Here are five things to watch ahead of Idaho State’s next game, a homecoming matchup with Cal Poly set for 1 p.m. Saturday.
Game details
What: Cal Poly at Idaho State
When: 1 p.m.
Where: Holt Arena in Pocatello
TV/Radio: ESPN+, KISU
1. What will Idaho State’s quarterback situation look like?
For more than a month now, the Bengals’ quarterback situation has been in flux. In ISU’s second game, a road contest against San Diego State, starter Tyler Vander Vaal left with a broken collarbone. Two weeks later, backup Hunter Hays went down with an ankle injury. Since then, third-stringer Sagan Gronauer has filled in.
Will he take the field this Saturday? ISU’s two-deep says so, but on Monday, head coach Charlie Ragle said Vander Waal and/or Hays could return. Here’s his quote on that matter: “I know that both of them are feeling pretty good, and they're getting closer. I do think there's a realistic chance that one, if not both, might have an opportunity to play on Saturday.”
The Bengals would welcome either back with open arms. Gronauer hasn’t looked bad at all in recent weeks — against Montana, he completed 23 of 44 passes, and against Montana State, he hit on 16 of 23 passes — and receivers like Xavier Guillory and Christian Fredericksen have helped his cause. Problem is, he tossed four interceptions in those games combined — which leads into our next point.
2. Can the Bengals avoid turnovers?
We’ve written about this topic so much it might be starting to sound cliche, but it bears revisiting because it so strongly captures this ISU team. The Bengals cannot afford to turn it over. In their last game, a blowout loss to No. 4 Montana State, they lost six turnovers (one on the final play of the game). Gronauer threw three interceptions, he lost a fumble on a blindside sack and Guillory coughed up a fumble. The Cats are one of the country’s best teams, but the Bengals aren’t beating anyone with that many turnovers.
Just look at the correlation between turnovers and results.
• When the Bengals lost five turnovers against Montana State, they lost by five scores.
• When they lost just one against Montana, they kept things within eight.
• When they lost two turnovers against Northern Colorado, they lost by three scores.
• When they lost three turnovers against Central Arkansas, they lost by three scores.
In simplest terms: ISU does not have the talent to overcome these mistakes. Coaches have said it themselves.
“We're not good enough to make mistakes and be able to come back from it,” Ragle said after his team’s loss to Northern Colorado.
“We’re not good enough to do that. No team is good enough to do that,” acting head coach Edgar Weiser said after last weekend’s game.
3. Can ISU create turnovers?
The Bengals’ defense has been far from perfect this fall, but if there’s one way they’ve made outsized impacts on games, it’s this: They’ve found ways to wreak havoc. Defensive linemen like Raemo Trevino — who has since suffered a season-ending pectoral injury — and Terrance Jones have blown up plays and forced fumbles. More often than not, their teammates have pounced on them.
Check out the numbers: Through six games, ISU has recovered six fumbles, which is tied for tops in the Big Sky Conference. They’ve logged one interception, courtesy of linebacker Charles Ike against Montana. The point is this: For some of its struggles, the Bengals’ defense has forced turnovers.
The question for Saturday’s game will be twofold. Can Idaho State create turnovers — and can it capitalize on them? In some ways, this question ties in with the quarterback situation — the Bengals’ defense can help out their offense by parlaying turnovers into better field position — but either way, they’ll be in a much better spot if they can flip the field in this way.
4. Can Idaho State keep drives alive with third-down conversions?
There’s a lot to like about ISU’s offense, but if you’re looking for one of that group’s weaknesses so far, look no further than this: Third-down conversions. This season, the Bengals have converted just 29 of 91 times on third down, which translates to 32% — dead last in the conference.
Last weekend, they converted on just 3 of 10 chances. Against Montana, that figure was 6 of 19. In their loss to Northern Colorado, the Bengals moved the sticks on third down just 3 of 11 times.
It’s something of a puzzling trend. The Bengals have several capable playmakers, between Guillory and Chedon James and Raiden Hunter and Jalen Johnson (who will likely miss Saturday’s game with a knee injury), so you might think they would have an easier time on this front. If they can find those guys in space — specifically ahead of the yard to gain — they can give themselves better chances to earn win No. 1 this weekend.
5. How will Idaho State’s offensive line fare?
When we talk about ISU’s issues at the quarterback spot, it’s not always fair to focus on the guy taking snaps. The Bengals’ offensive line has shared some blame in that department too. For example, in last weekend’s game, Gronauer was credited with a fumble — but only because right guard Avery Demmons couldn’t pull in time to block MSU’s David Alston, who wound up coming through unblocked.
So far this year, ISU has yielded 16 sacks, which is tied for the most in the conference. Here’s what Ragle said about the issue last month, after the Central Arkansas game: “I've told them all along, like, look: We cannot give up sacks — a plethora of them. A sack or two in a game is gonna happen, but you can't give up a bunch.”
If the Bengals’ offensive line can shore up that issue and give their quarterback time to operate — whoever that ends up being — they can really unlock their playmakers.
