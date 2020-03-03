POCATELLO — With two games left in the regular season, the Idaho State women's basketball team is on the cusp of clinching a first-round bye in the Big Sky Conference tournament.
The Bengals (16-11, 12-6 Big Sky) have their sights set higher than that, but with the season in its stretch run, is this the time when ISU's inexperience becomes an issue once again?
"We're just trying to stay loose about it, stay positive," Idaho State head coach Seton Sobolewski said. "Keep that underdog mentality. ... I think we've kind of embraced that."
Only three current Bengals — Callie Bourne, Delaney Moore and Montana Oltrogge — played in ISU's last Big Sky tournament game, a 67-65 loss to Eastern Washington last year, and all three came off the bench.
Two played in ISU's last conference tournament win, a 113-109 overtime classic over Weber State in 2018 — Moore and Dora Goles.
That's about the sum total of players who have played in important late-season games for the Bengals, and even before the conference tournament, Idaho State has two of those games this week to close the regular season.
ISU is third in the conference standings and locks up a first-round tournament bye with one win or one loss by sixth-place Southern Utah, among other scenarios.
"I just think we need to keep playing the way we have been, playing loose and having fun out there," Bourne said. "We're doing pretty well, so we don't need to change what we're doing right now, just stick to our game plan and have fun."
ISU, which has won eight out of nine games, hosts Eastern Washington on Wednesday and Idaho on Friday at Reed Gym. Aside from a bye, the Bengals have a great deal to play for — they need to win both games to be assured of a top-three seed for the conference tourney in Boise.
That's important because it will keep the Bengals out of the 4-5 game in the second round and allow them to avoid top seed and clear best team Montana State until the championship game.
There are other considerations as well.
"It helps to finish on a high note," Sobolewski said. "I think it's better to do it that way, to have a couple wins going into Boise. ... You want to do well going into the conference tournament. You don't want to be upset and doubting yourself. Win or lose, you want to at least play well, and that's what's going to be important for us."
At first glance, the Bengals appear to have one guaranteed win left against Eastern Washington. After making it to the Big Sky championship game a year ago, the Eagles are 4-23 in 2019-20, including 3-15 in conference play.
But Wendy Schuller's team has turned things around — relatively — from the early part of the season. EWU won back-to-back games a few weeks ago before losing its last three — but those losses were by five, three and six points, respectively.
"They were blown out a lot in the middle of the conference season," Sobolewski said. "Then all of a sudden, these last couple weeks, they've been playing people close. ... They've been playing a lot better lately. They shoot the ball really well."
The Eagles don't have many strengths, but they have made the second-most 3-pointers in the Big Sky this season by shooting a high volume at a respectable percentage of 33.6%.
Sophomore center Bella Cravens is the Eagles' leading scorer at 10.2 points per game and, after Sacramento State star Kennedy Nicholas' injury, has taken over the top spot on the conference leaderboards with 8.6 rebounds per game.
Another EWU sophomore, Jessica McDowell-White, leads the Big Sky with 5.5 assists per game.
Idaho State beat the Eagles 67-47 in Cheney, Washington, on Dec. 30.
The big showdown for Idaho State comes in the Bengals' regular-season finale against rival Idaho.
The Vandals (18-9) are the only Big Sky team to beat Montana State this season, currently sit second in the conference at 13-5 — one game ahead of 12-6 Idaho State — and beat the Bengals 62-56 in Moscow on Dec. 28 in both teams' conference opener.
"We've been looking forward to it for a while, because I think we need to make up for the last time that we played them," Bourne said. "We didn't play the greatest basketball (in the first game), so I think we really want to show them."
The two teams have incredibly similar statistical profiles, and it might be a defensive game Friday at Reed Gym. Idaho is first and ISU is second in both scoring defense and opponent field-goal percentage in the Big Sky.
Both are in the middle of the pack in scoring offense, with Idaho State seventh in points per game and Idaho eighth, and the Bengals are second in the conference in scoring margin with the Vandals third.
"We have to play harder, play a little bit better defense," Sobolewski said. "We had a horrible first half up there (in the first Idaho game). ... We put ourselves back in it, but we couldn't hit any open shots. We were overthinking a little too much. But there's been so much water under the bridge since then. We're a different team."
Despite losing record-setting guards Mikayla Ferenz and Taylor Pierce from last season's team, the Vandals do not lack for star power.
Sophomore point guard Gina Marxen — the reigning Big Sky Freshman of the Year — is averaging 14 points per game, fourth in the conference. She's leading the conference in 3-pointers per game (3.1), assist-to-turnover ratio (2.4) and minutes per game (37.8).
Vandals freshman Beyonce Bea is one of the leading candidates to take Marxen's Freshman of the Year award this time around. She's averaging 12.7 ppg (eighth in the Big Sky) and 5.9 rebounds (13th).
The Vandals also have a one-two post punch with the Klinker sisters, Lizzy and Natalie, who are both top-10 in the conference in rebounds per game.
Lizzy Klinker is Idaho's third-leading scorer behind Marxen and Bea, but is 12th in the conference with 12.4 ppg.
Whitman Update
Sobolewski confirmed Monday that freshman guard Tomekia Whitman, who started 13 consecutive games for the Bengals in the middle of the season, will not return for the conference tournament.
Whitman suffered a right foot injury sometime after Idaho State's game against Southern Utah on Feb. 1 and hasn't played since.
"It's just not a good situation to bring her back," Sobolewski said. "Even if she were to be able to get cleared, she's out of shape, so she runs the risk of a potentially more serious injury. ... I think we're going to have to shut her down until next year."
Estefania Ors, ISU's other injured player, has been walking around better recently after tearing her PCL in early December, but Sobolewski said Monday that it will likely be six more weeks until she's cleared for running.