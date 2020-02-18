POCATELLO — Seton Sobolewski and his players have all said that the Idaho State women's basketball team is more consistent and confident now than the Bengals were at the beginning of Big Sky Conference play, and the results have borne that out.
After trading wins and losses in January as their Big Sky schedule opened, the Bengals have won five of six.
"I think they've done enough at this point to know that, hey, we can be pretty good when we have our stuff together," ISU head coach Seton Sobolewski said. "I think it's definitely becoming more consistent, especially because of our defense and rebounding."
ISU's two games this week give the Bengals the perfect chance to prove that they're still making strides forward.
Idaho State hosts Weber State on Thursday before traveling to Northern Colorado on Saturday.
On paper, the Bengals shouldn't have a problem with either team.
Weber State, at 1-14, is dead last in the conference. Northern Colorado is hanging around the middle at 7-7, but ISU easily handled the Bears the first time around, winning 59-39 at Reed Gym on Jan. 30.
That puts the Bengals in an interesting position. As clear favorites for a weekend for maybe the first time all season, they're not trying to prove themselves or avenge an earlier loss.
Can they put their heads down and take care of business?
"I'm not super confident that we can get five people on the floor consistently that are ready to play hard and super-confident," Sobolewski said. "We don't have that every game. It filters through different people on the team. ... You can't do it with two people. You can't do it with just three. You have to have the five on the floor at all times that are ready to play."
Weber State, despite its record, might bring challenges. The Wildcats have the worst defense and worst scoring margin in the conference, but nearly upset ISU in the teams' first meeting, leading with under six minutes left before the Bengals finally turned things around to win 65-54.
Liz Graves, at 11.0, and Daryn Hickok, at 10.1, are both averaging over 10 points per game for Weber, and Jadyn Matthews had 17 points against ISU the first time.
Also, some of the Wildcats' few strengths line up well against Idaho State weaknesses.
Per herhoopstats.com, Weber leads the Big Sky in percentage of points scored at the free-throw line. Idaho State is last in the conference — as well as 349th out of 351 teams in the nation — in the mirror stat, percentage of opponent points scored at the free-throw line, meaning Weber shoots a lot of free throws and ISU gives them up.
"I think everyone, them included, has really improved to this point," Sobolewski said. "I'm sure they're in a place where they're itching to get another win. ... They did a good job of staying with it (in the first game). Even when we went on a run early, they didn't hang their heads. They kept battling, they got back into the game."
Northern Colorado, despite the lopsided final score the first go-around, will be a tough opponent.
Bears star Alexis Chapman had an off-night against ISU the first time, shooting 0 for 10 from the field — uncharacteristic for a player who's 10th in the Big Sky with 12.7 points per game.
"I think we did a good job of making some of her shots tough, but she didn't have a great shooting game," Sobolewski said. "She's obviously going to want to play better. Including Chapman, they have some really competitive people on that team."
ISU will also have to deal with UNC's post players, foremost among them the trio of Alisha Davis, Ali Meyer and Bridget Hintz. The Bears roster has more height than just about any other team in the conference, and rank second among Big Sky teams in both offensive and defensive rebounding rate.
Northern Colorado found success early against ISU by forcing switches and then lobbing the ball over guards trying to front the post, mostly to Davis, and the adjustment and counter-adjustment to that tactic could be the deciding factor this time around.
"Some of those lob passes, (Davis) really went upstairs to catch it close to the rim," Sobolewski said. "She's just a fantastic athlete. ... They'll know how they want to attack us and we'd better be ready to adjust. We'll have to look at it. If what they do allows us to not switch, that might be what we have to do."
Goles Reacts to Winning Big Sky Award
ISU guard Dora Goles was named the Big Sky's Player of the Week on Tuesday after averaging 25 points per game in two games over the weekend.
"It wasn't something I was working towards," Goles said. "I was just trying to win, and it came with that."
Goles had the highest-scoring game of any Big Sky player so far this season when she put up 36 points against Montana in an ISU win Saturday.
"She's in a really good place right now and I don't want to mess with it, so I just leave her alone," Sobolewski said. "I'm trying to be smart enough to just let her do her thing, and she's experienced enough to know how to handle these moments."