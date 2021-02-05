POCATELLO — Dora Goles' 24 points led a hot-shooting effort from the Idaho State Bengals as they easily handled Division II Northwest Nazarene, 91-50, Friday at Reed Gym.
The 91 points was a season-high for the Bengals, who moved to 14-1 overall.
Diaba Konate added 15 points and eight assists, and Carsyn Boswell scored a career-high 14 for ISU, which shot 57% from the field and 48% from 3 to help offset 23 turnovers.
Starting guard Estefania Ors and key reserve Montana Oltrogge missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Head coach Seton Sobolewski said it's not a given that the pair will be cleared for next week's crucial games against Idaho.
Tomekia Whitman, starting in Ors' place, had a season-high 12 points for the Bengals.
This story will be updated.