Here are five things to watch ahead of Idaho State’s next game, a homecoming matchup with Cal Poly set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Game details

Sagan Gronauer ISU FB

Idaho State quarterback Sagan Gronauer rolls out of the pocket during a game against Montana this season.
Raiden Hunter ISU FB

Idaho State running back Raiden Hunter runs with the ball during Saturday's game at Holt Arena.
Ian Hershey ISU FB

Idaho State kicker Ian Hershey sends away a punt during a game at Holt Arena this season.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.