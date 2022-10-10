Ever since my brother introduced me to the joy and pain of being a sports fan more than half a century ago, I’ve used my fandom to escape for awhile from the challenges of real life. The more different teams I followed, the more opportunities for positive results. It seemed like there was always some team that was doing well and that I could escape with during difficult times.

I gotta tell you, though, this last weekend there was no escape. On Saturday, Idaho State's football team was out of the game by the second quarter against Montana State, falling to 0-6. Northwestern, my alma mater, was similarly non-competitive against Wisconsin, getting blown out by the Badgers on homecoming, falling to 1-5. (Both of these results are bringing back a lot of bad memories about a lot of bad football, going back some 40 years).

