player responded. “We could tell.”
“I made a note right then and there,” Ragle said. “Like, the players know. Deep down, they know. And it doesn't make you bad. It's not personal. I love you, I respect you, you're trying to play the game of football. But we have a program here that has not been very good in a long, long, long time.”
On Monday afternoon, Ragle revisited that fall night because nearly two decades later, it’s given him perspective that has begun to serve him well as Idaho State’s head coach. When he said “the players know,” he meant players understand when coaches’ demeanors change, when they sense something is amiss, when they suspect change is around the corner — that most importantly, players understand when they aren’t producing.
To Ragle, all four tenets apply to the Bengals’ program as currently constructed.
As he talked about ISU’s future — both the immediate one, which includes Saturday’s road game against UC Davis, and the long-term one, which remains uncertain — Ragle weaved his insistence on change into everything. The one-win Bengals have three games remaining on their schedule, and to make the most out of those, they need to make changes in their execution. To make the most out of seasons to come, whatever those look like, they need to make long-term changes — “wide-sweeping changes,” Ragle said.
“In order for us to advance the program forward, we have to do things differently than we've ever done them here before,” Ragle said. “We've assembled enough talent with some that was already here, obviously, and then some that we went out and recruited to give us a chance to compete in almost every game.
“So then you say, well, we're not that far away, which there's some truth to that. But what it looks like on the outside, and then what it really is on the inside are two different things. And I know what's on the inside, and so I know what has to be changed. So there's going to be some pretty wide-sweeping changes in how we do things just from top to bottom.”
Asked for details on these changes, Ragle declined to get into specifics, explaining things this way: “I don’t wanna get into all the speculative stuff, and guys are wondering like, hey, what's my career gonna look like? What's my future gonna look like?”
Idaho State coach Charlie Ragle declined to get into specifics, but discussing the future of the program, he said this: “There are going to be wide-sweeping changes.” pic.twitter.com/FfvvOHFG0g
Reading between the lines, though, this much is clear: Ragle is frustrated with this season, which has unfolded like a horror movie. The Bengals have played almost their entire season without their starting quarterback, Tyler Vander Waal, who Ragle confirmed would miss this weekend’s game. Turnovers have plagued this team like a virus. They’ve hung around in lots of games, including ones they had no business winning, only to make a costly turnover or an otherwise critical mistake, derailing the operation. To be sure, few expected the Bengals to compete in the Big Sky this season — but to their head coach, they have fallen short in that department too.
So to solve those issues, Ragle says, his team has to make changes. After ISU’s last game, a home setback to NAU, he said this: “I'm gonna find the guys that are gonna be a part of this program next year in these three weeks. I already have a good idea who they are. But these three weeks are going to be the toughest for our ISU Bengals. The bye week and the next three games, we're gonna find the team that's gonna be here, and then we're gonna add the guys we need to add to to win.”
ISU coaches tried to do that over the bye week. Cornerbacks coach Pierre Cormier and running backs coach Nick Alaimalo headed to Southern California to recruit. Assistant linebackers coach Kody Hensley traversed southern Idaho’s high schools. But the Bengals’ head man stayed home, recovering from surgery to address his atrial fibrillation condition. He moved slowly in and out of Monday’s press conference, but he’ll be good to go for Saturday’s game in Davis, he said.
Still, Ragle called himself miserable. “I hate losing. It's miserable,” he said. “I can't stand it. I wake up miserable. I go to bed miserable. And it's a miserable life. I know that sounds miserable too, doesn't it? But the only way we're gonna get better is that the people that share in this grief have to be miserable too.”
If Ragle’s comments here are any indication, it’s possible that those people might not be the same ones in years to come.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
