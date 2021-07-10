The market of college athletics, at least at the higher levels, has always acted like a funnel.
Revenue-generating sports, primarily football and men’s basketball, dole out shares of their massive profits to the smaller sports. The premier programs — think Alabama football or Duke men’s basketball — rake in the cash and set the bar for everyone else. The crème de la crème exit the buffet with full plates and leave the leftovers for others to pick from.
For all the talk about how the new rules could bring a seismic shift to the college athletics landscape, that’s one thing that wasn’t going to change after the NCAA reversed its long-held position last week and allowed college athletes to be compensated for their name, image and likeness (NIL).
The quarterbacks at Oklahoma, Auburn and Miami have already collected hefty checks from companies eager to add noteworthy brand ambassadors. Oregon defensive lineman Kayvon Thibodeaux, regarded as the likely No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL Draft, inked a six-figure deal with Nike and released a non-fungible token (NFT). Fresno State basketball players Haley and Hanna Cavinder, who boast more than 3 million followers on TikTok and another half-million combined on Instagram, grabbed quick deals with Boost Mobile and Six Star Pro Nutrition, and were featured on a billboard in Times Square within a day after the rule change.
As always, the stars are getting theirs. But at smaller schools like Idaho State, the question of who will profit from the new college sports landscape is much more complicated.
“I'm not the biggest name in sports,” Bengals quarterback Tyler Vander Waal said. “I think more so it was designed for the big name guys that are, you know, in the SEC and stuff like that, but I do think opportunities will arise for the smaller guys – I think it'll just be more so locally.”
“I think there is a modest market locally. We will learn a great deal this fall, I am sure,” ISU Athletic Director Pauline Thiros said. “It will of course be different for every student-athlete. Those who are most successful will be those who are able to scale their ideas and relationships to the regional and national market.”
Those markets, at least at the moment, are slim. As of Friday, the Idaho State Journal hadn’t been able to confirm that any ISU athlete had signed an endorsement deal or otherwise profited off their NIL. The top-to-bottom funnel is slow-trickling at best.
And in Pocatello, that’s manifested in a “wait-and-see” attitude for most parties who have skin in the NIL game - athletes, businesses, even the school itself.
Thiros said Idaho State has had “a lot of conversations with a lot of different partners” about NIL regulations over the last few years, but noted that her staff did not reach out to sponsors around July 1 to inform them that rules were changing.
Of the nearly 10 local business owners the Idaho State Journal spoke to for this story, the majority mentioned wanting to gauge the landscape before using student-athletes in promotions, waiting for fair market value to emerge and the right situation and athlete to associate with their brand.
Already, the Portneuf Medical Center and Idaho Central Credit Union – two of ISU's biggest sponsors – said they would stick to supporting the school and athletic department as a whole. Portneuf noted it cannot have individuals as endorsers. ICCU VP of Public Relations Laura Smith said the credit union doesn’t have “any plans to utilize college athletes for any of our marketing purposes.”
Other local businesses have a differing opinion about what a student-athlete could bring.
“What I find is when you get through midseason of any sport, you’re starting to hear fans picking out fan favorites,” Orange and Black store owner Terry Frederickson said. “Then you have that connection, so from the marketing point of view, I could really tout this (person).”
“I can see myself having a group of winners in the back of a pickup truck celebrating. There’s all kinds of possibilities,” said Cole Chevrolet General Manager Art Beery. “Again, it’s a way to give back and to help the university.”
Student-athletes, though, also understand some of the onus is on them to cultivate relationships and find profit streams – especially in small cities like Pocatello.
“I think it'll be our part to go out there and inquire with them to see what we can do to expand our name and our brand along with theirs,” ISU cornerback Josh Alford said.
Alford was one of a few ISU football players to signal their openness to new business opportunities on social media shortly after the rule changes, tweeting out a statement that read, in part, “I am open and happy to discuss any business opportunities to further build my brand with all companies.”
Alford’s announcement, sent out via social media, points towards another complication surrounding NIL opportunities.
At just about any previous time in the history of collegiate athletics, endorsements would have been overwhelmingly local, and almost exclusively reserved for the top of the roster — the starting quarterback appearing in an ad for a car dealership, the star power forward showing up at a restaurant and signing some autographs.
That’s no longer the case. The Cavinders, for example, don’t fit the profile of athletes who would expect to rake in the dough from endorsements — Haley averaged 20 points and Hanna 17 in 2020-21, but for a Mountain West team that didn’t make the NCAA Tournament.
But in this day and age, their social media following, built in concert with but not entirely centered around their basketball careers, is potentially as valuable as appearing in the Final Four.
That could represent a way forward for student-athletes in small markets like Pocatello, where local opportunities are limited.
“I think social media, especially in the past couple years, when it comes to sports, it's been a real game changer,” Alford said. “You know, that's where a lot of the focus is.”
And even when agreements are reached, being in that small market might force a recalibration of expectations.
Troy Bell was a record-setting running back at Highland High School and went on to play for Idaho State. His Chubbuck-based supplement company, Black Label, has been one of the most vocal about reaching out to ISU athletes for endorsement opportunities in the days since the new regulations were passed.
“We immediately thought, you know, why not get on board,” Bell said. “We've been wanting to get involved with athletes, so why not do this? … I’m local and I support Idaho State. We’re reaching out to a lot of athletes throughout the country, but I want to start with some ISU athletes just because I support ISU.”
Black Label has a tab on its website for “College Athlete Support,” encouraging college athletes to “Join the Black Label performance squad now!!!”
But that won’t look anything like what’s happening with Miami football, where gym chain American Top Team is offering to sponsor all 90 scholarship players on the Hurricanes’ roster to the tune of $6,000 a year — a total annual investment of $540,000.
Black Label might eventually pay some ISU athletes, sure. Vander Waal and Bell have had discussions about the quarterback being the face of the Black Label brand.
But for now, the opportunities are much more muted. Athletes might get some Black Label swag, or a discount on products, in exchange for shouting out the brand on Twitter.
Bell’s still unsure exactly what the final deals will look like, reflecting the uncertainty that’s been felt across the country in the wake of the changes.
“There is even more,” Black Label’s college athlete outreach page promises, but also adds, “This is new, so we’re still figuring that part out.”