BOZEMAN, Mont. — For the first three months of this season, Idaho State had to play lineups that resembled The Office without Michael Scott. The Bengals were good, but not what they could be. Some players went down with sickness. Others missed time with injuries. Right when one would come back, another would go down, a disastrous cycle that threatened to derail things for the Bengals, who were picked to win the conference.
Idaho State found ways to win, though. Role players became starters. Others came back earlier than expected. Shorthanded for so long, the Bengals kept plugging holes with players who grew into their roles, surging to the top of the conference behind lineups that were never full strength.
What ISU couldn’t prepare for is losing three players in half a minute. When Idaho State reviews the film of its 73-68 loss to Montana State Thursday night, the Bengals will cringe when they watch three starters foul out in a span of 29 seconds, playing the final three minutes of the game without Ellie Smith, Montana Oltrogge and Callie Bourne — all players who started the game.
“I think that’s the big story of this game,” Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski said. “When those three people foul out, we just are really inexperienced, in terms of defending the post. Maybe you could put someone out there who could at least physically match up, but they’re just not ready offensively to be on the same page with the rest of the group. That makes it hard.”
For Idaho State (13-8, 9-3 Big Sky), which battled back from a 15-point deficit and turned it into a four-point lead in the third frame, the worst part wasn’t even that. It was this: Montana State made 11 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter. For the game, the Bobcats connected on 27 of 32 foul shots. For most of the game, Idaho State played scintillating defense — Montana State shot just 36% from the field — but it didn’t matter when the Bobcats were lining up for shots the Bengals couldn’t defend.
So in the final three minutes, Idaho State played the following lineup: Diaba Konate, Dora Goles, Estefi Ors, Tomekia Whitman and Finley Garnett, the last of whom logged just 11 minutes. The other four are seasoned veterans, but they’re also all guards, topping out in height at Ors’ 5-foot-10.
That wasn’t the problem when Montana State iced the game though. Sobolewski attributed it to any number of things: Fatigue, mental lapses, a loud arena, maybe something else entirely. But the Bengals, who were moments removed from watching three starters head to the bench for the rest of the game, turned into spectators for the moment.
Here’s what happened: Montana State guard Darian White, widely regarded as one of the best players in the conference, is lethal off the dribble. But she isn’t much of a long-range shooter, entering this game at 26% from distance. So for the game, Idaho State felt comfortable letting her chuck away from the perimeter, where she misfired on her first two attempts.
Then, with Montana State up three with 16 seconds left, she wound up for her third. Whitman, the closest defender, let her take it. So White dribbled to the line, took a hop step, and unfurled the dagger. When it fell through the net, the Bobcats took a six-point lead, leaving the Bengals to play a hopeless game of catch-up.
“Late in the game, fatigue kinda played a part in that. We just weren’t matched up the way we should have been,” Sobolewski said. “We didn’t defend that situation like we should have. I don’t know if it’s the atmosphere or fatigue or whatever, but…she typically does not hit a shot like that, off the dribble. She can hit a 3, but not normally does she hit 3s off the dribble.”
So, it stands to reason, was it the Bengals’ plan to leave her so open for that shot?
“No, I think late in the game, anyone can hit one,” Sobolewski said. “You gotta guard everything. But she is so ferocious going to the basket. It makes you a little paranoid.”
The Bengals paid for their paranoia dearly, to be sure, but they only felt that way because they made it a game. In the second quarter, Montana State seized a 15-point lead, splashing triple after triple, capitalizing on a few Idaho State turnovers. It wasn’t over, but the Bobcats tightened their vice grip.
In the third frame, the Bobcats loosened their grasp. Idaho State turned turnovers into easy baskets. Ors, who totaled 11 points, hit both of her triples in the third. By the middle of the quarter, the Bengals had reeled off a 22-3 run, and you might never have guessed they trailed earlier.
“We were hitting shots. We had great energy,” Sobolewski said. “At that time, we had really picked up our defense in the second half. Defensively, we were so much better.”
That’s the thing about Idaho State’s comeback, though: The Bengals produced a sterling rally, but their biggest lead was four, leaving the door open for the Bobcats.
Idaho State has a day off before the team visits Montana on Saturday, but either way, the Bengals remain in the thick of the Big Sky. With this loss, ISU slides to third in the standings, closely behind Southern Utah and Montana State.
That stings for Idaho State, but for a team that went to the NCAA Tournament last season, this year has always been about getting back there, about winning the conference tournament. The Bengals can still do that. They’ll just need to have their starters in the game.