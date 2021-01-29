It was just the first practice, but Idaho State quarterback Tyler Vander Waal was already in prime press-conference form when he sat down in front of the Bengal backdrop in the bowels of Holt Arena.
He checked all the boxes. He and his teammates are finally seeing "the light at the end" of the tunnel. They're "focused." "Locked in." "Fired up." The long wait has only "added fuel to the fire."
Making his first formal media appearance just a few weeks removed from the one-year anniversary of his transfer from Wyoming to Idaho State — Friday marked 12 months, 21 days since the announcement — Vander Waal's words were a reminder (as if anyone could forget) that he and his ISU teammates haven't played a football game in well over a year.
Friday crossed off an important step in the uncertain march towards ending that streak, as the Bengals had their first official practice of the spring, four weeks before they're scheduled to host Weber State to open a precarious, hopeful Big Sky Conference football schedule.
"It feels good to actually have something to look forward to," Vander Waal said. "Intensity-wise, I would definitely (compare it to) fall camp. Guys are going at it full-speed. ... The vibe is a little different, but I think the whole mantra of the team is that everyone's excited to be back in helmets, in shoulder pads, playing ball again."
The opening of preseason practice followed two weeks of walkthroughs, film study and workouts after players returned from winter break.
That was after a fall of similar workouts and position-group walkthroughs, all that ISU could do once the Big Sky's fall schedule was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.
But now it finally looks like the Bengals will be playing, throwing everybody into the unnerving situation of trying to make things as normal as possible in an environment that's anything but.
"What we talk about in the quarterback room is taking it week to week," Vander Waal said. "It's football season. Guys in the locker room, being a college football player is kind of year-round anyway, so we're just looking at this being our fall camp. ... It doesn't matter if we're playing in December, March, February, we're just happy to be playing."
With media not allowed to watch practice, observations from the field were tough to come by. Vander Waal was down on his performance, saying that his receivers probably made him look a little better than he played.
Head coach Rob Phenicie noted that the players are ahead of where they'd be at the start of a typical fall camp. The team has been installing the playbook during walkthroughs in the fall and over the last two weeks.
"We were pretty far advanced for our first day of camp. If this was August, we wouldn't have been anywhere near this far along," Phenicie said. "So we were able to have a little bit more fun. I think the kids like lining up all over the place, and the defense has a lot more blitzes and coverages and stuff in. The whole staff did a wonderful job getting the team prepared for today."
NOTES
- Vander Waal mentioned freshman wide receivers Xavier Guillory and Jalen Henderson working with the starters. It's likely that Tanner Conner is the only set-in-stone starter among ISU's receiver group, with Guillory competing with sophomore Demonte Horton on the outside and Henderson competing with senior Isaiah Walter in the slot. Phenicie mentioned Henderson as a freshman likely to play a lot, along with cornerback Josh Alford.
- After the Bengals didn't sign any recruits on Early Signing Day in December, Phenicie said that they'll have a "handful" of commits coming in on National Signing Day, which is on Wednesday. California safety Calvin Pitcher, Texas receiver/defensive back Benji Omayebu and California offensive lineman Devin Collins have publicly announced their commitments to ISU in recent days.
- Zack Conner, a freshman linebacker from Kent, Washington, was added to the ISU roster on the Bengals' website. Conner, who's listed as wearing #28, is the younger brother of ISU receiver Tanner Conner.