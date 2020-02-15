POCATELLO — The Idaho State Bengals didn't need fancy adjustments or big, momentum-shifting plays down the stretch to bounce back against Montana.
They just needed Dora Goles, who scored 29 of the Bengals' 45 points in the second half on a dazzling display of shotmaking to put herself in the ISU record book and lead her team to a 72-59 win over the Lady Griz on Saturday at Reed Gym.
"I knew we had to win, and I knew I had to come and be ready for this game," Goles said. "I was just ready to do whatever we had to do to win."
Goles finished with 36 points for the game, the most scored by a Big Sky Conference women's player this season and two away from the all-time ISU record of 38 set by Andrea Lightfoot in a 2005 game against Idaho.
She made 10 of 17 field goals, including 5 of 8 3-pointers, and 11 of 12 free throws.
The win meant ISU swept Montana (14-10, 9-6 Big Sky) in the regular season for the first time since 2012 and the third time in school history, and gave the Bengals (13-11, 9-6 Big Sky) a needed recovery from their worst conference loss of the season, a 74-55 setback against Montana State on Thursday.
"I'm happy, not so much about the history, but bouncing back after Thursday," ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said. "Just playing with better effort than Thursday and executing a little better."
The Bengals led 27-20 at halftime after holding Montana to 20.6% shooting in a strong defensive first half from both teams.
Goles finished the first half with seven points, but gave a preview of the fireworks to come when she scored ISU's final five points of the second quarter on two free throws and a 3.
It was Montana that came out of the break hotter, scoring the first six points to close to 27-26 before Goles drove for a lefty layup to snap the streak.
After Montana made two free throws to cut it to one again, Goles hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions, with the two shots coming 36 seconds apart.
"She's really developed her outside shooting and her confidence has really built," Sobolewski said. "She got left open a second time and hit the shot. Those were during a real timely point in the game."
She would need more heroics later. After the teams traded buckets — with a Montana Oltrogge layup with 5:25 left in the third quarter marking the first ISU points scored by someone other than Goles since the 3:21 mark of the second — Montana went on an 8-0 run to take a 38-37 lead.
It was UM's first lead since 3-2, and it kicked off a wild finish to the third quarter.
An Ellie Smith jumper for Idaho State was answered by a 3-pointer by Emma Stockholm, who led Montana with 20 points.
Goles, not just a shooter, responded by driving right and getting a baseline floater to fall while being fouled to put ISU back up 42-41.
The quarter ended with two Montana layups sandwiched around a Goles 3, sending the game to the fourth tied at 45.
Goles scored 14 of Idaho State's 18 points in the third quarter — matching by herself the most points ISU scored in a quarter in the first half.
The score didn't stay tied for long in the fourth quarter. Diaba Konate made 1 of 2 free throws to give ISU the lead back, Callie Bourne scored inside, and Goles stole a pass and went coast-to-coast for an and-1 to give the Bengals a 51-45 lead less than two minutes into the final period.
After giving up 25 points in the third quarter, ISU tightened up on defense again in the fourth, doubling UM's post players on every catch.
"Every time we play Montana, that's what we've stressed," Sobolewski said. "They go inside, they rebound the ball really well. ... Once we knew, yeah, they're going to go in there, let's start double-teaming it. They were hurting us so bad in there, we had to figure something out."
Goles somehow found a hole in UM's zone and knocked down her fifth 3-pointer of the game to make it 58-50 with 4:48 left, setting a new career-high of 27 points in the process.
With under three minutes to go, Oltrogge and Goles combined to punch nails in the coffin, the former with a bank 3-pointer and the latter with another steal and coast-to-coast layup.
Goles made 7 of 8 free throws in garbage time to make a run at Lightfoot's record.
"My team hyped me up a lot, they hyped me up more than I'm feeling it," Goles said. "Maybe when I go home and watch the highlights I'll feel it a little bit more."
The win dragged Idaho State up into a tie with Montana for fourth place in the Big Sky standings, and gave the Bengals a potentially crucial tiebreaker over the Lady Griz.
Bourne added 10 points for ISU, and Oltrogge finished with seven and a game- and career-high 11 rebounds.
"We're happy to see that," Sobolewski said. "(Oltrogge's) not putting her own individual value on how well she shoots the ball. ... She's learning and growing."
Idaho State held Montana to 32.3% shooting and 17.6% from the 3-point line, which helped negate UM's 15 offensive rebounds.
Up next: Idaho State hosts last-place Weber State on Thursday at 7 p.m.
IDAHO STATE 72, MONTANA 59
Montana 11 9 25 14 — 59
Idaho State 13 14 18 27 — 72
Montana — Anderson 15, Johnston 3, Schoening 12, Stockholm 20, Harrington 4, Frohlich 1, Pickens 4.
Idaho State — Goles 36, Bourne 10, Smith 6, Konate 4, Oltrogge 7, Boswell 2, Moore 7.