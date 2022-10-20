Here are five things to watch ahead of Idaho State’s final game of the month, a home matchup with NAU.
Game details
What: Northern Arizona at Idaho State
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello
TV/Radio: ESPN+, KISU
1. Who will start at quarterback?
Last week, we led things off much the same way, but it bears revisiting because it’s so important to this team. In the Bengals’ win over Cal Poly last week, backup Hunter Hays returned from a lower-leg injury, and he fared nicely: 17-for-23 passing, 202 yards, one touchdown and one interception, plus nine carries for 45 yards. “He is who I thought he was,” Charlie Ragle said after that game, “and he's just gonna continue to get better. That's why it was so hard when he got hurt for those two games — it slows his growth. Because if he plays two more games, how much better is he getting?”
The Bengals will likely roll Hays out again and find out this weekend, but ISU’s starter isn’t far from a return, either. Tyler Vander Waal didn’t dress last week, but he did take part in warmups, zipping passes to fellow quarterbacks.
ISU quarterbacks dressed for today’s game…— Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) October 15, 2022
Hunter Hays
Sagan Gronauer
Keegan Thompson
Jake Sanders
Mikey Zele
No Tyler Vander Waal, but he’s putting some zip on these throws. pic.twitter.com/qZbugBoVBc
Just how close is Vander Waal to returning? When he first went down with his collarbone injury, which happened on Sept. 10 in San Diego, doctors diagrammed a recovery timetable of 4-6 weeks. When the Bengals take the field on Saturday, exactly six weeks will have passed. Translation: If Vander Waal doesn’t return this weekend, we can probably expect to see him back on the field on Nov. 5, when ISU visits UC Davis.
2. How will the Bengals’ rash of injuries affect the game?
By now, the list of injuries has really piled up for ISU. Outside of Vander Waal, the names include defensive end Tyler Gonzalez (out for “an extended bit, if not the season,” per Ragle), defensive lineman Raemo Trevino (out for season with torn pectoral), wide receiver Jalen Johnson (out with knee injury), offensive lineman Jacob Angel (out with MCL injury) and center Terron Carey (questionable with hip flexor injury).
Few teams are perfectly healthy at this point in the season, but those add up to several significant absences for the Bengals, who can ill afford them. If there’s good news for them this weekend, it’s this: They won with those same players out last week.
Still, it’s fair to wonder if that trend keeps up this weekend. In Johnson’s absence, the Bengals lose a deep threat who stretches the field and opens up space, especially for Hays to scramble. In the absence of Angel and Carey, they lose two sturdy offensive linemen, and two staples at that. Carey has manned the center spot since last year’s spring slate. If he can’t go on Saturday, expect freshman Joseph Toiolo to fill in.
The absences of Trevino and Gonzalez don’t help ISU, but if the club showed any progress last weekend, it came on the pass-rush front. The Bengals posted a season-best six sacks, including ones from Jake McGinnis, Jude Joseph and Cortland Horton, helping the group pull to third in the Big Sky in total sacks.
Also of note: Defensive end Chester Geffrard, a transfer from Butler Community College in Kansas, made his season debut last week. He didn’t get the chance to make an outsized impact on the game, registering just one tackle, but coaches have been really high on him since he transferred in. Keep an eye on him on Saturday.
3. Can Charles Ike keep making the same impact?
Good luck overstating linebacker Charles Ike’s impact on last weekend’s game. He forced three turnovers, a forced fumble and two interceptions, earning Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week honors for his efforts. He snared one of his picks in the final three minutes, helping ISU ice the game.
Can he keep that up this weekend? It may not be fair to expect Ike to record another three turnovers, but if he can impact the game in other ways, the Bengals will like their chances. For example: Ike has posted 59 tackles this season, by far the most on the team. He’s also logged 30 unassisted tackles, which is also first by a meaningful margin. He’s by far the team’s most reliable tackler, which matters on a squad that has struggled in that department this year.
4. How will the Bengals fare in the rushing game?
So much of the reason ISU earned its first win last weekend was because it ran the ball so effectively. The Bengals carded 293 rushing yards, by far their season-best, but the best part was this: They relied on lots of ball-carriers. Transfer running back Keoua Kauhi seven times for 80 yards and a touchdown, Benji Omayebu logged 10 carries for 74 yards and a score, Raiden Hunter tallied 13 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown and Soujah Gasu posted five carries for 38 yards and his own score.
Can the Bengals replicate that effort against NAU? Even if they can’t total nearly 300 rushing yards again, they can probably rely on the same cadre of rushers, and it’s important to note this: That list will likely include transfer Damir Collins in a bigger capacity in this game.
ISU coaches were ecstatic about landing Collins, an Oregon State transfer, but a leg injury kept him on the shelf for the first six games of the season. In his first action last week, he posted just two carries for negative-one yard. Afterward, Ragle explained that Collins was still working his way back into game shape. Don’t be surprised to see him receive more opportunities against NAU.
5. How will NAU defend Xavier Guillory?
At this point, this much is clear: Guillory is one of the best receivers in the Big Sky Conference. Headed into Saturday’s game, Guillory ranks third in the FCS in total receiving yards, with 663 on his ledger — most in the conference. He’s also averaging 94.7 receiving yards per game, good for ninth nationally and second in the conference.
That’s why it feels a bit surprising to see defenses guarding him without safety help, which is how he took a slant route 71 yards into the end zone against Cal Poly. After that game, Ragle said this: “As we do more of those, I think people aren't gonna line him up in single coverage and they're gonna try and keep a safety over him.”
Keep tabs on that when Saturday’s game kicks off. If the Lumberjacks neglect to use safety help to defend Guillory, he might unleash another big play — no matter who ISU starts at quarterback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.