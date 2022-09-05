Sean Carter pursed his lips, rounded the corner around the scorer’s table and smiled to himself.
“My challenge ratio hasn’t been good lately,” he said.
Idaho State’s volleyball coach was talking about a call he had just failed to overturn, that a Boise State kill had landed in bounds. Officials upheld the call, which put ISU in a one-game hole Monday afternoon at Reed Gym, where the Bengals fell in four sets to the Broncos (20-25, 26-24, 23-25, 24-26).
Still, if you made a list of ISU’s concerns, you would find Carter’s challenge prowess at the very bottom, in faded ink. The truth is that the Bengals, even in defeat on this holiday afternoon, didn’t just look passable. They looked competent. They took a set from Boise State, the reigning Mountain West champions who have advantages in size and skill and just about everything else, and made the other three competitive. Carter isn’t one for moral victories — “We want to win games now,” he said afterward — but even he came away mostly encouraged.
“We certainly had them on the ropes,” Carter said. “I mean, we had five, six-point leads. So the fact that we're even here is very exciting, very encouraging.”
To understand why the Bengals can live with this result, you have to understand where they have been recently. Idaho State hasn’t recorded a winning season in four calendar years. ISU recently parted ways with previous head coach Sammie Stuart, who in three seasons amassed an 18-54 record, leading her to resign this spring. That left the Bengals in a place close to rock bottom: A disastrous few years, one of the conference’s worst teams, and now without a head coach.
So along came Carter with his wife, Chelsea Scott, who had coached together at Wichita State for eight seasons. They assumed a task that would worry MacGyver: How do we make ISU a winner again? How do we recruit good volleyball players to Pocatello, where few good players come?
They’re still trying to answer those questions, which is partially why they couldn’t beat Boise State, but they aren’t off to a bad start. Check out the Bengals’ season so far: 4-3 overall, with wins over Gonzaga, CSUN, Lamar and Prairie View A&M. They just returned from an event in Spokane, where they collected those first two victories, and now they’ve lost two straight — to Nevada and Boise State, two Mountain West schools. So far, the only real blight on their resume is a loss to Southeastern Louisiana.
It’s early — super early — but it leaves Carter and Co. in a tricky spot. They’re happy with the four wins, frustrated with the three losses, but they understand two of them don’t mean disaster. Almost the opposite, really, but good luck convincing them of that.
Here’s the paradox they’re facing: They want to take this moribund program and turn things around quickly, but that’s not the way these things tend to go. So how do they square that reality with their goals?
“That's just me being me,” Carter said. “I'm asking them like, let me be me. I get very fired up. I'm a very emotional guy. I'm a little bit more aggressive than some would say. So I told all the girls like, look, you have to let me know I'm being too much for you, and maybe it's not in the corporate setting, but hey, I'll cool it off… It's them attaching that attitude to how they can play. And we can still be obviously cordial to the other team, but there's just an urgency when I'm that way.”
It’s beginning to seep into the players’ mindsets. In Monday’s match, sophomore Sadie Bluth carded 19 kills. Sophomore Jamie Streit recorded a double-double of 17 kills and 12 digs. Same goes for senior Andri Dewey, who posted 44 assists and 10 digs, and Asiah Sopoaga — the Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week — tallied 21 digs.
That was enough for Idaho State to drop Set 1, then rally to win Set 2, 26-24. In Set 3, ISU held a lead as wide as 18-13, but Boise State scored 10 of the next 11 points to take control of the set. Then, in the final game, more of the same unfolded. The Bengals took a 20-17 lead, but the Broncos followed with six of the next seven points. The hosts couldn’t recover.
“They did a better job of serve-reception than us,” Carter said, “so they kept themselves in system a little bit more. When you have a team as physical as Boise State, you need that ball up inside the 10 foot line, or the three-meter line, closer to the net. So it makes blockers have to hesitate because if they know where the ball is going, they're giant kids.”
That’s the other part that made this match hard on Idaho State: Boise State has size. Their starters’ heights look like this: 6-3, 6-0, 5-8, 6-4, 5-10, 6-3. Compare that to the Bengals’: 5-7, 6-0, 5-11, 5-9, 6-0, 5-10. They’re talented, sure, but that only goes so far when you’re trying to beat a block from two players who have four inches on you.
ISU won’t face that kind of size in its next stretch of matches, a three-game set in California against Air Force, California Baptist and UC Riverside. What the Bengals will face is urgency from their head coach. He may not win the conference this year, but he is making progress. At this point, that counts for something.
“I'm very happy with staff, players,” Carter said. “I just want to start getting some of these close ones.”