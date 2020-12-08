Dora Goles spent the entire second quarter on the bench for Idaho State with two fouls.
When she came back in, the senior guard wasted no time.
Goles made two 3-pointers within a minute of each other shortly after halftime to bury a poor-shooting first half for ISU and send the Bengals on their way to a statement win over a Power 5 team, 65-50 over Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, on Tuesday.
“I’m just really happy for the players,” Idaho State head coach Seton Sobolewski said. “We talk a lot about building memories out of your college basketball experience, and beating a Power 5 team on the road is a pretty lasting memory.”
The 3-pointers opened a personal 8-0 run for Goles and lit a powder keg under Idaho State as the Bengals (2-1), who shot 0 of 8 on 3-pointers in the first half and trailed 24-22 at halftime, made 7 of 9 3s and outscored the Wildcats 29-8 in the third quarter.
Goles added another 3 later in the quarter, Montana Oltrogge made three of her own and Estefania Ors also made one in ISU’s third-quarter shooting barrage.
“It’s fun. You see us do that in other games, and I’ve seen it in practice, where you get on a roll and you just can’t miss anything, but I really appreciate the timing of it all,” Sobolewski said. “Third quarter, in a tough game, to get hot like that, it’s fun. The bench was super energetic and jumping all over the place, it was just a fun experience.”
The win was Idaho State’s first over a Power 5 team since a 79-59 victory over Washington on Nov. 12, 2017.
The Bengals have also beaten Wisconsin and Utah under Sobolewski.
Idaho State got a pregame boost when it was announced that Ayoka Lee, Kansas State’s All-American center, would sit out with a sprained ankle.
That evened out the matchups inside. Idaho State ended up matching Kansas State’s 40 rebounds, even though Lee’s replacement, 6-foot-7 Taylor Lauterbach, grabbed 16 boards.
“Our approach didn’t really change much (with Lee out),” Sobolewski said. “We still would have helped a lot to the post, we still would have double-teamed the post and tried to force them to take more outside shots.”
The first half was a slog for both teams. Kansas State’s Christianna Carr made three 3s in the first half, but after an Oltrogge layup with five minutes, 15 seconds to go until halftime, neither team scored again before the break.
With Goles on the bench, the Bengals shot 4 of 17 (23.5%) in the second quarter.
It was completely different in the third. Ellie Smith capped the huge Idaho State run at the buzzer with a short jumper.
Kansas State (2-2) made an attempt at a comeback early in the fourth, helped by two more 3s by Carr, who had a game-high 24 points. The Wildcats trimmed the lead to seven, but Ors responded with a 3-pointer and then grabbed an offensive rebound on a missed ISU free throw, getting the Bengals another possession that eventually ended with a Callie Bourne layup and a 12-point lead.
“That was really big that (Ors) hit that shot,” Sobolewski said. “She also had a play where we had a turnover and Kansas State tried to throw a long pass and she stole it, so we got the ball right back. She didn’t shoot her best today, but having someone with that level of experience is extremely valuable, someone who can stay cool under pressure.”
Goles hit the dagger a few minutes later — a 3-pointer, of course — to push the lead to 15. After missing all eight 3-point attempts in the first half, Idaho State was 10 of 16 from behind the line in the second half.
Goles finished with 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting to go along with three rebounds and three assists, picking up just one foul after the two in the first quarter that caused her to sit.
Oltrogge and Ors finished with 11 points apiece for the Bengals, and Bourne had eight and 12 rebounds.
Idaho State hosts Northern Colorado next Monday and Wednesday to start Big Sky Conference play.
IDAHO STATE 65, KANSAS STATE 50
Idaho State 14 8 29 14 — 65
Kansas State 17 7 8 18 — 50
Idaho State — Goles 18, Ors 11, Oltrogge 11, Bourne 8, Smith 8, Moore 5, Konate 4.
Kansas State — Carr 24, Ranke 7, Ebert 6, Goodson 5, Lauterbach 4, Ray 2, Macke 2.