As they reach the turn of the Big Sky Conference basketball schedule this weekend and start heading down the homestretch, the Idaho State Bengals will have a chance to make waves in the middle tier of the conference.
The Bengals host the team immediately ahead of them in the standings, Northern Colorado, at 7 p.m. Thursday before welcoming the team immediately below them, Southern Utah, at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The back-to-back home games will be ISU's first of the conference season. The Bengals played six of their first nine Big Sky games on the road.
"It's nice not having it split, and to force somebody else to be a little uncomfortable now," ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said.
Four teams at the top of the Big Sky — Montana State, Idaho, Northern Arizona and Portland State — are in the clear top tier, all at least two games above .500 in the conference. Idaho State has played all four, and lost all four of those games.
There's a similar situation at the bottom of the Big Sky, with Sacramento State, Eastern Washington and Weber State all at least three games below .500 in conference play, and with fewer than six overall wins. ISU has beaten all three of those teams.
But the middle of the conference is where things get interesting. Montana (5-4), Northern Colorado (4-4), Idaho State (4-5) and Southern Utah (3-5) are all clustered right around .500 in conference play, with overall records around there as well — Idaho State is the worst of the group at 8-10, Montana the best at 10-8.
"We're probably right where we should be at, in terms of how well we've played," Sobolewski said. "If we can get a little bit more consistent, we play a little bit harder, then we can be one of the better teams. But we're not there yet."
Idaho State lost to Southern Utah in overtime but beat Montana last weekend.
The Bengals play Northern Colorado for the first time this season Thursday.
With both games likely to be up in the air this weekend, getting two wins would be big for Idaho State, but it won't be easy.
Northern Colorado lost Big Sky legend Savannah Smith, who graduated, but returns guard Alexis Chapman, who was Sobolewski's preseason pick for conference MVP. She's currently ninth in the Big Sky in scoring at 13.1 points per game.
Chapman is a guard who can score at every level, but most of Northern Colorado's strength is in the post. Freshman Alisha Davis averages 9.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, along with 2.2 blocks. The latter number is second in the conference.
In Abby Kain, Ali Meyer and Bridget Hintz, the Bears also have a trio of experienced post players. All three are seniors — Meyer is a graduate student — and all three stand at least 6-foot-1.
"Savannah Smith was just a whole other animal to prepare for because of her shooting range, how smart she was, how quick she was," Sobolewski said. "You had to really prepare hard for her, and that's what made preparing for them last year difficult. ... It's hard this year because you have to prepare for a lot of people now. You can't just zero in on one person."
With all their height, the Bears have the fourth-best rebounding margin in the conference — which could be a strength-on-strength matchup, as Idaho State is second in the same category — but shoot the third-fewest 3-pointers.
The Southern Utah rematch, meanwhile, comes with some baggage for Idaho State.
In the teams' first meeting, in Cedar City on Jan. 9, Idaho State led by 10 points with four minutes, 29 seconds left in regulation before losing in overtime.
"I think it does (impact this game), in the sense that we know the mistakes we made and the things that we can do better," Sobolewski said. "Hopefully, if we do those things better, we'll have a chance to win again. ... A lot of the time, it's not creating a new strategy or re-inventing the wheel. It's just doing what we wanted to do, but doing it better."
SUU guard Rebecca Cardenas leads the conference in scoring at 17.2 points per game, and Harley Hansen is fourth at 14.4. Both were in double figures against Idaho State the first time, but it was forward Shalyn Fano who really hurt the Bengals, scoring 22 points while making 4 of 6 3-pointers.
Since that game, the Thunderbirds have lost three of four.
Idaho State will be trying to avoid a similar run Thursday, but the Bengals are looking higher than that.
And if they're trying to set themselves up for a late-season run, they'll have to start with some separation from the murky middle.
"We're going to get better, every single practice and every single game," Sobolewski said. "Whether we win or lose, we're going to get better. It's, can we keep chipping away at it until we get to a place where we're pretty good?"