Guitar riffs from Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” echoed throughout Holt Arena and down to the field, where Idaho State huddled up before the fourth quarter began. In this eventual 24-10 loss to Northern Arizona Saturday afternoon, the Bengals were facing an uphill battle that might daunt the best mountain climbers, a three-score deficit as their offense sputtered and skidded and veered into its worst habits.
Backup quarterback Hunter Hays had just come out of the game with what appeared to be an ankle injury, but he was ready to return. Return he did. When the commercial break ended and the Bengals took the field, they drove the ball down the field, but a long drive — a promising one — ended in a field goal.
The problem for the Bengals in this loss, their first since securing their first win of the season last week, was this: That drive captured their offense for most of the game. ISU’s offense moved the ball reasonably well, like it has so often this fall, but it struggled to cash in when it mattered. The Bengals may not have stopped believing. But they stopped converting when they needed to.
“I'm disappointed thoroughly with our program today. Flat-out embarrassed, to be honest with you,” ISU coach Charlie Ragle said. “And as I told them, I'm going to take it all. It starts with me. We didn't do a good job of preparing them this week. I know better. We tried to try to do some things to keep them fresh, and I should have grinded them and pressed them, and I didn't. So we got the output we deserved.”
Among other things, turnovers doomed ISU (1-7, 1-4 Big Sky) in this loss. All told, the Bengals lost three: One on a Hays interception, which NAU turned into a touchdown, one on downs late in the fourth frame, when they could not convert a fourth-and-long in Lumberjack territory, and one Hays fumble on his team’s ensuing drive. The Bengals’ offensive line hardly helped matters. Starting center Terron Carey missed the game with a hip flexor injury, and his healthy comrades yielded six sacks. Many of ISU’s best plays came when Hays had no choice but to scramble.
“We got whooped. No two bones about it,” Ragle said. “At the end of the day, man, I don't care who's in there, who's playing. Like I told them: You get an opportunity to play the game, you step up when your time is called. There's no excuse. You step up and you make the freakin’ call. You play when you get your opportunity. That's what good teams do. And we didn't do that today.”
If nothing else, it added up to a polarizing outing from this ISU offense, which produced several big plays — Hays completed a 51-yard pass to Xavier Guillory, who totaled five receptions for 80 yards, and running back Raiden Hunter ripped off a 38-yard gain, only to injure his shoulder enough to watch the rest of the game in a sling — but could not turn them into touchdowns. The Bengals converted 12 of 21 third-down chances. But they converted two of four red-zone chances.
If the Bengals could hop into the Back to the Future DeLorean and turn back time, they would type in one specific drive: Their last of the first half. They got the ball back with roughly two minutes left, down 10-7, with a chance to take the lead — or at least put up points — before halftime. Instead, on a first down, Hays overthrew a deep shot to Guillory. On second down, he threw an interception. Five plays later, the Lumberjacks scored a touchdown.
For ISU, that highlighted what has become clearer than cellophane: The Bengals cannot afford turnovers. They especially cannot afford turnovers deep in their own territory. To win games, like they did last weekend, they have to play clean football. On Saturday, they rolled around in mud.
“That was a beatable team. That was a winnable game,” Ragle said. “And we did not come out like we wanted to win. So we got what we deserved. We got how we played.”
After the game, Ragle was visibly frustrated. He expressed visceral emotion. He raised his voice, both in volume and in octaves. He felt disappointed in his players’ effort, he said, but it wasn’t just that. After the game, Ragle said, NAU coach Chris Ball complimented him on the Bengals’ effort.
“It's not good enough just to play hard. I'm sick of hearing that,” Ragle said.
Then, as Ragle pitched his voice up in frustration, he said this: “We could have played two levels higher. That's the thing. That's what bothers me the most. We could have played so much harder, and we didn't. And again, that goes all back to me, and I'll take it.”
Later, referencing his team’s bye week next weekend and its final three games of the season, Ragle said this: “Like I told them in the locker room, I'm gonna find the guys that are gonna be a part of this program next year in these three weeks. I already have a good idea who they are. But these three weeks are going to be the toughest for our ISU Bengals: The bye week and the next three games. We're gonna find the team that's going to be here and then we're going to add the guys we need to add to to win. This is unacceptable, and I apologize. It just is embarrassing.”
Idaho State drew within one score in the second quarter. Hays completed a short pass to receiver Benji Omayebu, who scampered 18 yards into the end zone, closing their deficit to 10-7 with three minutes to play. In the fourth frame, kicker Ian Hershey hit a 24-yard field goal. ISU never scored otherwise.
Instead, the problems that have haunted the Bengals all season descended at once: Turnovers. Sacks. Inconsistent quarterback play. To celebrate Halloween next weekend, the Bengals will not need to visit a haunted house. They can flip on film of this game.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
