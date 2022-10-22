Guitar riffs from Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” echoed throughout Holt Arena and down to the field, where Idaho State huddled up before the fourth quarter began. In this eventual 24-10 loss to Northern Arizona Saturday afternoon, the Bengals were facing an uphill battle that might daunt the best mountain climbers, a three-score deficit as their offense sputtered and skidded and veered into its worst habits.

Backup quarterback Hunter Hays had just come out of the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury, but he was ready to return. Return he did. When the commercial break ended and the Bengals took the field, they drove the ball down the field, but a long drive — a promising one — ended in a field goal.

Hunter Hays vertical

Idaho State quarterback Hunter Hays carries the ball during Saturday's game against NAU.
Benji Omayebu TD

Idaho State receiver Benji Omayebu jogs into the end zone for a touchdown during Saturday's game against NAU.
Ian Hershey ISU FB

Idaho State kicker Ian Hershey attempts an extra point during Saturday's game against NAU.

