After almost a three-week search, Idaho State has found its next football coach. The Bengals have hired Cal special teams coach Charlie Ragle, who is set to be formally announced later this afternoon, per sources.
A longtime high school coach in Arizona, Ragle guided powerhouse Chaparral to three state championships and sent dozens of players to Power-5 colleges.
In his time elevating Chaparral, Ragle exemplified traits that Idaho State Athletic Director Pauline Thiros harped upon while discussing her ideal candidate.
He showed the ability to turn talented rosters into winning teams. He was a major cog in the school's fundraising efforts that gave it some of the best facilities in the state. And he compiled a group of assistant coaches who have proven their talent in the years since.
Among the guys who worked under Ragle at Chaparral: Kenny Dillingham, who is now the offensive coordinator at Florida State, former Arizona DL coach Vince Amey, as well as Darren Mougey and Dave Ziegler, who serve as the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots Director of Player Personnel, respectively.
In a way, Ragle's career and ascendance up the coaching ladder have been built on his ability to cultivate relationships. An example: Ragle's introduction to college coaching came in 2006 as a graduate assistant at Arizona State. The ASU coach at the time? Idaho State alum Dirk Koetter, whom Ragle impressed while working ASU's summer camps for years.
It has been in the west coast college football scene, too, where Ragle has thrived for almost a decade. He was the special teams coordinator at Arizona for four seasons before taking the same position at Cal in 2017. At both stops, proved his ability to recruit the state of Arizona better than almost anyone.
Soon after being hired to Rich Rodriguez's staff at U of A, Ragle was responsible for bringing many of the Grand Canyon State's best players to Tucson. One of those guys was Connor Brewer, a four-star quarterback under Ragle at Chaparral who transferred to Arizona from Texas.
“From my time with him at Chaparral, he’s just a great motivator. He’s ideally someone I would want to play under,” Brewer told The Journal. “Everyone knows they have to go all out because that’s what coach Ragle does. I like playing for those coaches. You know they’re doing everything possible and giving everything they have and you want to reciprocate that energy.”
Ragle replaces Rob Phenicie, who accumulated a 16-35 record in his five seasons as the Idaho State head coach.
In the annals of ISU football, Phenicie’s shortcomings weren’t an anomaly. No Bengals’ coach has finished their time in Pocatello with a winning record since Dave Kragthorpe, who stepped down just a year after ISU captured the 1981 national title.
Idaho State believes Ragle is the guy to turn its fortunes.
And, as he told The Arizona Daily Star in 2017, “I don’t want to just be known as — ‘that guy was a good high school coach. That guy was a good recruiter. I want people saying that guy can coach at the college level and he’s doing it well."