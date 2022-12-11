A new era of Idaho State football is upon us, and by all accounts, it appears it will last more than one year. New head coach Cody Hawkins was introduced in a Sunday press conference. Here are five takeaways from Hawkins’ presser and things he said.
1. Hawkins will likely be his own offensive coordinator
Hawkins has built a reputation as an offensive guru. His UC Davis teams consistently put up points (including 43 in a win over ISU this fall) and with Hawkins at the offense’s helm, the Aggies were always a fun watch, winning or not.
So when Hawkins was asked whether he plans on calling plays himself or hiring a separate offensive coordinator, he said this: “I'll be heavily involved regardless. I know I've had some conversations with other coaches that I trust, and at this level, when you can’t always provide the massive salaries that other people will take, and when you have success, there's going to be attrition — you want to have your hands in. That's why I got here. That's kinda been my calling card in my young coaching career. So I intend on being really heavily involved, but it's going to take an entire staff.”
He also said this: “I’m gonna be heavily involved, and I'm gonna do my best to call plays, but I’ve gotta make sure that we're doing the very best thing possible because as a head coach, you're gonna have a lot more administrative duties.”
Read between the lines — and note that current ISU offensive coordinator Taylor Mazzone was not in attendance at this press conference, nor was receivers coach DJ Steward — and it sounds like Hawkins plans on being his own offensive coordinator. That may not even be the worst thing for the Bengals. They brought in Hawkins for a reason, after all.
2. Expect significant changes to the assistant coaching staff
Before we talk about Hawkins’ staff, we start with a caveat: He didn’t want to share many details at this point — “just because you wanna be sensitive to everybody’s situation,” Hawkins said. He didn’t share anything concrete on the changes he plans on making to the assistant coaching staff.
Still, like with our first takeaway, you learn things by reading between the lines. Here’s what Hawkins said about his plans on that front, in part: “Every staff, when done right, has to reflect your team and your community. That means you have diversity on your staff, both geographically, financially, experience wise ages and ethnically. You need diversity on a staff if you're going to be successful because every team is diverse.
“You wanna have LDS guys. You wanna have Christian guys. You wanna have non-denominational guys. You wanna have old guys, young guys, guys who are right in the sweet spot. You want some guys with kids, you want some guys with no kids, because some guys just end up doing the grinder work there. You want guys who have been in a specific system and know it well. You want guys who've been in a lot of systems. I think diversity on the staff in all facets is gonna be really important, and I hope you'll see that reflected in the staff that we put together.”
ISU coach Cody Hawkins on putting together a staff: "Every staff, when done right, has to reflect your team and your community." pic.twitter.com/EeNoSfPvHT— Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) December 12, 2022
3. He plans on honoring offers extended by the previous staff — with a few exceptions
This is often a concern when new coaches take over, and Hawkins said yes, he does plan on honoring previous offers. He said he needs to know who has been offered, but he said this: “In short, absolutely. Just because if there's some crazy scenario where there's an offer out that a kid committed to and he got in legal trouble, I want to make sure we're bringing in good kids. There are some non-negotiables about the kids we’re recruiting as far as academics and off-the-field issues that need to be taken care of.
“But if a kid in good faith put their faith in Idaho State… Idaho State's way bigger than me. it's Pauline (Thiros, athletic director). It's President (Kevin) Satterlee. It's you guys. They committed to you guys. They didn't commit to me and you guys are still here. So who says they don't deserve that opportunity to be a Bengal?”
There may be no way to know the amount of offers ISU’s staff has extended, but here is a sampling of the ones that are public — and players who have not yet committed anywhere.
• Jayden Dunlap, CB at Cerritos College (CA)
• Hunter Beddoes, center at Snow College (UT)
• Tangi Tangi Pongia, OL at Cisco College (TX)
• Aza’in Marqui Brown, LB at Cisco College (TX)
• Brian Nelson II, CB at Shadow Creek HS (TX)
• Ajani Smith, CB at Golden Valley HS (CA)
• Bennett Walker, CB at San Diego Mesa College (CA)
• Corey Thompson Jr., ATH at Lincoln HS (CA)
There are a million more, to be sure.
Idaho State coach Cody Hawkins on honoring offers extended by the previous staff: "In short, absolutely." pic.twitter.com/qFTxjjPcBR— Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) December 12, 2022
4. To Hawkins, it’s about the players — and that matters
If there was one theme that came shining through like sunlight through a stained-glass window, it was this: Hawkins cares about the kids, and to him, that’s what his team will be about. He spent some time talking about himself, his background, what led him to Idaho State — but you came away from Hawkins’ presser feeling like he really cares about the players, both the ones in the program now and the ones that will be in the months ahead.
After his address, Hawkins spent some 20 minutes chatting with the group of ISU players — which probably numbered around 30 or 40 — who attended the press conference. He laughed and talked at length with them. That may not be anything unusual from a new head coach, but within the context of this program, it really matters.
Compare that to the way previous head coach Charlie Ragle’s stint ended. In the final weeks of the season, he openly questioned the commitment of his players, insinuating that some would have their scholarships revoked — and, per sources familiar, he did so — and generally placing the faults of the team on their shoulders. That prompted many fans and observers to sour on Ragle rather quickly.
Here’s a sampling of Hawkins’ quotes on this matter: “I don't wanna to tell these guys hey, I'm gonna tell you I love you on Day 1, because if you met somebody and went on a first date, and they told you they love you on Day 1, you'd get out, right? That’s a little freaky, right?
“Now, you can say you're gonna love on them. Because what is love? It's a relentless dedication to putting them first, to showing them that good, bad or indifferent, you're gonna put their needs ahead of yours. And I look forward to doing that for these student-athletes. They've been through a lot in the last three years. But college football should first and foremost be a fun, amazing experience that helps propel these young men to heights greater than they ever thought imaginable. And they can't do it by themselves. They can't do it with me. But they can do it together, with each other and with this community.”
5. Hawkins has every intention of taking advantage of Holt Arena’s indoor setting — and that means throwing the football
If we used this space to write about the reasons ISU’s season went sideways this fall, this story might be 10,000 words, so let’s get to the point: The Bengals’ offense was wretched. Part of that had to do with them losing their starting quarterback for all but two games, sure, but it was truly dreadful: Last in the Big Sky in points, 13.7 per game. Just 327 yards per game, also last in the conference. Most jarring of all, the Bengals posted just 19 touchdowns all season — last in the conference by a double-digit margin.
Will that change under Hawkins’ watch? Only time will tell. This much is certain: Hawkins and his team are going to air the ball out. On Sunday, he showed real enthusiasm for playing at Holt, an indoor arena where the Bengals never have to worry about weather conditions. You have to score to win in the Big Sky, but regardless of how many wins ISU registers next fall, it sounds like the Bengals will have some fun on offense — and Hawkins will make sure his is multiple and unpredictable.
“I'm a quarterback. I want to throw the football,” Hawkins said. “You want to throw the football, but your backs need to be a huge part of that. We’ve just gotta score points. But it's not about scoring 100 every game. Now, we're gonna try. We're gonna try to score 100 every game. But it's about putting your kids in a position to be successful and playing in a way that really highlights their skill sets and gives our team an opportunity to be successful."
