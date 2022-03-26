Several minutes after noon struck, after Idaho State secured a one-run lead on Sacramento State in the second frame of Saturday’s series finale, the Bengals remembered something: Smile. Relax. Things will work out.
“Sometimes they put too much on their shoulders,” head coach Andrew Rich said. “They’ve done the work. They just need to go play.”
So in the top of the third, pitcher Haley Rainey smiled as she retired three straight, including a strikeout on a pitch in the dirt. An inning later, Morgan Hess grinned after she laced an RBI single into right field, and pinch hitter Piper Tago celebrated from second base when she roped a hit into right, plating another run. The Bengals looked happy, loose, like they were going through batting practice.
It hardly mattered that ISU really needed this win, especially to avoid getting swept in this three-game series against Sacramento State. The Bengals did win with ease, getting a three-run homer from Mailee Newman to invoke the run rule in the sixth, cruising to a 10-0 victory. But to the brains behind the team, to Rich and his three assistants, the best part was the way the team looked doing it.
To them, that’s what helped the Bengals (17-16, 1-2 Big Sky) follow two losses on Friday with a lopsided win on Saturday. So much of Rich’s philosophy — off the field, at least — involves enjoyment. Enjoy the moment, the teammates, the opportunity, the process. If all they do is work, Rich figures, they’ll wear down. They’ll get exhausted when it matters most. So instead, the Bengals have made a conscious effort to just relax. Smile a little bit. This is supposed to be fun.
That’s the thing about this team, the part that has helped engineer a turnaround equal parts encouraging and sturdy — what happens when the team gets into tight spots. Things tend to work out for the Bengals when they’re loose, confident, relaxed. When they find themselves in situations that might inspire nerves, they play best when they laugh.
“For us,” Rich said, “enjoying every day we come out here, enjoying being around each other, enjoying what we do on the field, enjoying the game, is a huge thing. That keeps things free and easy. That’s what we want. We’re 100% serious, but we’re also enjoying what we’re doing, enjoying being around each other, and the love of the game.”
That attitude showed up in bushels on Saturday. On a full count, Hess clubbed a fastball and deposited it over the center field fence, sharing high fives with a pair of teammates back at home plate. In the fifth, outfielder Rheanne Lewis opened up and lined a solo shot over the right field wall, smiling with Rich at third and disappearing under a horde of orange jerseys in the dugout. If they made this much noise in their apartments, the Bengals would probably get a noise complaint.
Here’s the interesting part, though: It’s easy to smile when you’re mashing home runs left and right. How does Idaho State keep that attitude throughout the season? The team would love to run off 19 straight victories and win out the rest of the year, but good luck finding a bookie who would take odds on that. The reality is the Bengals will lose games in the future. They’ll struggle in the circle, in the batter’s box, in the field. What about then? Next weekend, when they host the best team in the Big Sky, Weber State, can they smile if things go south?
The good news for ISU is the team has already been there. Earlier this month, the Bengals dropped three straight. They know how that feels.
“Yesterday, we were a little tight in the box, a little guessy,” Newman said. “Just trying to push too hard.”
“When things go wrong, we let a little fear in, and we have some self-doubt,” added sixth-year senior Frankie Tago, who drove in a run during the Bengals’ six-run sixth frame Saturday. “We’re hesitant, not ourselves, not being free.”
That feeling has lingered over ISU’s program in recent years. The Bengals haven’t recorded a winning season since 2016. They have experienced success since then, reaching the conference championship game that season and falling a game short the next, but the program has taken a moderate decline since previous head coach Candi Letts’ contract expired. Her successor, Cristal Brown, resigned after two seasons that yielded a 19-41 record.
Enter Rich, who took over the program last summer. He has a gargantuan task on his hands: Take this program back to a place it hasn’t been since Barack Obama called the White House home. Reinvigorate the fanbase, which has every reason to feel apathetic. Establish consistent winning at Miller Ranch Stadium, which hasn’t hosted a conference tournament in seven years.
It’s too early for Rich to check off the last box — only the Big Sky’s top seed hosts the conference tournament — but he’s taking his pen to the other two. The Bengals haven’t been over .500 through 33 games, where they are now, since 2015. Chalk it up to gorgeous weather on a weekend afternoon, but in Saturday’s win, fans cheered on in the bleachers and on the hill behind the outfield wall, playing fetch with their dogs and taking in the game.
“This is our team,” Newman said. “We have the most fight. We have heart. And I think we’re ready.”
Idaho State has a lot to be ready for. Next up is a three-game series against Weber State, which has racked up a 21-7 record. That’s the best mark among conference teams. Pitcher Arissa Henderson has collected a 1.85 ERA, second-best in the Big Sky. The Wildcats have yet to play a conference game — next weekend’s series against ISU will be their first — but the consensus is this: They look good.
Thing is, so does Idaho State. On Saturday, Rainey blanked Sacramento State, which ranks tops in the conference in batting average. The conference’s three best hitters, at least in terms of batting average, are all Hornets. Rainey made mincemeat out of them, and even when she didn’t, she wriggled out of jams like Alan Grant escaping dinosaurs in Jurassic Park. “I can’t do my job unless the defense does their job,” Rainey said.
More importantly, though, the Bengals look happy. They look energized. Rich might not have a secret formula, but if he did, he would probably smile as he cooked it up.
“Joy is something we talk about a lot,” Rich said. “Enjoying the process. Enjoying the moment. Enjoy everything you get out here, because you only have it for so long. Enjoy this moment.”