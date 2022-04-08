Terron Carey admits details don’t come naturally to him. When he snaps the ball, his instincts kick in and his mind clears. He has to protect his Idaho State quarterback. He tries to remember technique, all the skills and tips he’s picked up across these years at ISU, but there’s little time to think when so much is unfolding around him: A defensive lineman trying to bulldoze him, an anxious crowd, a critical third down hanging in the balance like a dreamcatcher.
“I try to just play and let the chips fall where they may,” Carey says.
Which is why, when March rolled around and Idaho State kicked off spring practice, he and his offensive lineman comrades had to make adjustments. They realized their new offensive line coach, Ryan Payne, is all about details: Hand placements, head placement, feet placement, eyes placement.
“Literally every single part of the game is broken down,” Carey says. “That’s something that Coach Payne specializes in — in the minor, minor details that make such a big difference on the back end.”
“He’s been preaching in film to worry about your job first,” tackle Tyler Clemons added. “Being the experienced guys, we like to get ahead of ourselves. In film, he’ll be like, what do you got? We’ll jump the gun a little bit and he’ll slow us down, say, tell me what your responsibility is, and we’ll explain that to him.”
Carey, Clemons, John Perko and Jacob Angel (who is out with an injury that Payne declined to comment on) make up four offensive linemen in a group that will have a significant hand in any offensive improvements the Bengals make next year. Last year, ISU turned in a forgettable effort in a forgettable season, allowing a conference-high 39 sacks in Idaho State’s one-win campaign. So when new head coach Charlie Ragle took over, he made it clear that the Bengals needed to make improvements up front, explaining that the team might even look to sign new players on the offensive line. “We know that we need to shore that up in a big way,” Ragle said last month.
Idaho State is still on the hunt for new linemen — coaches have extended offers in recent days — but the truth is that three who will likely start are already in Pocatello, chatting about why they feel that change is coming in the program. They like Payne’s attention to detail. They admire Ragle’s commitment to ensuring every Bengal knows his teammates. Adapting to a new set of techniques and lingo has been a challenge, they say, but they’re willing to change because they think the program can.
As week two of spring ball wraps up, it’s clear that veterans Carey, Clemons, Perko and Angel (if healthy) have likely secured starting jobs. Idaho State’s fifth spot remains up for grabs. It could go to a number of candidates, but the short list includes Arkansas State transfer Avery Demmons and a trio of freshmen: Jack O’Connor, Owen Stewart and Carson Fugleberg, an Idaho Falls native. “We’ve gotta bring them with us,” Perko said. “They’ve gotta learn to emulate us in some way, shape or form.”
The menu of candidates is so long because, in Payne’s eyes, none of his offensive linemen are attached to their positions. The only one might be Carey, the center. Perko feels most comfortable at guard, Clemons at tackle, but both have toggled between other positions like an Atari joystick. They did so last year when injuries shuffled the lineup, which felt like an obstacle at the time — but now they realize it’s made them more versatile.
Still, they know better than to pigeonhole themselves into positions. They're keeping their minds open. "You never know," Carey joked, "I could be at running back."
“I’m gonna put the best five guys on the field,” Payne said. “It doesn’t matter if I’ve got five centers or five tackles. The best five are gonna be out there. So it’s important to me to cross-train guys and have everyone learn every position, so I can truly get that.”
Is it really that easy, though? Can a right tackle move over to left guard without a hiccup?
“There’s similarities, but there’s definitely differences from each side,” Payne said. “But (it’s about) just learning to play in a right-handed stance or a left-handed stance, taking a sit on the left side or the right side. There’s definitely a little bit of difference, but I’m challenging those guys right now to do that, so that we can truly find the best five guys. If you’re only a center, and you’re the No. 2 center and a tackle goes down, you’re not getting in, you know? That’s what’s important about that.”
Here’s Idaho State OL coach Ryan Payne, @CoachRyanPayne, on the Bengals’ offensive line. Some guys he’s been impressed with during spring ball: Returning starters Tyler Clemons, Terron Carey and John Perko, plus Jack O’Connor, Carson Fugleberg and Owen Stewart. pic.twitter.com/IbDWDDcxrx— Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) April 9, 2022
Here’s a little background on Payne: Previously, he was an offensive line graduate assistant at Oregon State, where he worked for four seasons. Last year, the Beavers were finalists for the Joe Moore Award, which goes to the country’s best offensive line. Oregon State’s averaged a Pac-12 best 217.3 yards per game and yielded just 10 sacks.
But in January, after Ragle became ISU’s head coach and he started assembling his staff, he reached out to Payne because of a connection with Oregon State offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, who Ragle knew from their days coaching together at Cal. The other connection came from offensive coordinator Taylor Mazzone, who had a relationship with Beavers running back coach Michael Pitre.
That’s a long-winded way of stating the point: Ragle believes in Payne. So do the Bengals’ offensive linemen. If there’s one way to show it, it’s in the way he’s convinced guys like Carey to care about the details, about the minutiae that might inspire the change the Bengals so vehemently believe is imminent.
“Coach Ryan has implemented why the detail is so important,” Carey said. “Because if I’m just playing and using my athleticism and I’m off levels with John, we can’t pick up a certain blitz together. We can’t pick up a certain block together. It pays off on the back end for everybody to have the same detail orientation.”