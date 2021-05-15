Heading into the first outdoor conference final of her young career, Idaho State’s Elizabeth Butler wasn’t intimidated by the two runners from dominant conference power Northern Arizona standing next to her.
Instead, she used them as her winning strategy in the 400 on Saturday at the final day of the Big Sky Conference track & field championships.
“My plan going in was, I had two NAU girls next to me, just to stick with them the whole time and see if I could make it,” Butler said. “I was a little nervous, but after prelims I was a lot more confident. I think I was ready for it.”
Butler’s plan worked perfectly as she surged to the line in 54.29 seconds, comfortably ahead of Northern Arizona’s Miracle Onyemaobi and Melanie Loff, who finished second and fourth, respectively.
The win gave the freshman a triumph in her first-ever outdoor conference championships.
“I’m super excited, because it just means I can really only go up from here,” Butler said. “I honestly didn’t expect to win my freshman year, no one expects to, so that was really cool to come in and run my race and see what I’m capable of.”
Butler’s win was also the highlight of the day for Idaho State, which had plenty of point-scorers but just the one win on the final day of the conference championships.
The ISU women, who had begun the day tied for third in the team standings, slipped just off the podium to fourth with 74 points, four behind third-place Montana State.
The men started the day in eighth place and finished there as well, although they were just three points behind Southern Utah.
Northern Arizona won both meets, scoring 168 points on the men’s side and 201 on the women’s.
Aside from Butler in the 400, the best performance for the ISU women came in the pole vault, where Louise Lallement, Brooke Anger and Jessica Swannack finished third, fourth and fifth.
Kyndal Martin finished fifth in the 400 hurdles, and Symphony Fike picked up a point with an eighth-place finish in the javelin throw.
Butler and Martin also helped the Bengals get points in the 4x400 relay. Martin ran the lead leg and Butler the anchor as they teamed with Brianna VanVleet and Mary Kate Marshall to finish sixth.
ISU’s men didn’t come into the final day in a strong position, but steadily picked up points over the course of the afternoon.
Collin Dylla had the best individual performance for the Bengals, kicking hard at the end of the 800 before being overtaken by Weber State’s Bronson Winter and outleaned by Northern Arizona’s Luis Grijalva to finish third.
Grijalva, a 2018 cross country All-American, beat Dylla by just three-hundredths of a second.
Adam Elorrieta and Owen Mitchell finished fourth and fifth in the high jump.
Tanner Conner, who’s just over a month removed from a first-team all-Big Sky season at wide receiver on the football team, ran 14.03 to finish fourth in the 110 hurdles and 10.83 to finish seventh in the 100.
Conner won the 60 hurdles at the 2020 indoor conference championships, his last meet before a tune-up at BYU a few weeks ago.
“I decided to run track two weeks ago, maybe three,” Conner said. “I figured I was sticking around Pocatello and needed some speed training, and I had eligibility left. ... I had no expectations with only a few weeks of training, so I just wanted to go out and have some fun, and ended up doing pretty decent.”
Leo Finsterbusch finished fifth in the hammer throw and Zack Ramos was sixth in the discus, as was Kodee Vining in the 200 and Cal Duke in the 400 hurdles.
Cory Mullanix joined Duke, Vining and Conner on the 4x100 relay, and the Bengals finished fourth in that race, just two-hundredths behind Sacramento State.
They weren’t quite as good in the 4x400, finishing seventh as Elorrieta, Vining and Dylla were anchored by D’Artangnan Kilgore.