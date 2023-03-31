Princeton guard Kaitlyn Chen (20) takes a charge from Utah forward Jenna Johnson (22) in the first half during a second-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Salt Lake City.
New Yorkers truly do not give a damn. I learned that last weekend, when two friends and I visited the city to watch my alma mater, Kansas State, play in the NCAA Tournament at Madison Square Garden. Lots of weird stuff happens on the subway. People try to sell you stuff on the street. When you’re waiting to cross the street, it’s hardly uncommon to see people jog across as cars are approaching, walk sign or not.
We spent four days there and you know what I never saw happen? I never saw someone stand there and voluntarily let a car hit them. Some pedestrians rolled the dice with traffic approaching — even I did that a time or two — but nobody ever stood in the middle of the street and let a Chevy Malibu run them over.
Obviously this is a silly idea. Nobody in their right mind would ever do this. That’s the whole point. Why can’t we think the same way about the charge rule in basketball?
The charge is ludicrous, at least the way it’s officiated now. Instead of contesting a layup at the rim, defenders will slide in front of airborne players just to fall down. As a fast break begins, defenders will let offensive players run them over 70 feet from the basket. With four fouls, they’ll flop when a center takes a pound dribble and muscles past them.
And guess what? Officials reward them by calling a foul on the offensive player.
No word captures this phenomenon better than cowardly — maybe unsporting — defenders eschewing playing defense to fall down. Six-foot-nine centers take charges instead of using their length to block a 6-foot-3 guard’s shot. Rotating defenders do the same when their teammate gets beat off the dribble. Able-bodied defenders will, instead of staying in front of a shifty guard on the perimeter, just fall over when the guard tries to drive.
Here is where critics will begin to reply with something along the lines of this: “Taking charges is part of playing defense!”
It shouldn’t be, which is why the charge should be banned. It’s an excuse to get out of actually playing defense. It’s the easy way out of actually bodying up on the block, out of trying to sit down and guard on the perimeter. It is the most spineless form of defense — not to mention the most dangerous, at least on charges from airborne players — and the sooner it is legislated out of basketball, the better product we will have on our hands.
Thing is, there are layers to this thing. Defenders only build these habits because they’re incentivized to. They know officials — particularly college officials — love calling charges. So they play defense accordingly. That’s why, as much as I hate watching players set up to take charges, I can’t blame them entirely. The rules of the game dictate that a lot of times, they’re better off taking one in the chest rather than risk a foul going up for a block.
Which is why I propose this rule change: Ban the charge. Keep the offensive foul. We can implement this change by calling fouls on offensive players for pushing off in an aggressive way, lowering their shoulder into defenders, running them over in transition, things like that. Those should always be fouls. But if we remove the incentive for defenders to just fall over when they’re being challenged, they’ll stop doing so. If a defender tries falling over from minimal contact — heck, even decent contact — it’s a play-on.
This way, we stop offensive players from trucking defenders, and we force defenders to actually play defense.
At the college level, this is about improving quality of play. At least in the regular season, these 62-58 games can be an eyesore, with teams in the bonus with nine minutes left and play stopping every 30 seconds for fouls and fouls and more fouls. It’s on players to learn to guard without fouling, sure, but in the interest of speeding games up and fostering a more fluid game, why not remove one type of foul from the entire operation?
This would also relieve some pressure on officials. There’s no call they get wrong more than block/charge, and as much as we love to berate them for their ineptitude on this front, we can at least acknowledge it’s a tough one to get right, especially in critical moments.
Check out this sequence from a Texas/West Virginia game back in February. This offensive player is a guy named Emmitt Matthews, a 6-foot-7 wing. The rotating defender is Texas forward Dylan Disu, a 6-foot-9 athletic freak who helped his team win the Big 12 Tournament earlier this month. Shame on Disu for trying this stunt, but check out the officials. One calls a charge. One calls a block.
If there’s a better clip to capture how confused officials are on the block/charge call, please send it my way. This is unhinged. It is but another reason to abolish the charge. For the sake of the game we all love, we are better off without this rule in the game.
Greg Woods is a sports reporter at the Idaho State Journal. Follow him on Twitter at GregWWoods.
