Pauline Thiros

Idaho State University Athletic Director Pauline Thiros shows off some of the upgrades to athletic facilities on the Pocatello campus.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Taking care of a department full of Division I athletes is a lot more complicated than it used to be. It involves more than making sure the athletes show up for practice and classes, and providing them with a board contract and books.

These days, the breadth of the task of the care and feeding of Division I athletes is on full display at Idaho State, where the athletic department has announced two new programs to benefit their athletes: Providing nutritional supplements and expanding the mental health services available to athletes.

8S7A4115.jpg

Idaho State sports dietician Natalie Christensen outside the athletic training part of the sports medicine building.

{div class=”asset-tagline text-muted”} {/div}

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.