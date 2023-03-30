Taking care of a department full of Division I athletes is a lot more complicated than it used to be. It involves more than making sure the athletes show up for practice and classes, and providing them with a board contract and books.
These days, the breadth of the task of the care and feeding of Division I athletes is on full display at Idaho State, where the athletic department has announced two new programs to benefit their athletes: Providing nutritional supplements and expanding the mental health services available to athletes.
The advent of these two programs was a response to exit surveys of ISU athletes who cited nutrition and mental health as their two most important concerns, according to ISU athletic director Pauline Thiros. Addressing off-the-field and off-the-court needs of athletes is becoming increasingly important for all athletic departments, Thiros said.
“Oh yeah, It’s become really critical for the health and well-being of student-athletes,” she said. “I think it’s always been important, but we’ve never done it at a high enough level. We’ve just committed to finding the resources to do it.”
ISU recently announced a partnership with BlackLabel Supplements, a local company founded by ISU alumni Troy and Jamie Bell, both former Bengal athletes. The Bells first approached ISU about providing supplements to Bengal athletes a few years ago. However, there were substances in the supplements that were banned by the NCAA, or that the NCAA prohibited its institutions from providing to its athletes.
The Bells then re-engineered some of their products to remove banned substances, and the NCAA relaxed some its rules regarding what could be provided to athletes.
“Lo and behold, we came upon a time when the BlackLabel products are exemplary in terms of our ability to distribute them to our athletes,” Thiros said.
Under the agreement with ISU, BlackLabel will provide every ISU student athlete, no matter the sport or whether they are scholarship or walk-on performers, with the full, daily-recommended amount of three select products. These include a protein supplement, a “greens” product for digestive health, and an anti-inflammatory.
“I’m really excited about this partnership with BlackLabel because … this gives us another way to nourish our athletes,” said Natalie Christensen, ISU’s sports dietician. “We have been able to select three really great products to help nourish our athletes through our fueling stations.”
ISU athletics currently has two fueling stations, one located at Davis Field and one at the Strength and Conditioning Center located next to Holt Arena. They are too small to meet the demands of the department, Thiros said, and ISU will be using a gift from Dairy West and dipping into the Champions Fund to construct a $100,000 fueling station located in the new training room, next to the strength and conditioning center.
“We’re hoping to start construction of the fueling station early this summer and have it done by fall,” Thiros said. “It will be larger, and we’re equipping it with blenders and refrigeration and electrical. Then we’re funding an internship to work along with Natalie our dietician to be in the fueling station at all times and delivering that nutrition.”
The value of the BlackLabel supplement deal is about $250,000 a year, which means the athletic department can free up funds it would be using to provide supplements for other nutritional uses. Even though athletes may have board contracts in their dorms or receive meal stipends, their busy practice and class schedules often make it difficult for them to squeeze in nutritious meals, Thiros said.
“They might have a full meal plan at the dorms, but that doesn’t mean that after practice, the dorms are serving,” Thiros said. “It doesn’t mean that after practice, you don’t have to go straight to class. You might end up eating a bag of Skinny Pop while you’re doing your homework…. The BlackLabel products free up some other resources so we can deliver meals and things. Ideally, one or two nights a week, when a kid is on his way out of practice they can pick up a fresh prep or something and eat it on their way to class and know it’s a meal. So they (the athletes) are excited, and this is an area where we really have to build.”
Mental health support is another area where the athletic department is building. All students, including ISU athletes, have access to the ISU Mental Health Clinic on campus, but athletes’ schedules can make it difficult for them to schedule appointments. In addition, Thiros said athletes are often reluctant to seek help with depression, performance anxiety and other mental health issues.
“We’ve seen in the news some of these tragic cases,” Thiros said. “The four women last year — elite athletes at four different universities — softball, soccer, volleyball — and they had severe depression and they committed suicide.”
ISU’s training and strength and conditioning staff, who are the “first line of defense” for athletes who may be suffering from depression, first raised the concern about providing more mental health support for the athletes. They researched the support available, and found a company called Mind Flow, which offers counseling sessions remotely via Zoom. ISU has entered into a contract with Mind Flow to provide enough counseling sessions so that every athlete can get one session a week during the academic year, if desired.
The ISU athletes can select from among six different counselors, all of whom are former student athletes themselves, some of whom specialize in performance anxiety, some in depression or other mental health areas.
“You go on and select a male or a female, you can read their backgrounds and decide who you want to talk to,” Thiros said. “This allows the student athlete, on a much more flexible array of times, to schedule somebody and talk to them in the privacy of their room without showing up anywhere. It’s just them and their computer. A lot of people are a little bit more comfortable with this kind of counseling than doing it in person.”
Thiros said athletic department staff, including coaches, trainers, strength and conditioning staff and administrators, are all getting trained to better identify signs of depression or other mental health issues in athletes. She said the current generation of college-aged students is particularly prone to anxiety.
“We have the most anxious generation,” Thiros said. “If you’ve read the book, ‘Gen Z,’ this is the most anxious generation that we’ve ever had, for whatever reason. We see that, we see that a ton.”
In addition to private counseling sessions, the athletic department has arranged for Dr. Karen Appleby of the College of Education to offer a group session for athletes the first Monday of every month.
“She delivers a mental health toolbox,” Thiros said. “She’ll take a different topic and talk to student athletes and they’ll share experiences and ask questions. There are no staff, no coaches allowed, no sign-in sheet. It’s just them with Karen. Every week, that’s attended at a higher and higher rate. We’ve been doing that this entire year.”
The nutrition and mental health programs are helping to address the two biggest concerns raised by ISU athletes when they are surveyed at the end of the year. But not surprisingly, they also bolster the biggest positive that athletes cite in those surveys as well.
“They feel that people care about them,” Thiros said. “Even when they say I know we don’t have more resources than anybody in the Big Sky, and I know we don’t have the best basketball venue, but they say, ‘I know people care about me.’ So that has been really positive.”
Thiros feels it’s important to point out that programs like the supplement and mental health programs are only possible through fundraising efforts. The state provides no funding for such services. She points to the Champions Fund, which was started three years ago as a source of funding for a wide range of special projects and programs, as a key to the department’s ability to respond to such needs.
“When we started the fund three years ago, we asked people to make their commitment each year for five years,” Thiros said. “So pretty soon, we’re going to be saying, ‘Five more.’ Every sport, it’s helped us with travel, with coaching positions, with capital facilities. It’s going well and it hasn’t slowed down.”
