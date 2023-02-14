Ryan Looney stood in front of a black backdrop, joining Brayden Parker to discuss what had just gone wrong for their Idaho State club in a loss to Portland State. Head coach and forward agreed on several things: They needed to improve on defense, on the glass, on sustaining rallies to get back into games like these.
Looney began talking about some of the unforced errors that led to this loss, the missed layups and missed boxouts and frustration fouls that torpedoed the entire operation. He shrugged his shoulders, then arrived at the conclusion that best captured the Bengals’ loss — and, in some ways, their entire season.
“We gotta be better,” Looney said.
That was on Jan. 21, the beginning of what has turned into a rotten stretch for Idaho State. Since then, the Bengals have gone 2-4, which has sunk them to fifth in the Big Sky Conference standings. That’s the thing, though: For ISU, that’s a giant improvement. ISU is 6-7 in Big Sky play, but in a normal, non-COVID world, the program hasn’t started that well in conference competition since 2017. There is plenty for the Bengals to be hopeful about — and plenty for them to improve on.
ISU has five more regular-season games: At Portland State (Thursday night), at Sac State (Saturday evening), at home against Idaho and Eastern Washington, then at Northern Colorado to wrap things up. Here are X ways the Bengals can finish up the regular season on the right note.
1. Win the rebounding battle every time out
Few things bother Looney more than his team trailing on the boards. It’s for good reason. Across the Bengals’ seven conference losses, they’ve lost the rebounding battle six times — plus one tie, which came in a loss to Montana State last weekend. For the season, ISU is snaring 30.8 rebounds per game, good for seventh in the Big Sky. Isolate that to just defensive rebounds and Idaho State corrals just 23 per game, which is one spot above dead last in the conference.
Why is it happening? Part of it attributes to the Bengals’ personnel. They have forwards, guys like Parker and Jay Nagle and Kolby Lee, but none of those guys enjoy the kind of elite athleticism — think players from Portland State — that can help a team solve rebounding woes. Parker averages 4.7 rebounds per game. Their next leaders in that category: Forward Jared Rodriguez, who remains out for an unspecified amount of time with a leg injury. Nagle, who averages 4.2 rebounds per game. Then Austin Smellie, owner of 3.9 rebounds per game.
Think about this: ISU’s leading defensive rebounder this season is 6-foot-3 point guard Miguel Tomley, who is grabbing 3.5 per game — and coaches have elected to keep him on the bench in crunch time because they don’t trust him on defense.
All these numbers remain problems because for the season, ISU is an average -1.3 on the glass, meaning on average, the Bengals lose the rebounding battle by about 1-2 per game. To finish in the conference’s top six, which comes with a first-round bye in the Big Sky tournament, ISU will need to get stops — and get rebounds.
2. Keep turnovers to a minimum
Idaho State has actually done a decent job in the turnover department this winter. The Bengals average 11.1 giveaways per game, which ranks fifth in the conference, and they’re a touch positive in turnover margin, at 0.08 per game.
The problem for the Bengals is when they turn it over, they’re usually in serious trouble. For example: In their loss to Montana State on Saturday, they lost 18 turnovers — and most came from their guards, who got ripped bringing the ball up the court. If the Bengals could score reliably, this wouldn’t be such an issue. Thing is, they haven’t been able to recently.
Over its last four games, ISU is scoring 63.5 points per game, which ranks second-to-last in that stretch among Big Sky teams. The Bengals can’t afford to turn it over much at all if they keep scoring at that rate. Which leads us into our point…
3. Open up the offense a little — or at least speed it up
Part of the reason the Bengals had trouble coming back to beat Montana State last weekend is because they spent so much time getting their offense organized, especially in crunch time. Inside of five minutes, here are the shot clock times when they put up their first shot: 14, 9, 6, 11, 17, 20. That’s a lot of time to spend finding a shot at any point in a game — let alone when you’re trailing in the final minutes.
On several of those possessions, they took time to work the ball inside to players like Parker, who has become a pretty effective post presence. But he missed two hook shots in the final minutes, and those misfires become costly when you spend so much time setting up the look. ISU drew closest when Brock Mackenzie came off a screen — with 17 seconds to shoot — and drilled a 3.
So much of what Looney likes on offense revolves around the post, around the back-to-the-basket game. That has worked at times: Parker is posting 13.7 points per game, good for 14th in the conference. But the Bengals have also won when they put the ball in the hands of Mackenzie, who gashed Idaho for four clutch baskets last month, and when they’ve turned stops into transition buckets. If they find themselves trailing down the stretch, those options could work too.
4. Make free throws in crunch time
It’s unfair to say this is why ISU lost to Montana State, but it definitely hurt the Bengals’ case: In the final six minutes, Idaho State missed four free throws, all from point guard Maleek Arington, a freshman starting in place of the injured Miguel Tomley. Arington made 3 of 8 from the stripe in that game.
For the year, ISU is shooting 74.5% from the line, which isn’t terrible. That figure ranks sixth in the conference. The problem for the Bengals is in their closest games, they’ve squandered opportunities by missing free throws in crunch time. In their loss to Weber State on Feb. 4, from the final minute of regulation through the end of double overtime, they clanked three freebies — which add up in a one-point loss.
In ISU’s 75-70 win over NAU last week, the Bengals made 10 of 13 free throws. All three misses came inside the final five minutes. They did well to close that game out, but those misfires tend to leave the door open for the opponent.
5. Keep defending at a high level
If there’s one thing the Bengals need to keep doing, it’s playing defense like they have been. In their loss to the Bobcats, they allowed just 58 points, which was Montana State’s fewest in a Big Sky game by a wide margin. They held center Jubrile Belo, the reigning conference MVP, to zero points — and he fouled out. ISU played magnificent defense in that one.
Really, the Bengals have done so most of the conference season. They’re yielding 71.7 points per Big Sky game, good for fifth in the league, and opponents are shooting just 45% against them, which is also fifth in the conference. Thanks to players like Arington and Smellie, their point-of-attack defense has been superb.
If they can maintain these trends, the Bengals could earn a first-round bye at the conference tournament for the first time in two years — and, in a world without the pandemic and with fans in the building, for the first time since 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.