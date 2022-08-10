Somewhere over the last decade, Idaho State’s women’s soccer program crashed and burned.
The once-proud program that won five Big Sky Conference titles between its inception in 1998 and 2012 has not had a winning season since 2014. Over the last seven seasons, the Bengals have compiled a composite 17-86-7 record overall, and just 9-51-5 in conference play.
What makes the collapse so mystifying is that it began under Allison Gibson, a three-time conference coach of the year who led ISU to its last conference tournament title in 2012. Over her last four seasons at the helm, Gibson went a combined 13-58-2 overall, and 7-31-1 in league play.
After Gibson’s departure, Debs Brereton was brought in to right the ship, but to little positive effect. ISU won a total of four games over Brereton’s three seasons at the helm, and she departed after last fall’s 2-16-1 campaign.
Into this scene comes Dustin Downey, Kentucky native, movie aficionado, middle school basketball star and believer in underdogs, trying to write his own “Hoosiers” script. Thing is, if you’re looking at the ISU soccer program, the Bengals really shouldn’t be underdogs. Many of the things that have weighed down other Idaho State athletic programs in recent years – outdated facilities, lack of historical success – don’t apply here. As Downey looks at the program he’s inherited, he’s not willing to make any excuses for a slow start. Don’t say the word “rebuild” around him.
“Coming into this job, I thought this program has everything we need to be successful,” said Downey, whose team opens its season Wednesday in an exhibition at Utah. “We’ve got a great field, a brand-new stadium, you’ve got a video board, a field house, a locker room, all the equipment you need, so for me there is no reason we shouldn’t be successful.”
So that leaves the other part of the equation — players. Downey, who comes to ISU from Chicago, where he was head coach of Chicago FC United and served as interim head coach and assistant at UI-Chicago, inherits a fairly experienced roster with 14 players who appeared in double figure games for the Bengals last fall. That includes leading scorers midfielder Gabby Wurtz (12 points on 6 goals) and forward Deborah Pond (three goals and 7 points). But is an experienced bad team still a bad team?
Downey doesn’t think so. He looks at his roster and sees plenty of physical potential. His focus — and that of his assistant, Liverpool native Jack Curtin — is on healing the mental wounds of so many disappointing seasons past.
“What we’ve really been focused on since the spring is taking this team that we have and building a new culture,” Downey said. “It’s a new mindset, a new way to look at things, a new perspective, because the kids that we have here are great kids, they’re great students, they’re great people. I think they just needed a reset.”
Fifth-year senior defender Karlin Wurlitzer has lived through the end of the Gibson regime and the entirety of the Brereton reign. So far, she’s buying what Downey and Curtin are selling.
“I’ve seen a couple of coaching regimes and I think the main difference I see here is the energy,” Wurlitzer said. “There is a positive energy around this team, and a willingness to fail and to learn from our mistakes, and to just give it our all, no matter what happens, because we feel loved and supported. I think that is the most important change I’ve seen so far.”
According to Peyton Dion — a sophomore midfielder from Nampa — Downey, 35, and Curtin, 32, complement each other’s coaching styles. “We have Dustin and Jack and they are complete opposites, truly,” Dion said. “The thing they have in common is they care a ton about our program, about soccer, about all of us, a lot. Dustin is a lot more Xs and Os type – tactical – and Jack is a lot more emotional. I love to go to Jack with anything mental… They both know soccer and they are taking us in the right direction.”
Downey believes Pond and Wurlitzer, in particular, have the talent to lead the Bengals out of the depths. Pond, a sophomore forward from Boise, has improved significantly since spring, Downey said. “She’s been lights out on the field in training,” the coach said. “She’s been engaged and vocal in our team meetings, she’s engaged and focused on the field, she’s pushing others, she’s hard on herself to want to be the best, so I think if she can continue this trajectory, she’ll be a handful come Big Sky Conference.”
Downey believes Wurlitzer will benefit from her four years of experience in the Big Sky, even though they’ve been tough seasons. “I think you’re going to see her put her body on the line and pick up the team when they need to be picked up,” Downey said. “And in return, the team is going to do that for her.”
The upcoming exhibition games – including two at home Aug. 13 against Salt Lake Community College and Aug. 15 with Northwest Nazarene – will start answering questions for Downey and Curtin about who the other significant contributors will be for the Bengals. One key question is who will get the call in goal. Right now it’s between Kylee Atkins, a graduate student transfer from College of Idaho, and a pair of sophomores from Meridian: Chelsea Radicia and Kelsey Jargstorf. All three will get playing time in the exhibitions.
As he begins his first season at ISU, Downey considers what would qualify as a success. “Mediocrity is not acceptable,” Downey said. “Just my career growing up, a small kid from a small town in Kentucky, I’ve experienced a lot of great things, and I’ve always had this underdog mentality in me. I’m trying to instill that in them. So success, one, is improving in all facets….But ultimately, I’d like to see us in the conference tournament. I think that would be a great start and a great leap for the program.”
As far as Dion and Wurlitzer are concerned, getting to the conference tournament would only be the beginning. “I think for us, it’s completely do-able to win the Big Sky,” Dion said. “I think we can win the tournament. I think we can make it to the NCAA, I truly believe it.”
Ditto, says Wurlitzer about her final season as a Bengal. “I don’t think we can settle for anything less,” she said. We don’t have time.”