POCATELLO — For months, the Idaho State women's basketball team dodged all the hazards that came with the COVID-19 pandemic, the million ways that things could go wrong.
They masked. They distanced. They followed protocols. Head coach Seton Sobolewski asked his daughters to stop playing school sports for a while — anything to lessen the chance that COVID-19 could affect their season.
And for a while, it worked.
Sure, they had games canceled — multiple times in the non-conference schedule, then for the first time in Big Sky Conference play last week against Southern Utah. But all the emails announcing the cancellations made the same point — the problem was with the other team, not ISU.
And so, through December, through January, into the very beginning of February, the Bengals tiptoed through the minefield that was tripping up so many other programs. The ISU men's basketball team had multiple bouts with COVID in the same time frame, but the women kept playing.
"We've been doing a great job, and it's really hard to just constantly isolate yourself," Sobolewski said. "The girls are doing a great job of staying away, doing the right things. ... But it's really hard, and if you just keep testing negative, like we have been, after a while maybe you lose a little bit of respect for the situation and you let your guard down. It's a big struggle, but I'm very proud of how we're handling it."
Call it discipline, or luck — or probably quite a bit of both — but whatever it was, ISU's streak finally came to an end on Friday, when starting guard Estefania Ors and key reserve Montana Oltrogge missed the Bengals' 91-50 win over Division II Northwest Nazarene due to COVID-19 protocols.
Their absences didn't do much to hurt ISU against the overwhelmed Nighthawks, but Sobolewski was uncertain postgame about whether they'd be back for next week's rivalry games against Idaho. The Vandals are currently second behind ISU in the Big Sky standings.
"All I can say is, it's precautionary and they're following COVID guidelines," Sobolewski said. "Hopefully they're back next week. We'll see. It's not a definite."
Current CDC and NCAA regulations state that athletes who have been in close contact with a known positive case can resume competition in as soon as seven days if they test negative and display no symptoms.
It's unclear if Ors and Oltrogge tested positive themselves or merely came in close contact with a positive case, although the fact that the rest of the team was still able to play on Friday indicates the latter. It's also unknown when that contact might have happened and, therefore, when they might be able to return.
Ors is averaging 9.6 points per game, fourth on the team, and 5.5 rebounds per game. She leads the Bengals in 3-point percentage at 42.6%, and broke Andrea Lightfoot's school record for 3-pointers made in ISU's win over Grand Canyon last week.
Oltrogge, the first guard off ISU's bench, is averaging 6.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game.
Tomekia Whitman made her first start of the year in Ors' place on Friday, scoring a season-high 12 points as Idaho State steamrolled Northwest Nazarene.
The Bengals opened the game on a 15-0 run and were doubling up the visitors at halftime, 44-22, before finishing with a new season high in points scored.
Dora Goles led ISU with 24 points, making 5 of 9 3-pointers. Diaba Konate finished with 15 points, with nine coming from the free-throw line, adding a career-high eight assists.
Carsyn Boswell, helping fill Oltrogge's role as bench scorer, had a career-high 14 points.
Idaho State struggled with turnovers, committing 23, but forced 28.
The Bengals are now 14-1, extending the best start in program history. Their next game is at Idaho on Thursday.
IDAHO STATE 91, NORTHWEST NAZARENE 50
Northwest Nazarene 12 10 13 15 — 50
Idaho State 25 19 18 29 — 91
Northwest Nazarene — Thabach 10, Eubanks 9, Thurman 8, Jenkins 6, Hanson 5, Knishka 5, Sampson 5, Pinson 2.
Idaho State — Goles 24, Konate 15, Boswell 14, Whitman 12, Moore 8, Smith 6, Bourne 4, Bevao 3, Sweeney 3, Garnett 2.