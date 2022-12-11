A new era of Idaho State football is upon us, and by all accounts, it appears it will last more than one year. New head coach Cody Hawkins was introduced in a Sunday press conference. Here are five takeaways from Hawkins’ presser and things he said.

1. Hawkins will likely be his own offensive coordinator

Hawkins and daughter

New ISU coach Cody Hawkins holds his daughter, Finley, at his introductory press conference Sunday afternoon.
Cody Hawkins presser

New ISU coach Cody Hawkins at his introductory press conference Sunday afternoon.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

