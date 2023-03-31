76ers Bulls Basketball

Chicago Bulls' Coby White takes the charge from Philadelphia 76ers' Tobias Harris during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Chicago.

 Charles Rex Arbogast - staff, AP

New Yorkers truly do not give a damn. I learned that last weekend, when two friends and I visited the city to watch my alma mater, Kansas State, play in the NCAA Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Lots of weird stuff happens on the subway. People try to sell you stuff on the street. When you’re waiting to cross the street, it’s hardly uncommon to see people jog across as cars are approaching, walk sign or not.

We spent four days there and you know what I never saw happen? I never saw someone stand there and voluntarily let a car hit them. Some pedestrians rolled the dice with traffic approaching — even I did that a time or two — but nobody ever stood in the middle of the street and let a Chevy Malibu run them over.

NCAA Princeton Utah Basketball

Princeton guard Kaitlyn Chen (20) takes a charge from Utah forward Jenna Johnson (22) in the first half during a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Salt Lake City.

Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.