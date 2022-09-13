As the fifth and deciding set dragged on, with Idaho State and UC-Riverside matching extra-point for extra-point, the Bengals finally got an edge and a chance to close out the match. Setter Andri Dewey had the opportunity to end it with a great serve, but she wasn’t thinking ace.
“I don’t think I was necessarily thinking about, ‘serve tough and get an ace,’” Dewey said. “I was thinking about, ‘Over and in,’ and then play the rally out.”
Instead, the senior from Green River, Wyo., placed a perfect serve in the middle of the backline gap. Her only ace of the match gave Idaho State a hard-fought 27-25 win in the fifth set, and the Bengals won the marathon match, 25-18, 29-31, 16-28, 25-18, 27-25.
“I thought it was pretty awesome,” said Dewey, “…that fifth set went forever, so honestly I was just super stoked that we won.”
Saturday’s win over host UC-Riverside ended a great weekend for ISU, which swept the three-match tournament with a straight-set win over previously unbeaten Air Force and another five-set grinder over Cal-Baptist on Friday. Coming off a 2-1 performance at the Gonzaga tournament in Spokane the previous week, which included a win over the host Zags, the Bengals have started the season at 7-3 — the best non-conference record in the Big Sky. They’ve already matched last season’s win total.
After three consecutive losing seasons, including last fall’s 7-21 mark (3-13 in Big Sky play), it’s safe to say, life is a lot more fun for the Bengals so far this season.
“I would say the joy level is pretty good, we’re having a good time,” said Danielle Devlin, a graduate student middle blocker from Great Falls, Mont. “Winning is always fun. But all of the things in between are a good time, too. I feel like working our butts off in practice is good, I feel like we’re working towards a goal.”
And that goal, as annunciated by new Bengal coach Sean Carter, and wholly endorsed by Devlin and Dewey, is to make the Big Sky Conference post-season tournament. The top eight teams in the conference qualify for the tournament, which will be hosted in November by Weber State, last year’s conference champions. In a 10-team conference, making an eight-team tournament might seem like a modest goal, but you have to understand the ISU program has been through some trauma in recent years. They are not allowing this pre-conference success to go to their heads.
“Obviously our record is super exciting for our team,” said Dewey, who had 35 assists and 15 digs in the win over UC-Riverside. “To get success early on just kind of boosts confidence for all of us. But I mean, come the regular season, our pre-season is just building our confidence, it doesn’t necessarily mean we have an edge on everyone else. But it’s still an exciting thing to see for sure.”
Dewey and Devlin, who ranks second in the conference in hitting percentage, give a lot of credit for the early success to the new coaching staff. That includes Carter, who came to ISU from Wichita State, where he was associate head coach, and his assistants, Chelsea Scott and Haylie Keck.
“The first thing I think of when I think of Sean and Chelsea and Haylie now is they’re very competitive,” said Devlin, “and very methodical, intentional with the things that we do to get us better the next day… Each day we come in we have a specific plan and each of those items helps us to get to where we need to go.”
“They’re all super knowledgeable about every aspect of the game,” Dewey added. “Like I’m not afraid to turn to any of them and ask a question about setting, about defense, or about serving. I trust each of them because they know so much about every aspect of the game.”
For example, Dewey’s match-winning serve on Saturday was not executed in a vacuum. It was a partial product of a broader emphasis on improved serving that Carter and his staff brought to Pocatello. It was also a result of some very specific drills aimed at achieving that improvement, including one that sounds like it might have come from a grammar school classroom, rather than a Division I volleyball program.
It’s called “Smilers,” and the goal is for every server to nail nine of 10 practice serves, which results in a “smiley face” on a chart. Less than 9 out of 10? You got it — frowny face. Sounds elementary, but the results so far have been impressive.
“…It’s just like working on getting your serves over and in, at the right time,” Dewey said, “and then going for it at the right time in the game. When a match is close, you’re not necessarily going to want to rip at the ball when you’re serving. Maybe that’s one when you go for smilers and it’s just over and in on that one. That drill is specific, but also like a mental thing…”
We can assume Dewey earned at least a smiley face for that service ace Saturday.
Both Dewey, a sport management major, and Devlin, who majors in communications with an emphasis on design and a minor in art, are now on their third ISU volleyball coach. Jamie Stuart resigned after three losing seasons in May. She was preceded by Rick Reynolds, who left ISU after four seasons in 2019 to pursue non-volleyball opportunities. Both had to decide whether to continue to compete after what has been some difficult seasons.
“I think throughout college a lot of athletes have the thought process of, ‘What am I doing here still? What’s going on?’ ” Devlin said. “But I just really love to play volleyball, and most of the time, with our team dynamic, and the girls we have a really good time together and we all kind of decided, no matter what happens, we’re going to have a good time this year. That’s the thought we had. I just decided I’m going to stay in Pocatello. This is my fifth season. I just wanted to finish out my five years here.”
As far as Dewey is concerned, there’s no doubt sticking around for another season was the right call.
“I’m having so much fun this season,” Dewey said. “...Winning is fun, but even outside of winning I know the first two weeks of practice when we were doing two-a-days were pretty brutal, and somehow, I was still having the time of my life, just being in the gym with my team and surrounded by people that wanted to get better.
“I feel like I’m learning so much this season, it’s kind of a bummer it’s my last season and I feel like I’m learning all these new things about volleyball, but it’s still such a great thing to be experiencing,” Dewey added. “I think we could kind of dominate this year. Obviously winning in the preseason is such a confidence boost. I’m super excited to see how we do in the regular season. I think we’re going to shock some schools in the Big Sky, that’s for sure.”
QUICK HITS• On Monday, junior Jamie Streit earned Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week honors, and sophomore Emrie Satuala earned Defensive Player of the Week honors.
• Bengal outside hitters Sadie Bluth and Jamie Streit both had double-doubles in the match against UC-Riverside (Bluth had 16 kills and 12 digs, Streit 18 kills and 18 digs). Bluth has had four straight matches with double-digit kills, and Streit has four total.
• Idaho State resumes play in the Utah Tech Tournament in St. George, Utah. The Bengals play the host team on Friday, and Southern Utah on Saturday.
• The Bengals begin conference play on Sept. 22, hosting Northern Colorado at 6 p.m.
Brad Bugger has observed athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, suggestions and column ideas at bpbugger@gmail.com