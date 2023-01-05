I suspect that most football fans were stunned and shaken, at least for a time, by the on-field collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during Monday night’s nationally-televised football game. Certainly Hamlin’s teammates and the players from the opposing Cincinnati Bengals were impacted. Many were seen crying and praying on the field, while medical professionals worked feverishly to resuscitate Hamlin.
While Hamlin’s collapse is believed to be caused by a very rare set of circumstances, it made me wonder what would happen if a similar incident occurred during a local college or high school game, where there aren’t nearly as many medical resources available as there are at National Football League games. So I reached out to Dr. Ken Newhouse, chief medical officer for Bingham Health Care. Newhouse had served as a team physician for Idaho State athletics for 30 years, until just this week when Portneuf Medical Center signed on to take over that role.
I asked Newhouse, a board-certified orthopedic surgeon who also has a certificate of added qualifications in sports medicine, what is the most important thing a team doctor can do to prepare for a situation like Hamlin’s. Not surprisingly, he responded that it’s not all about the physician.
“I think the best, most straight-forward answer is teamwork, preparedness and practice,” Newhouse said. “And I think you saw that in spades Monday night… You have to hope for the best and prepare for the worst. You’ve got to have a good working relationship with your trainers. You need to make sure you have (equipment) to take care of your patients – little things, like being able to get face masks off, back boards to be able to move players on and off the field. And then, of course, you need a good working relationship with EMS (emergency medical services), especially as it pertains to football. It’s not a one-person job in any way, shape or form. It’s definitely a medical team effort.”
While there hasn’t been a great deal of detail released about Hamlin’s injury, it has been widely speculated in the media that Hamlin was a victim of commotio cordis, which Newhouse likens to “being hit by lightning. It’s just wrong place, wrong time. I mean you have to get hit just the right way, while the heart is in a certain part of its contraction… and everything has to line up perfectly for it to happen.”
If Hamlin was indeed a victim of commotio cordis, he was likely no more susceptible to it than any other player would be, Newhouse said. There’s nothing medical staff can do to protect players against this rare occurrence. “It’s just one of those things that happens,” Newhouse said.
That’s in contrast with pre-existing heart conditions like hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, a heart muscle disorder that killed Loyola Marymount basketball start Hank Gathers in a game in March 1990. Largely as a result of Gathers’ death and that of other prominent athletes, the NCAA and most professional leagues now require athletes to get EKGs and heart exams at least every two years to determine if they might be pre-disposed to certain cardiac issues.
Newhouse said he’s never had to deal with a cardiac arrest on an athletic field, but he’s seen plenty of nasty concussions, long-bone fractures, and knee and shoulder injuries. None of those, however, will compare with the day in 1996 when he saw Idaho State cornerback Marcus Jackson suffer a broken vertebrae that left him paralyzed.
“The worst injury I’ve ever seen – that’s very easy,” Newhouse said. “That’s Marcus Jackson. Everything else pales by comparison.”
Newhouse was standing on the sidelines with his then-two-year-old son on his shoulders, about 10 feet away from the collision between Jackson and a Western Montana running back that would snap back Jackson’s head and break his neck. Newhouse handed his son off to someone and ran on to the field along with Dr. Mick Mickelson, another team doctor.
“Dr. Mickelson and I knew almost instantly what had happened,” Newhouse said, “and it almost makes you throw up. It’s such a visceral reaction when you see something like that occur.”
Newhouse said the doctor’s responsibility in a case like Jackson’s was to make sure he was breathing, keep him still, get him on a backboard and to the emergency room as soon as possible. All of that was accomplished, but Newhouse knew the difficult road Jackson was going to face.
While in medical school at Yale, Newhouse did his dissertation on the use of particular drugs to treat spinal cord injuries. He knew then, in 1996, that there was little the medical world was going to be able to do for Jackson – and that remains the case today.
“What I would tell you is that spinal cord injury is one of those that things that, in my 30-plus years of medicine, we haven’t made a ton of headway,” Newhouse said. “If you get a bad spinal cord injury right now, there is not a lot of stuff we can do to try to make that better.
“And so, inside my head, I knew that was the case and you just realize that this young man’s life has completely changed forever, and that was heart-wrenching.”
Jackson now lives in his native Colorado and, despite his injuries, graduated from ISU and is now living a productive and giving life.
Aside from the Jackson injury, Newhouse tells another story that captures the nature of being a team physician – even though it’s not one he was directly involved in. He and Mickelson happened to be watching a college football game several years ago when Florida star Percy Harvin went down with an injury. The Florida trainer went out on the field to attend to Harvin, then looked over at the sidelines, waiting for the team doctor to run on the field. In the meantime, the broadcast went to commercial and when it returned Harvin had been carted off the field.
Newhouse knew the Florida team doctor and when he ran into him at meeting some six months later, asked him why it took him so long to get to Harvin on the field. Turns out, the doctor had been summoned to perform CPR on a Gator booster in the stands at the same time as Harvin had gone down. “So he (the team doctor) is like, ‘OK guys, you gotta take care of that (Harvin’s injury), because I can’t stop doing CPR on this guy,’ ‘’ Newhouse said. “And this is kind of how sports medicine goes, it’s like nothing is happening -- or everything is happening.”
I asked Newhouse how he felt as a physician – Hippocratic Oath and all – about sending players out on to the field of battle where they could get seriously injured. He noted that, as an orthopedic surgeon, he sees people get injured in all manner of ways, not just through organized athletics. He says there is no “off-season” for orthopedic injuries – people get injured in car or motorcycle accidents in the summer, and on snow machines and skiing in the winter. Then he gave me an analogy he uses a lot when confronted with that question.
“The example I use is there is a road with two ditches,” he said. “One ditch is where you throw caution to the wind and you go out and do really stupid things without protective equipment on, and I think that’s probably reckless.
“The other ditch, you sit in a room wrapped in bubble wrap, not doing anything, waiting to die,” Newhouse continued. “And so I think we need to live our lives somehow between those two ditches… With respect to football, it’s got known risks and if you go out and play, you understand that. You need to make sure the players are as strong and flexible as they can be before they go out on the field. You want to try to protect them with equipment as much as you can. And then you want to do whatever you can to take care of them when they get injured.”
Spinal injuries aside, Newhouse believes the medical community and sports leagues have made great strides in protecting athletes in the last 30 years. He cites the precautions taken to protect players who have suffered head injuries as an example.
“I think that is something where we still have a long way to go, but that kind of stuff wasn’t even talked about back in 1992,” Newhouse said. “If somebody ‘got their bell rung,’ you just waited until they got better and then stuck them back in again. Now at least there are protocols and things that we can do, there’s even assessment tools.”
At Idaho State, for example, athletes are given baseline cognitive assessments, and if they suffer a head injury, they are held out of competition until they can test normal again on the cognitive assessment.
“So there are a lot of things now that are better than they used to be,” Newhouse said. “Are we ever going to take the potential injury out of the violent game of football? The answer is no, so I think people need to make the decision of how much risk they want to take and whether they want to play or not.”
Brad Bugger has been observing athletics in southeastern Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached at bpbugger@gmail.com.
