Idaho State's football exodus continued on Tuesday.
Five more Bengals entered the transfer portal: Linebackers Garrett McKenna and Preston Helu, safety Cameron Minor, defensive back Ja'Maree Boone and tight end Joseph Bertao. Minor accounts for the biggest loss, making 21 tackles and one pass breakup last season, while Helu made 10 tackles in nine games in ISU's 1-10 effort. McKenna, Bertao and Boone saw limited action.
As his family celebrated Thanksgiving, Charlie Ragle agonized over a decision. Idaho State’s…
Already the Bengals have lost their most impactful player, Guillory, who made 75 catches for 785 yards and four touchdowns this fall. He earned All-Big Sky second-team honors for that effort. ISU has also lost Vander Waal, the team's original starting quarterback, who played sparingly thanks to a collarbone injury that sidelined him for eight games.
ISU's program already looks far different than it did 10 days ago, when the Bengals fell to rival Idaho in a blowout loss. They need to hire a new head coach, and athletic director Pauline Thiros said she will use a different search firm than the one used to hire Ragle, but if more players continue to hit the portal, their program may change even more before that hire comes together.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.