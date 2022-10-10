St. Louis Cardinals' Yadier Molina, left, and Albert Pujols sit together in the dugout during the ninth inning in Game 1 of a National League wild card baseball playoff series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022, in St. Louis.
Ever since my brother introduced me to the joy and pain of being a sports fan more than half a century ago, I’ve used my fandom to escape for awhile from the challenges of real life. The more different teams I followed, the more opportunities for positive results. It seemed like there was always some team that was doing well and that I could escape with during difficult times.
I gotta tell you, though, this last weekend there was no escape. On Saturday, Idaho State's football team was out of the game by the second quarter against Montana State, falling to 0-6. Northwestern, my alma mater, was similarly non-competitive against Wisconsin, getting blown out by the Badgers on homecoming, falling to 1-5. (Both of these results are bringing back a lot of bad memories about a lot of bad football, going back some 40 years).
Even the St. Louis Cardinals, the team I first grew to love as a kid growing up across the Mississippi River from Busch Stadium, failed me. The Birds were swept in the first round of the expanded baseball playoffs over the weekend, first blowing a 2-0 lead in the ninth inning, then getting shut out in Game 2 by the Philadelphia Phillies. That ended the Birds’ season, and the careers of two Cards legends, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols.
One team I could count on for escape in recent years was the Utah Jazz. The closest major league professional sports team to southeastern Idaho, the Jazz have had a lot of followers in this area since the glory days of Stockton-to-Malone back in the 1990s. Built around John Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, and Karl Malone, one of the finest power forwards, the Jazz won two NBA Western Conference championships before losing to Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals. The Jazz were perennial playoff teams in those days and what was known as the Delta Center back then rocked.
I had several Pocatello friends and acquaintances who went together to purchase Jazz season tickets during that era. They’d split the costs of the tickets and, before every season began, they’d hold a “draft” to determine who got tickets to which games. Being a season ticket holder meant you got first dibs on playoff tickets, too, and those were highly prized.
The Jazz have had some rebuilding seasons since the Stockton-Malone days, but they have largely remained competitive. Recently, they added two all-stars in center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell, and two years ago, they led the produced the NBA's best regular-season record for the season. Unfortunately, success in the playoffs eluded the Gobert-Mitchell era Jazz.
After the team made a first-round playoff exit last season, president Danny Ainge decided that Mitchell and Gobert weren’t enough to get Utah back to the promised land — the NBA Finals — and in addition to coach Quin Snyder resigning, the front office blew up the roster by trading away Mitchell and Gobert, plus starters Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O’Neal. In return, the Jazz received a bunch of draft picks and largely unproven young players.
The real “prize” for the Jazz, though, is not anybody on the current roster. No, the real goal is for the Jazz to finish with one of the three worst records in the NBA this season to maximize their chance at landing what one veteran NBA writer has described as “the best basketball prospect of all time.”
That would be Victor Wembanyama, a 7-4 freak of nature who is now playing for a French team called the Metropolitans 92. His team came to Las Vegas last week to play a G-League (NBA minor league) team, and Wembanyama set the basketball world on fire. With an 8-foot wing span (three inches longer than Gobert), he blocked shots like the former Jazz center. But he also made shots like a 7-4 Kevin Garnett, draining 7 of 11 three-pointers.
For good measure, Wembanyama also displayed some spin moves reminiscent of Giannis Antetokounmpo, and showed the dribbling ability to bring the ball up the court against pressure. Wembanyama is certainly the complete package for an 18-year-old, and he will no doubt be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft next summer.
To try to prevent rebuilding teams like the Jazz to completely tank, the NBA has instituted a lottery to determine who gets the No. 1 pick in its draft each year. Nobody knows that Wembanyama will develop into the greatest NBA player since LeBron James entered the league 20 years ago — but 30 NBA teams would all like the opportunity to find out.
Under revised lottery rules, the teams with the three worst regular season records all have a 14% chance of getting the top draft pick. The Jazz absolutely want to be in that bottom three, and that might mean they offloading Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson, the only two significant veterans from last year’s team. This Jazz team is not going to be good, no matter who emerges from the cache of young players they’ve acquired in the off-season, but they don’t want to just be bad — they want to absolutely guarantee themselves one of those three spots with the highest odds to land Wembanyama.
That means finding ways to lose games without being too obvious. “Resting” productive players at the right time. Making sure players completely recover from “injuries” before returning to action. Dumping veterans before the trade deadline. It’s all very salacious, but in the NBA, you want to be either very good, or at the bottom. Getting stuck in the middle, especially if you’re a small-market team like Utah that struggles to attract top free agents, is purgatory.
I’ve dropped some dough on the Jazz over the years, picking out the most attractive regular-season games and getting tickets for family members so we could enjoy those games together. I’ve seen the Jazz beat the Lakers and Kobe Bryant, the Heat and Lebron, the Bucks and Giannis over the years. I’ve also ponied up for playoff tickets. The atmosphere for NBA playoff games, especially in Salt Lake City, can’t be beat. I’ve spent money on special “sports packages” with my cable and satellite TV providers over the years so I can watch most Jazz regular season games.
Won’t be doing any of that this year. The Jazz will not be a good team, and I can’t see myself paying money to root for them to lose. Because that’s really what they need to do this year.
All of which means I won’t have the Jazz to provide my sports diversion this basketball season. So Idaho State’s men’s and women’s teams are going to have to come through for me this winter. No pressure, though….
Brad Bugger has been observing sports in southeast Idaho for over 40 years as a sportswriter, broadcaster and fan. He can be reached with comments, questions and column suggestions at bpbugger@gmail.com
