The Big Sky Conference is extremely geographically dispersed, with schools as far north as Spokane, Washington and as far south as Flagstaff, Arizona; as far east as Greeley, Colorado, and as far west as Portland. With that in mind, conference schools are facing vastly different situations as they try to prepare for the fall semester — and the football season — while taking precautions against the novel coronavirus. Idaho State athletic director Pauline Thiros recently said that everything is currently “all systems go” for Big Sky football in the fall, but that could change in a hurry. With that in mind, the Idaho State Journal is tracking COVID-19 statistics and reopening progress at every school in the conference. Which schools are in coronavirus hotspots, and which are in areas that haven’t been affected yet? Which are in states that are well on the road to reopening, and which are lagging behind? These are the numbers that will determine what Big Sky football looks like in the fall.
All COVID-19 case numbers are from the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center database and are current as of June 2, unless otherwise noted. This story will be updated.
ARIZONA Northern Arizona
Coconino County
1,155 confirmed cases (fifth in the state, 808.52 per 100k), 81 deaths
Arizona’s stay-at-home order expired on May 15. NAU has not yet opened campus facilities for voluntary workouts, according to Arizona Daily Sun sports editor Lance Hartzler. Organized youth sports and activities are currently allowed in the state under physical distancing guidelines, although Hartzler said that leagues in Flagstaff have not yet resumed playing.
CALIFORNIA Cal Poly
San Luis Obispo County
271 confirmed cases (26th in the state, 95.42 per 100k), 1 death
Sacramento State
Sacramento County
1,429 confirmed cases (16th in the state, 92.73 per 100k), 58 deaths
UC Davis
Yolo County
211 confirmed cases (25th in the state, 95.73 per 100k), 24 deaths
California is one of several states that adopted a regional reopening plan. Currently, the state is in Stage 2 of its reopening plan, which allows some retail, manufacturing and offices to reopen, but some counties that hit benchmarks in case metrics and preparedness are moving through that stage faster. Currently, all three counties that have Big Sky schools have hit those marks, allowing them to also reopen dine-in restaurants, among other things. Both Cal Poly and Sacramento State are members of the California State University system, which has said that classes will be almost entirely virtual in the fall, with few students allowed on campus. UC Davis is part of the University of California system, and is currently proposing a hybrid option in which students will be allowed to take classes online in the fall if they choose, according to the Yolo County Enterprise.
COLORADO Northern Colorado
Weld County
2,501 confirmed cases (fourth in the state, 797 per 100k), 132 deaths
Colorado’s stay-at-home order expired on April 26, and the state is now under a “safer-at-home” mandate, with essential businesses fully open and non-essential businesses operating under some restrictions. For example, Colorado allowed in-person dining (with 50% capacity) to open on June 27 and summer day camps to open on June 1. Team sports are still banned.
IDAHO Idaho
Latah County
7 confirmed cases (23rd in the state, 17.44 per 100k), 0 deaths
Idaho State
Bannock County
28 confirmed cases (15th in the state, 32.13 per 100k), 1 death
Idaho entered Stage 3 of its reopening plan on May 30, which allowed gatherings of up to 50 people and removed the self-quarantine requirement for people coming back into the state. Idaho State opened athletic facilities for voluntary workouts on June 1. Idaho has not yet reopened athletic facilities for voluntary workouts, but is hoping to have a plan to do so by June 5, according to Colton Clark of the Lewiston Tribune. The state is currently scheduled to enter Stage 4 of reopening, which would allow gatherings of more than 50 people if physical distancing protocols are followed, on June 13. The plan for Stage 4 on the Idaho government website specifically addresses sporting venues, saying they can operate “under limited physical distancing protocols.” American Legion baseball teams in the Southeast part of the state are planning to open their seasons on or around that June 13 date, with fans encouraged to practice social distancing in the stands.
MONTANA Montana
Missoula County
40 confirmed cases (third in the state, 33.67 per 100k), 1 death
Montana State
Gallatin County
153 confirmed cases (most in the state, 136.76 per 100k), 1 death
Montana moved into Phase 2 of its reopening on June 1. Similarly to Idaho, that allowed gatherings of up to 50 people and ended the travel quarantine order. Montana’s Phase 2 also allows for gatherings of more than 50 people if appropriate physical distancing is maintained. According to the Missoulian and the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, both Montana and Montana State opened athletic facilities for voluntary workouts on June 1. Montana American Legion teams began play on May 21 with fans in the stands encouraged to abide by social distancing restrictions, becoming one of the first sports leagues in the country to return to competition.
OREGON Portland State
Multnomah County
1,171 confirmed cases (most in the state, 144.23 per 100k), 59 deaths
Oregon, like California, is doing a regional reopening plan. Multnomah County, the most populous county in the state and the one with the highest number of coronavirus cases, is currently the only county in the state that has not moved into Phase 1 of reopening, although the state did relax some baseline restrictions on retail in the Portland area on May 15. The Chronicle of Higher Education’s tracker says that Portland State is “waiting to decide” if it will have in-person classes in the fall.
UTAH Southern Utah
Iron County
92 confirmed cases
Weber State
Weber County
293 confirmed cases
Utah never went under a stay-at-home order but did institute several restrictions similar to other states. Many of those restrictions were lifted on May 15 as the state moved to the next phase of its reopening plan. Weber State began opening facilities for student-athletes in early June, according to KSL Sports. The Johns Hopkins database doesn’t have accurate numbers for Iron and Weber Counties, saying that neither had any confirmed cases, so data from local health departments was used instead.
WASHINGTON Eastern Washington
Spokane County
612 confirmed cases (sixth in the state, 118.92 per 100k), 34 deaths
Washington, like California and Oregon, is employing a tiered reopening plan that allows some counties to move faster than others. Spokane County is one of 27 counties that has moved on to Phase 2, which has allowed most retail and in-person dining to re-open. To move on to Phase 3, which will allow “professional sports without audience participation,” the county must hit benchmarks based on the number of cases, test capacity and ICU bed capacity. Currently, Spokane County is meeting goals in two of five categories. Eastern Washington has not yet set a date to start opening facilities for voluntary workouts, according to a May 28 article by Ryan Collingwood at the Spokesman-Review. Eastern Washington announced May 5 that it was planning to have mostly online classes in the fall, although students can still choose to live on campus.