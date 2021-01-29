The Idaho State Bengals turned the ball over 24 times against Grand Canyon on Friday. They shot just over 50% from the free-throw line (16 of 30) and were outscored on second-chance points.
One can almost hear the postgame press conference lines that are sure to come after a performance like that.
Well, the coach says, shaking his head, when you turn the ball over, don't rebound and don't make free throws, it's tough to win.
But on Friday, Idaho State coach Seton Sobolewski was smiling ruefully instead after his team overcame those cardinal sins to run their winning streak to 12 games with a 62-54 win over Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.
In fact, it was even more of a celebratory occasion than usual for the Bengals. Sitting next to Sobolewski for postgame interviews was ISU guard Estefania Ors, whose lone 3-pointer of the game in the second quarter gave her the all-time ISU record for 3s made in a career.
It was Ors' 183rd triple, one more than Andrea Lightfoot made in her three years at ISU.
"Making a record is really nice," Ors said. "It's like, the work of all my years at ISU, so I'm pretty happy."
The real story of the game, though, was ISU's defense. It's important to note here that Sobolewski measures the Bengals' effectiveness on defense by looking at opponents' field-goal percentage, which sounds like a weird metric to use.
Why look at something that can be determined just as much — maybe more — by the other team's performance as by your own?
But to Sobolewski, a low number in that category means the Bengals are executing their defense correctly.
ISU doesn't quite run the pack-line man-to-man that Tony Bennett made famous at Virginia — they switch more screens, for one thing — but the principles are close to the same. The Bengals sag off, try to get in the way of drives and make it difficult to get in the paint — all while recovering to outside shooters.
"We don't play exactly like the Virginia men, but it's kind of similar," Sobolewski said. "We have a base system, we try to take away high-percentage shots. We try to contest everything and we try to play individual tendencies really well. That's our style, and it has been for forever."
If everything works out the way it's supposed to, opposing teams are shooting layups with a help defender sliding over, and 3-pointers with a long arm in their face after a hard closeout, making the two most valuable shots in the game a difficult proposition.
Sobolewski wants to see that difficulty reflected in the Bengals' defensive field-goal percentage because it tells him that ISU is executing correctly, and on Friday, Grand Canyon shot 36.2% from the field and 9.5% (2 of 21) from behind the 3-point line.
"They shot a really low percentage, they had to use a lot of clock, they couldn't get a lot of possessions because of the defense," Sobolewski said. "Our communication (on defense) was at a very high level, and that's from our preparation, film sessions, scouting reports. (Assistant coach) Travis (Brewster) did a great job of helping get us prepared for this game."
Coming into the game against Grand Canyon, ISU was holding opponents to an even 60 points a game, best in the Big Sky by over four points. The Bengals' defensive field-goal percentage was 35.3%, best in the conference by nearly two percentage points.
And when their offense is struggling, that defense is always there, packing the paint, switching flawlessly, closing out on shooters. It's their ace in the hole.
So when ISU didn't make a field goal for the entire fourth quarter — in fact, scored just one point over the first six minutes, 54 seconds of the period, missing seven out of eight free throws during that time as GCU cut a 20-point lead to six — the Bengals didn't panic.
Instead, they went to the one thing they can rely on, holding Grand Canyon scoreless for three-and-a-half minutes late in the fourth quarter, enough to resuscitate their offense, push the lead back to 10 and close out the game.
And that's how to win a game with 24 turnovers and 50% free-throw shooting.
"We might turn over the ball, but we know that, on defense, we're going to get it back," Ors said.
"I'm very proud of our team, because they held true to our identity, and that's defense and rebounding," Sobolewski added. "Even when we made our mistakes, we did a good job on the defensive end."
Diaba Konate led ISU with 12 points, and her four steals helped partially offset seven turnovers. Callie Bourne had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists before fouling out late, and Dora Goles added 10, breaking the Bengals' late streak of free-throw futility by going 4 of 4 from the charity stripe down the stretch.
Idaho State hosts Northwest Nazarene on Feb. 5.
IDAHO STATE 62, GRAND CANYON 54
Idaho State 12 21 19 10 — 62
Grand Canyon 12 7 15 20 — 54
Idaho State — Konate 12, Bourne 11, Goles 10, Smith 9, Moore 6, Ors 5, Oltrogge 5, Whitman 4.
Grand Canyon — Tiarra Brown 13, Caldwell 12, Jackson 7, Scott 6, Tianna Brown 5, Balague 4, Piera 3, Rowell 2, Varis 2.